Times are tough for most firms in most industries. From energy to transportation to restaurants and more, the pain caused by COVID-19 has been significant. Few businesses have done well to weather the storm and Anheuser-Busch InBev NV (BUD) is no exception. The alcoholic beverage giant, like most other firms, has been hit by the crisis and it's likely that their financial results (which are always lagged by the time they are reported) will show more pain before things get better. This may cause investors in Anheuser-Busch to get cold feet, but when you really consider the company's history and where it stands fundamentally, now might be an ideal time to buy in.

A look at the firm

Fundamentally, Anheuser-Busch is an interesting business. On one hand, it generates significant cash and earnings, but, on the other hand, it hasn't really gone anywhere for a few years. Case-in-point, let's consider sales growth. Between 2015 and 2017, revenue at the firm jumped 25.8% from $43.60 billion to $54.86 billion. Since then, though, sales have struggled some. Between 2017 and 2019, revenue has dropped 4.6% to $52.33 billion. To the company's credit, measuring something like revenue (or any one metric) is difficult.

After all, the firm regularly participates in acquisitions and divestitures. Just last year, the firm agreed to sell its Australian subsidiary, Carlton & United Breweries, to Asahi Group Holdings (OTCPK:ASBRY) in a deal valuing it at around $11 billion. This particular deal has not had an impact on the firm's results yet because the transaction is expected to close on June 1st of this year, but it makes it easy to understand how much a single transaction might make financial metrics appear misleading.

Perhaps a better way to look at the business is through the lens of its profitability anyways. Over the past three years, as revenue has dropped, so too has operating cash flow, falling from $14.92 billion in 2017 to $13.40 billion last year. Adjusted for changes in working capital, this figure declined from $14.59 billion to $13.40 billion. EBITDA, over the same period of time, has dipped modestly, falling from $21.09 billion to $20.76 billion. All of these metrics have the same issue that revenue does when you consider acquisitions and divestitures, but they do illustrate something important about the firm: that margins are fat. The firm's operating cash flow margin last year totaled 25.6%. Adjusted, this figure was 25.6%. Its EBITDA margin, meanwhile, was 39.7%. By comparison, there's little difference versus 2017 when these margins were 27.2%, 27%, and 38.4%. Yes, in two of the three ways, the company's results have worsened but not by enough to claim that the company makes for anything besides an appealing prospect.

Over this same three-year period, management has worked to get debt down. Total gross debt at the business has fallen from $118.48 billion in 2017 to $102.97 billion last year for a decline of 13.1%. Net debt has fallen 11.4% from $108.13 billion to $95.81 billion. Net leverage over this timeframe has fallen as well. Back in 2017, net leverage was 5.13. By the end of 2019, this figure had fallen to 4.62.

This is a bump in the road

Anheuser-Busch, because of its operating history, is not a particularly exciting company. What is exciting, though, is how cheap shares look today. As of this writing, units of the firm are trading at $41.26. This represents a decline of 59.8% compared to the $102.70 that units hit a high in the past year. This drop should not be construed as unexpected though. With the global spread of COVID-19, sales at the company have suffered. In the first quarter of this year, for instance, total volume at the business declined by 9.3%. This was despite an increase of 1.9% at the start of the year if you exclude China. In fact, excluding China for the entire quarter, the decline would have totaled just 3.6%.

All of this sent revenue down for the quarter to the tune of 5.8%. The company did benefit from higher off-premise sales, driven by more people staying at home and drinking more while there. Sadly, on-premise sales (like in restaurants and bars) more than offset this. On an earnings front, things were even worse, with even EBITDA falling 13.7% year-over-year. While the future is uncertain, management has said that things will be 'materially worse' in the second quarter. This will be driven by the timing of the COVID-19 spread. It was only toward the end of the first quarter that economies outside of China really began to slow down in response to the virus.

Investors should be prepared for a bad second quarter. Perhaps even a bad third quarter. But there is some good news on the horizon. Due to its strictness and speed in addressing COVID-19, China and South Korea are already showing promising signs of recovery. According to management, sales in the first quarter in China were down 46.5% year-over-year. This drop slowed considerably in April, with that month's decline, compared to the same month of 2019, coming in at just 17%. In fact, management said that beginning in mid-March, it started to see recoveries in China and South Korea, and now all of its breweries are open in the former.

Given that China was the start of this pandemic, this is a positive sign that perhaps in the next month or two, we could see some improvement in other nations across the globe. In fact, according to Nielsen, we might already be showing some progress. In its latest report, for the week ending May 9th, alcohol sales in the US were up 35% year-over-year, with traditional beer sales up 20% and super-premium beer sales up 33%. This marks the third strong week for alcohol. More likely than not, this is most or entirely occurring due to off-premise sales, but any sort of improvement is a net positive for shareholders.

This does not mean that 2020 won't be a tough year for Anheuser-Busch. It pretty much is guaranteed to be at this point. Having said that, if we assume that a recovery for the firm will take perhaps another 12 months or so, the upside for investors could be robust. With a market cap of $83.84 billion as I type this, the firm's market cap/operating cash flow ratio is currently about 6.26. Its EV/EBITDA multiple, meanwhile, is 8.66. Both of these are incredibly low for a high-quality cash cow like Anheuser-Busch. It would not be unreasonable to expect a doubling of its share price between now and the time the company is fully back to the state it was in previously.

Takeaway

Right now, investors are worried and I understand that. However, there are some things that should just not be worried about. While Anheuser-Busch is not and probably won't be again an all-star investment prospect, its low trading multiple relative to 2019's metrics, and stability in generating cash flows over time makes it a compelling prospect at current pricing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.