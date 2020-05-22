Anheuser-Busch InBev NV: A Compelling Opportunity
About: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)
by: Daniel Jones
Summary
The past year has been rather tough for shareholders in Anheuser-Busch.
Despite the slowdown, investors should see this as a bump in the road, not the start of some new troubling trend.
Data suggests that alcohol sales will be fine and the company looks like an attractive prospect from a pricing perspective.
Times are tough for most firms in most industries. From energy to transportation to restaurants and more, the pain caused by COVID-19 has been significant. Few businesses have done well to weather the storm and