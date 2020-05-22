As with all consumer packaged goods companies, Unilever is under pressure from e-commerce and a consumer shift to private label and non-branded products.

Unilever has managed costs well, which has allowed the company to achieve significant free cash flow growth.

This article was co-authored with DM Martins Research

We follow the highest-quality public companies in terms of return on assets, free cash flow growth and balance sheet strength (“The Quality Compounders”). Of the 39 Quality Compounders we follow, Unilever (UL) currently ranks number six in terms of overall financial statement strength and trend.

Unilever qualifies for membership in the Quality Compounders based on its exceptional long-term profitability (a three-year return on assets of 33.8%, and 37.1% over the last 12 months), consistent free cash flow growth, and recent margin improvement. In particular, the company’s return on assets places it in the top 1.5% of all public companies.

Based on the historic relationship between the company’s stock price and its estimated intrinsic value, and the company’s free cash flow growth, we estimate that the stock has the potential to generate returns of 18% per year over the next five years.

Data source: Risk Research Inc.

A household name

Unilever is a global supplier of consumer-packaged goods and a recognized household name. More than 40% of the company’s revenues come from beauty and personal care products, including Dove and Q-tips. About half of sales and operating profits originate in countries outside the Americas and Western Europe.

Exceptional Free Cash Flow Growth

Unilever’s free cash flow has grown at 37%, 14% and 15% over the last four quarters, two and five years respectively. There are three primary reasons for this growth.

Emerging markets. Emerging economies have been the company’s most profitable and highest-growth markets over the last several years. See charts below.

Cost cutting (see below)

Reduced capital expenditures which have fallen from about $3 billion seven years ago to less than $2 billion in the last four quarters.

Through a period of restructuring, acquisitions and dispositions, earnings per share have consistently increased. Dividend payments have been climbing steadily, and the stock now yields 3.5%. The company’s dividend growth rate is approximately 7.4% per year. Its coverage by free cash flow is adequate at 195%.

Source: company’s website

Cost Cutting

Unilever has successfully reduced costs through restructuring its supply chain and overhead reductions.

Operating margin expansion has been impressive: from 16.4% in 2016, excluding restructuring costs, to 19.1% in 2019. Unilever is highly likely to achieve its 2020 goal, set three years ago, of reaching a 20% operating margin.

Investments in R&D have dropped from 2% of revenues in 2010 to about 1.5% in 2019.

Marketing costs decreased from a peak of 15% of revenues in 2015 to 14% today.

The employee count is down significantly; each Unilever worker today produces the equivalent of €340,000 in revenues, up €70,000 from 2010.

Unilever’s cost efficiencies have generated large quantities of cash which it has returned to shareholders through stock buybacks and dividends.

Source: : company’s website

No Revenue Growth

The company’s problem has been sales growth. In dollar terms, revenues are unchanged over the last five years. This is not a Unilever-specific problem. Over the past decade, all its key competitors have seen revenue decline by about 1% to 2% per year, as the chart below illustrates.

This trend continued in 2019. Organic sales growth declined as the year progressed. The company has guided current year sales to remain weak. The COVID-19 crisis has not boosted sales expectations, despite the “stock the pantry” phenomenon in March.

Data source: multiple company reports

The weak sales trends are due in part to increased consumer preference for private labels and unbranded products. Technology and e-commerce have been chipping away at the effectiveness of brand marketing – one of Unilever’s key areas of expertise. Google searches (see bar chart below) indicate that non-branded packaged goods are more popular than branded. The trend is unlikely to reverse.

Unilever is left with some opportunities in higher-growth categories, including natural and biodegradable products and premium food. But further profitability improvements through expense reductions may be hard to capture.

Source: L2 Inc. on YouTube

Balance Sheet

Debt levels have risen over the last several years, but still amount to only 13% of fixed capital versus 39% for the average public company. Interest coverage by operating free cash flow stands at 11.3 times versus three times for the average public company. The company’s financial strength is best described as exceptional.

Data source: Risk Research Inc.

Entry and Exit

Risk Research utilizes software designed to take advantage of periodic (once or twice per year) stock-price declines in quality companies. The software analyzes the last 13 years of daily high lows in relation to simple moving averages, and compares that to pricing data over the last six months.

The software can be compared with a computer program designed to win at blackjack by calculating the probability that the drawing of another card will bring the total to over 21. It tries to capture as much of the spread between yearly high lows as is possible without insisting on a buy price below the likely low to be achieved, or a sale price that exceeds the likely high to be achieved.

Positions are entered and closed based on pricing levels that, over the 13-year period, or complete market cycle, have generated returns in excess of 20% a year.

The software currently indicates a buy below $46.82 per share, about 9% lower than the current market, and a sell above $57. Historically, Unilever stock has traded in $10 swings as often as twice per year. An entry below $46.82 offers the very real potential of just such a substantial and reasonably reliable return.

New Marketplace Service

June 1, Risk Research Inc. will launch a new Marketplace service: Quality Compounders.

Quality Compounders will keep investors in the highest quality US companies (highest quality defined as exceptional return on assets, steadily improving free cash flow and little or no debt) aware of probabilities pricing – entry and exit levels that have historically generated returns of at least 20% per annum. This proprietary software calculates probabilities based on daily highs and lows in relation to moving averages over the last thirteen years, or complete market cycle.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.