The common represents a compelling, though high risk, opportunity. The convertible preferred is an even better deal.

As a result, Nabors will likely survive and may even come out the other end stronger than some competitors.

The industry Nabors is in, oil drilling, is very troubled due to COVID-19 and the oil price war going on.

Disclosure: This article was released to Cash Flow Kingdom members on May 14th with NBR at $16.50 and NBR.PA at $3.55. I have attempted to go through and update all figures for today's close; however, I may have missed something.

I spent May 13th compiling a list of companies which had preferred or baby bonds available and had cut or eliminated their common dividend. There's been a lot of opportunity in this space since mid-March that we have been able to take advantage of, and I wanted to see if I could find anymore.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) stuck out for a couple of reasons.

State Street (NYSE:STT) bought 300k shares a couple days ago. The CFO bought $144k worth of shares back in February and interestingly bought more than twice as much preferred by value as common.

These are two entities "in the know" that decided to add a meaningful position. Moreover, as we've seen in, "Insider Buying And Ownership: Does It Generate Alpha?", when a CFO makes open market purchases, its frequently worthwhile to pay attention. These two important clues caused me to delve deeper trying to figure out what they saw in the firm.

Nabors Industries

Nabors is a troubled drilling company that has dropped 90% in price since the beginning of the year.

Source: Latest Company Presentation

The one-two punch of declining demand due to COVID-19 and the oil price war currently going on decimated demand for Nabors and the rest of the industries drilling rigs. According to Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR), overall North American rig counts have dropped 62% in the last year, while Nabors indicates their rig utilization is down to about 50%.

Source: Baker Hughes

These firms, however, have been here before. It was only 4 years ago that the last Saudi-induced price war resulted in North American rig counts plunging below 500. As a result, management of these firms should be well aware of what they need to do to survive. That being said, I remind readers this is an industry leveraged to the volatile price of a commodity; even solid management can fail.

Obviously, any investment here is going to be highly speculative and thus not appropriate for everyone. If, in the end, you do decide to take a position, I encourage you to also make sure to control your allocation. As you will see, Nabors did a lot of balance sheet and covenant work in January, but it is still possible they could trip a debt covenant or even go bankrupt.

As just hinted at, however, Nabors has had a lot of success in positioned themselves for survival.

They eliminated the common dividend and cut capex thereby retaining cash flow. They are cutting operating expenses, including a 20% reduction in pay for management and the board, a 10% reduction in pay for everyone earning over $100k, as well as "streamlining operations". I assume this includes furloughs and layoffs as well as other actions. They created a significant cash hoard, $480.5 million in cash as of March quarter end. They successfully made the following important balance sheet moves: NBR amended their revolving credit facility (used to have 5.5x Net Debt/EBITDA covenant, unclear what it is now).

Pushed out $1 billion worth of debt by taking on new debt guaranteed by third parties, and using it to pay off existing near-term debt with covenants.

Negotiated an elimination of covenants on remaining notes.

Bought back $135 million worth of near-term debt on the open market at a discount.

As such, NBR's new debt schedule now looks like this:

Notice there is not a significant amount of debt coming due until 2023. I couldn't confirm what financial ratio covenants, if any, do continue to exist. However, whether by prescience or luck, it is clear the CFO, William Restrepo, made a concerted effort in January to not only push out almost all of their near-term debt, but also to eliminate or loosen up as many financial covenants as possible. Good or lucky, the guy deserves a raise not a pay cut. However, it looks like he is going to try to create his own bonus. What is also clear is following this major financial work, first, the CFO and then State Street, bought a significant number of shares.

Hopefully, by 2023 and 2024, when meaningful amounts of debt start to come due, this COVID-19 crisis and concurrent oil price war are long behind us. Hopefully, the CFO makes a mint because his stock purchase turns out to be as prescient as his January debt moves. Hopefully, Nabors will even see a competitor or two go belly up in the process.

However, remember when earlier I alluded to the CFO buying twice as much preferred as common? Let's see if we can also deduce a reason why that occurred.

Nabors Preferred

Nabors also has a cumulative mandatory Convertible preferred (NBR.PA). This preferred pays a 6% coupon, 75¢ per quarter. As long as NBR stays below $387.50 per share, it converts into 0.129 NBR post split shares on 5/21/2021.

Source: Preferred Prospectus and Authors Calculations (0.1290 = 6.4516 shares per unit/50 to adjust for the reverse split, see page S-44 of prospectus for confirmation of handling of conversion in a reverse split, and/or quantomonline for other basic conversion terms).

At today's NBR price of $30, the conversion is therefore worth $3.87. In addition, you receive 4 dividend payments of 75¢ each worth $3 between now and the conversion date for a total value of $6.87. Since NBR.PA closed today at $5.35, that spread represents a potential 28% gain over the next year.

There is some risk that NBR trips a bank covenant and goes bankrupt between now and then as well as normal price risk. One could hedge this risk by going long NBR.PA and shorting NBR. I however did not look into the cost to borrow for NBR since I wanted to remain long.

Considering the balance sheet and debt schedule repair items listed above as well as the significant insider buying, I've decided going long via the convertible preferred my best choice. Personally, I agree with Nabors CFO and State Street that the firm has been oversold.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NBR.PA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is a speculative position in a volatile commodity dependent industry. I do not know your goals, risk tolerance, or particular situation; therefore, I cannot recommend any specific investment to you. Please do your own additional due diligence.