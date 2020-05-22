This Picture Is Worth A Thousand Words

The Q-Ratio is a timely valuation metric when we have no idea what corporate earnings or revenues will be in the future.

This picture speaks volumes to those who care about fundamentals, valuations and long-term investing. It shows the Q-Ratio for the S&P 500 since 1900. The Q-Ratio for a company is calculated by dividing its market value by the replacement value of its assets. The same calculation can be applied to the stock market by dividing the total value of the index by the replacement value of the assets of all its constituents.

I think this is a timely valuation metric today because it doesn’t depend on earnings or revenue calculations for companies. We have no idea what earnings or revenues will be in the years ahead because we haven’t yet fully determined what the post-pandemic new normal will be.

The Q-Ratio for the S&P 500 is currently in the 97th percentile of its historical distribution, meaning that the stock market has only been more expensive on two prior dates over the past 100 years using this metric. The first was just prior to the crash of 1929 and the second just prior to the bursting of the Internet bubble in 2000.

Historically high valuations on their own do not mean that the S&P 500 must decline this month, this year or at any specific time. The Q-Ratio is not a timing tool, but it's a risk measurement tool, which is an important factor in determining forward returns. We know that when valuations are low, the potential for future returns improves dramatically. Those returns decline dramatically when we start from historically high valuations like we have today. Therefore, today’s Q-Ratio suggests that returns for the S&P 500 over the next 5-10-year period will be well below historical averages. The question I'm asking myself now is will this be a function of one horrific year for the index in the near term that takes several more to recover to its all-time high, or will there just be an extended period of malaise that results in very low returns for several years? For answers I turn to the technical charts and historical precedent.

The S&P 500 has made an astonishing recovery over a very short period from its 34% bear-market decline that started in February. The index has had difficulty furthering its advance in recent weeks, as its 200-day moving average sits just above at approximately 3,000. Yesterday’s close was within a couple of points of its 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, which also serves as overhead resistance. Yet as impressive as this rally has been so far, it's not that much different from the ones we saw in 2000 and 1929.

The Nasdaq Composite also rallied up to its 61.8% retracement level after its initial bear-market decline in 2000. It then retested its prior low, broke it, and didn’t bottom until 18 months later.

In 1929 we saw nearly the exact same percentage retracement from the initial bear-market decline, which also was followed by a retest of the prior low, a break below that low and the ultimate bottom coming several years later.

We have no idea what will happen moving forward. The bulls expect the economic reopening to result in a second half recovery followed by the development of a vaccine that puts the coronavirus behind us. The bears see a second wave of infections upending a reopening that's too early, prolonging the recession and pushing the recovery out to 2021. The bulls expect earnings to be growing again by 2021, while the bears see a new normal limiting capacity utilization and pressuring margins to the extent that it takes years for earnings to recover to 2019 levels. The truth lies somewhere in between. Yet current valuations in combination with the technical pattern the market is forming lead me to believe that we have yet to see the bear-market lows for this market.

While I always maintain exposure to the stock market in my all-weather portfolio, it's currently at the low end of my acceptable range. I remain defensively positioned for the short and the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Portfolio Architect is published as an information service. Lawrence Fuller, the publisher, is also the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Advisor, which is unaffiliated with this Marketplace service. While this service includes opinions about buying, selling and holding a wide range of securities, the publisher is not acting as an investment adviser or providing advice or recommendations to any particular subscriber. Any investment recommended should be made only after consulting with your investment advisor or completing your own due diligence. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Mr. Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals or the strategies discussed by will be met.