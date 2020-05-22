The biggest risks facing the Brookfield empire today are the potential for rapidly rising interest rates and a significant economic downturn that forces it to deploy its liquidity on multiple fronts to sustain its highly leveraged businesses.

Its significant liquidity gives it the resources required to shore up its retail business and continue to act opportunistically elsewhere.

That being said, many of its other assets are well-positioned to weather a recession and/or a period of prolonged stagnant global growth.

However, Brookfield's big bets on bricks-and-mortar retail and office real estate and recent doubling down on these bets heighten its risks.

BAM has outperformed the market over the long term, thanks to easy access to cheap capital, solid execution of value investing principles, and a highly scalable asset management business.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) has been one of my favorite stocks in recent years. In fact, since I first went publicly bullish on the stock, it has convincingly outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) when accounting for the recent stock split.

Management continues to paint a rosy picture for years to come, even claiming that its returns in the coming decade could very likely outperform its performance over the past decade if the world economy and capital flow trends perform in line with its projections. The company expects that continued low interest rates will cause a rush to real assets which offer higher yields as well as inflation protection. As a result, its existing invested capital in world-class assets across a variety of real asset sectors should appreciate as cap rates compress and will combine with its heavy leverage to generate double-digit annualized returns on equity. Even more value accretive will be the benefits to its highly scalable asset management business which requires virtually no additional invested capital to grow and brings in lucrative management and profit-sharing fees to BAM shareholders.

Additionally, the addition of Oaktree Capital adds further diversity to its asset management offerings and also increases its business' anti-fragility by putting it in better position to survive and even thrive during economic downturns.

Finally, the company's strong insider ownership and A-rated balance sheet give investors peace of mind that management's money is where its mouth is and that the company's strong liquidity position and conservative structuring of its tens of billions of dollars of asset-level non-recourse debt insulate shareholders from any legitimate threat of bankruptcy in a severe downturn.

While all of these points are valid - after all, I bought into them as a shareholder - it is vital to keep both eyes open on an investment, especially in light of recent events which have created massive uncertainty and - in some cases - disruption across the global economy. After looking at the rapidly increasing risks relative to the potential reward offered in the current BAM share price, I view shares as a hold for the following reasons:

1. Brookfield's equity is highly sensitive to interest rates

While this was always a risk, and in fact, the recent declines in interest rates in the U.S. have only boosted its bull case, there are other factors to consider here.

First and foremost, the value of the U.S. dollar (and thereby their ability to sell debt at interest rates rapidly approaching zero) is predicated on their ability to maintain their global military and economic dominance as well as honor their debt obligations through economic production. The runaway spending and massive deficits being generated even before this crisis struck were already a significant cause for worry.

Now, however, there seems to be little to no concern at all for fiscal responsibility and an increasingly bipartisan consensus that the government can just spend its way out of this crisis. In fact, President Trump and prominent members of Congress have even suggested that the government should further increase spending by "going big" on infrastructure spending.

While no one knows for sure how debt markets will react in the short term, the immutable economic law of supply and demand requires that a rapidly rising supply of U.S. debt will eventually lead to more attractive pricing in order to attract commensurate demand. Furthermore, the mounting debt on the U.S. government's balance sheet will also increase risks, causing investors to demand a higher return.

Of course, the Federal Reserve can continue to buy up much of this new debt in an attempt to keep interest rates low. However, that will cause an inflationary effect on the money supply, which in turn will reduce buying power and have the same impact of driving up interest rates to compensate for the eroding purchasing power of dollars.

The conclusion is inescapable: either the U.S. government must cut its addiction to massive deficit spending or interest rates are eventually going to rise. I don't know when this will happen, whether interest rates will continue falling or not, or how rapidly interest rates will rise when they do. I just know that eventually this will happen if current U.S. government habits continue.

When interest rates rise meaningfully, Brookfield stands to suffer for the following reasons:

First, some of its debt is floating rate. As a result, as interest rates rise, so will its costs. That being said, much of this will be offset by rising revenues from its businesses as inflationary pressures will drive up the prices of their goods and services.

Second, its cap rates will also likely rise as the risk premium (i.e., the spread between the supposedly "risk-free" interest rate of government treasuries and risk assets) forces them higher. This will put pressure on Brookfield's equity in its heavily leveraged holdings. While some of its rising revenues will help offset this to some degree, it likely won't be sufficient to fully offset it due to the long-term nature of many of its contracts.

Third, and most importantly, rising interest rates diminish the case for real asset investing as investing in lower-risk fixed income becomes much more attractive. As a result, demand will fall, leading to much more difficulty in raising capital for Brookfield's asset management business as well as reduced profits due to falling valuations.

The end result will be that the weight of Brookfield's tens of billions in debt - while not tied to the corporate balance sheet for the most part - will finally be felt by shareholders as they see their equity get hammered. Again, I have no idea when this will happen or what Brookfield's business and balance sheet will look like when it does. However, if it were to happen today, there would be significant equity destruction. In short, an investment in BAM is a highly leveraged bet on interest rates remaining lower for longer. While this is certainly a possibility, it can't last forever.

2. Brookfield is doubling down on its riskiest assets

In its recent quarterly earnings presentation, BAM outlined how it values its business:

Source

Based on the chart above, ~38.3% of the total plan value comes from its invested capital. Its invested capital is broken down as follows:

As we can see, its Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) holding represents a whopping 49.2% of its total invested capital equity. Of this, over 85% of it is invested in retail, office, and hospitality real estate, all of which are facing significant headwinds from the coronavirus outbreak.

Furthermore, BAM also derives a high percentage of its management fees from real estate funds that are invested in more aggressive strategies with holdings in these sectors.

Finally, Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) also holds several investments that are being significantly harmed by the coronavirus and require significant capital assistance from BBU's balance sheet.

Management's response to these headwinds has been to double down via unit repurchases/unit purchases by BAM, a $5 billion investment in retail businesses, and even sustaining BPY's distribution even after management had slowed distribution growth to a crawl prior to the outbreak.

While Brookfield's bread and butter is to double down while others are running away in fear, it goes with the territory that doubling down on highly leveraged and increasingly risky assets heightens the risk.

3. Brookfield's valuation is not particularly cheap

While management's "Plan Value" metric implies that shares are incredibly cheap at present (trading at $30 per share compared to a plan value of $51.68), their trading value is likely much lower. Management uses blended IFRS accounting and quoted stock prices for its invested capital to arrive at a best-case scenario valuation. I also view its method for valuing the asset management with considerable skepticism because management suddenly expanded its plan value multiple for annualized fee-related earnings from 20x to 25x just a few quarters ago without offering any explanation.

If you use the old system of valuing the asset management business and the quoted values of the publicly traded securities plus the IFRS values of the privately-held investments, you arrive at a plan value of $40 per share. While that still implies a discount to today's fair value, it also assumes no discount to the asset management business, which it warrants given the uncertainties and headwinds confronting its retail and private equity businesses in particular. If we apply a mere 10% discount to the original fair value estimates (i.e., 18x annualized fee-based earnings and 9x target carried interest, net), we get a plan value of $36 per share. Applying more significant discounts - especially to the more economically sensitive target carried interest - brings the plan value very close to the present day price.

Investor Takeaway

Brookfield Asset Management remains one of the great alternative asset investors and managers in the world. It has a broadly diversified portfolio of high-quality assets and a strong balance sheet. While the company could very well deliver strong total return performance for years to come, we have seen its risks rise considerably as continued government fiscal irresponsibility and artificially low interest rates will eventually result in a strong correction towards much higher interest rates and large segments of its invested capital and managed assets have been negatively impacted by COVID-19.

Shares likely trade at a slight discount currently, even after accounting for the current impacts on its portfolio, but the mounting risks and management's decision to continue deploying large sums of capital into those increasingly risky assets make its range of potential outcomes increasingly broad. As a result, I would like to see a greater margin of safety in the shares to make me feel more confident about investing at these prices. I therefore view shares as a hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.