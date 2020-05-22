China's Getting Back To Normal Good News For The U.S.

Chinese businesses are now up and running again, able to produce close to capacity. It's demand that's the problem perhaps and that's solvable.

Our only useful evidence is to look at those who are further along the same curve than we are - that really means China.

As we've been saying around here no one has ever done this before, deliberately closed down large parts of an economy. So, we don;t know what comes next.

Our basic problem

As I've been saying for some months now we just don't know. Sure, there have been economies that have fallen apart through bad policy - take your pick of Mugabe, Maduro and whichever American President you don't like. There are economies which have been driven into different forms of production, the US one in WWII and then reversing immediately afterward being a great example.

But no one has ever tried to put swathes of an economy on hold in order to deal with a pandemic or any other problem before. So, we just don't know what comes next. Does everything come roaring back as a V shaped recession? We have reasonable grounds for thinking so in that recessions where we know the cause usually do that once the cause is removed.

But other outcomes are possible, U - with a rumble along the bottom before recovery - W - fits and starts of recovery - and even L - where there is no recovery, it just stops getting worse. So, which is it going to be?

We can guess, we can plan, but we don't actually know. Our only real reference point outside the view from the ivory tower is to look at those further through the process than we are. That, effectively and at this time, means China.

SMIs

Of the various measures of how the economy is doing now - and thus what it's likely to be in a few weeks - the first fully processed on is the sales managers indices. We get the Flash PMIs at about the same time but those are processing only some 85% of their survey data.

As with all of these indicators, official, private sector and so on, the intuition is that if we go and ask the people planning, buying supplies for, or closing the sales of things then we've got a good guide to what is about to happen. Set their responses into an index where above 50 is expansion, below contraction and we're good to go.

These are available for a number of countries and the two that interest are China and the US.

China SMI

The indications here are that the economy is back to productive potential:

(China SMI from World Economics)

Note what this doesn't say, that all the growth that was missed has been caught up. It's not even true that - necessarily, not from these numbers - we're back to where before the problems started. But it does show that we have expansion again:

Sales managers report that most companies are now operational and back to near capacity potential. The problem is now demand and not capacity constraints. Export markets remain depressed as clients in many western countries are still in lockdown. However overall the Chinese economy is showing remarkable resilience, with most schools, factories, restaurants and stores now open.

So, we find out two things. Firstly, that productive potential doesn't seem to have been too damaged by the lockdown. Secondly, that within the Chinese economy things seem to be pretty much back to normal. It's not helping that those export markets are still largely in lockdown - and for the period covered here near all were - but that's something that will resolve out in the passage of time.

US SMI

We also have the equivalent American figures:

(US SMI from World Economics)

Sure, they're not the same curves at all. But a useful assumption is that both economies are subject to the same events, the coronavirus and associated lockdowns. Those events have hit the two economies in sequence and it's an entirely reasonable assumption that the reactions will work the same way in that same sequence.

All U.S. Sales Managers Indexes hit all-time survey lows in May reflecting the deep impact of the Coronavirus lockdowns. The data comes in vivid contrast to the China Sales Managers Survey data, also published today, which shows the Chinese economy recovering rapidly

Yep, OK. It's not the same, but it's not the same yet. And yet if it happened there why wouldn't it happen here? Why wouldn't we get to what at least looks like the start of a V shaped recovery, as they have?

And do recall, from above, that the Chinese are still waiting for us to come out of lockdown, the thing that will power their export industries.

You're right, this is assuming

We're assuming that the world will follow that Chinese path. Which seems like a reasonable assumption to me. Economies are likely to react the same way to the same events. And while I'm not a fan of the way any government - other than perhaps that of Sweden - has handled this I don't see the differences as being all that large. Everyone has gone into lockdown, everyone will come out of it, I expect the manner they do to be similar everywhere.

Oh, and please do note, this is private sector data out of China, not official. So the usual complaints about the quality of Chinese economic statistics don't apply.

Making that assumption means that we can expect a reasonably swift bounce back from the current whatever it is - 20%, 25% - fall in GDP.

At which point the equity markets are currently reasonably valued, or perhaps a little undervalued.

My view

The big thing driving equity valuations is how long is this economic slump going to continue? If it's a couple to a few more months then the economy comes roaring back then we're a little undervalued - as we should be given risk. If this is the new normal and we've got to climb back like we did the first time around, 3% growth a year from the current level, then we're overvalued.

The evidence I see - including this from China about how they're doing - tells me that we're going to have the roar back. Maybe not entirely and wholly to where we were but we're not going to see that L shape where it's a hard scrabble to make progress each and every year.

The investor view

Assuming that the assumptions are correct - an assumption in itself - this means that we should be aiming at the solid and good yielding dividend stocks. They are going to be undervalued given the risks that this slump is permanent yet we're also sure that they're going to survive into this new dawn.

So, as I've been advising, look for good yields that can and will be maintained. Solid and even boring is the name of the game.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.