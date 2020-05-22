Our proprietary model recommends buying Lennox at $158 per share or lower and estimates its current intrinsic value at $206.

Background

Due to the recent turmoil in the markets, protection of investment capital has become more important than ever. We monitor the 40 or so highest-quality US public companies in terms of return on assets, consistent growth of free cash flow and balance sheet strength, waiting for opportunity.

One of the high-quality companies we track is approaching the pricing level ($158 per share) that has historically generated returns in excess of twenty percent per annum. Lennox International (LII) is an industry leader in HVAC systems, providing installation and repair for commercial and residential systems. The company markets, installs and maintains HVAC systems through a network of hundreds of retail locations. This vertical integration gives them unique brand strength compared with peers and has allowed the company to achieve strong profitability and growth. The graph below shows their 13-year return on assets and growth in pretax free cash flow per share.

Lennox is focused in three primary segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration.

The company is highly concentrated in residential HVAC, with almost twice the exposure compared to commercial. North American sales account for 75% of total. Seventy-five percent of revenue is derived from replacement as opposed to new construction. Given the recent shift to working at home, we view this residential concentration as an advantage for Lennox going forward, as new commercial projects may be more significantly impacted. To the extent office building air circulation systems are refitted with HEPA filtration systems – the systems used in hospitals and airlines to control the spread of pathogens – Lennox will also benefit.

Compared with peers AAON (AAON), Comfort Systems USA (FIX) and Johnson Controls (JCI), Lennox has the best return on total capital over the last 10 years:

Similarly, Lennox measures up very well against peers on their FCF margin over the last 10 years, not displaying the volatility or negative spikes of competitors:

Recent Guidance

Lennox recently provided full-year guidance on their recent conference call based on the trends they are seeing in the business, forecasting 2020 revenue to drop 11%-17% instead of the 4%-8% growth they were anticipating. They have put in place $115 million of cost savings for the remainder of fiscal 2020, trimmed capex, and paused their repurchase program. They remain committed to the current dividend and anticipate $340 million of free cash flow for fiscal 2020.

Note that guidance includes more significant drops in Commercial and Refrigeration than Residential, strengthening our point regarding Lennox’s residential concentration being an advantage in this environment. They are still forecasting $7.50-$8.50 in adjusted EPS for the year when factoring in the impact from COVID. This provides comfortable coverage for upcoming dividend payments and debt maturities. Total debt as a percent of fixed capital is 12.5%; interest coverage is 11.3 times versus 3 times for the average public company.

Business Strengths

In addition to the excellent profitability and cash generating ability, Lennox has many attractive characteristics. While the business is tied to some cyclicality in the real estate market, their business mix of replacement over new builds protects them from bigger swings. They own over 3 million square feet of real estate. There is also decent insider ownership, with 10% of outstanding shares controlled by the Norris family (John Norris Jr., former chairman, and his son have been directors since 2001).

Debt levels have amount to only 13% of fixed capital versus 39% for the average public company. Interest coverage by operating free cash flow stands at 30 times versus three times for the average public company. The company’s financial strength is best described as exceptional.

Recommendation

Our proprietary model recommends buying Lennox at $158 per share or lower and estimates its current intrinsic value at $206.19. The current price/intrinsic value ratio of 93% compares with the five-year average of 136%, or 13-year average of 107%. If free cash flow growth and average price to value relationships over the next five years are similar to the last five, the result will be a share price around $500. Factoring in dividend returns, this would represent an annualized return of 25% annually. Few companies with the track record, safety, and resilience that Lennox possesses offer similar upside potential.

Risk Research Approach

We follow the highest-quality 40 or so companies based on free cash flow growth, free cash flow return on assets and balance sheet strength. Our proprietary software analyzes the last 13 years of daily high low prices against the latest six months. Positions are entered and closed based on pricing levels that, over the 13-year period, or complete market cycle, have generated returns in excess of 20% per year.

