Refinery Desulfurization Of High Sulfur Fuel Demolishes Tankers' Scrubber Savings

IMO 2020 presented the tanker industry with the option of buying scrubbers to comply with the new regs in order to use the high sulfur fuel.

Source: International Maritime Organization.

Commencing on 1 January 2020, the International Maritime Organization limited the sulfur in fuel oil used onboard ships operating outside designated emission control areas to 0.50% m/m (mass by mass), from 3.50% m/m ("IMO 2020").

When IMO 2020 went into effect, ships had to either utilize a very low sulfur fuel oil ("VLSFO" or a higher-priced marine fuel oil) or install scrubbers to continue using the high sulfur fuel oil ("HFO"). Scrubbers allow ships to continue to purchase the lower cost, higher sulfur fuel, but come at an upfront cost, as well as reduce potential cargo sizes and increase fuel costs per mile. There's also a cost associated with their use, for example, disposing of the toxic waste. And so, the issue becomes whether the discount of the lower cost, higher sulfur fuel justifies installing the scrubbers.

In 2019, there were two theories of why the VLSFO-HFO spread would remain high and scrubbers would be profitable: Either HFO would stay the same and VLSFO pricing would surge, or alternatively, VLSFO would be on par with where HFO used to be, but the price of HFO would collapse due to a lack of demand.

Neither one has proved correct. VLSFO did surge initially, but it fell back quickly, and HFO has not collapsed. In fact, the VLSFO-HFO spread has collapsed, decimating scrubber savings. The spread dropped from $300-$350/ tonne to around $50 per tonne.

In my article, New Marine Fuel May Spoil Frontline's IMO 2020 Strategy, dated September 10, 2019, I concluded:

If Genoil can reduce the cost to desulfurize bunker fuel to $48.00 per ton, it follows that the refiners can match that cost as well. Therefore, the high v. low sulfur spread should eventually drop to about $50/ton, making the use of scrubbers uneconomic.”

Every single comment about that conclusion in the comments section of the article disagreed with it.

Morgan Stanley had cited a scrubber manufacturer who said a VLSFO-HFO spread of $100 per ton was the “tipping point” where owners make the scrubber-installation decision. Clarksons estimates scrubber savings are down to just $1,400 per day for Capesizes and $1,200 per day for VLCCs. These represent percentage declines from January highs of 86% and 95%, respectively.

Sophisticated refiners upgraded their desulfurization capacity, enabling them to buy the high sulfur product to process it into the low sulfur product. On Jan. 29, Rustin Edwards, head of fuel procurement for Euronav (NYSE:EURN), explained:

The U.S. Gulf Coast refining system retooled in the third quarter to bring in high-sulfur fuel for full destruction, increasing coke utilization. The Indian refining sector also played a part, ramping up the refining of high-sulfur fuel oil. So in the end, the Russian refining system, which is long high-sulfur fuel oil, found a home for the fuel that they produced and has been shipping large parcels into the U.S. Gulf Coast, and the Middle East refiners long high-sulfur fuel also found a taker in the Indian refiners for the residual that was not going to be consumed by the scrubber-fitted vessels.”

For example, Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was creating a new desulfurization capacity at its Beaumont, Texas, facility in late 2019.

The value of the spread has dropped because the capacity to desulfurize the product was increased, and the cost of desulfurization is nothing close to the spread the market was paying when IMO 2020 went into effect. However, in an interview, Frontline's (FRO) CEO Robert MacLeod was asked if the spread would “balloon back out.”

The analyst asked: "So scrubbers are not doing what we thought they would do. Do you think that’s going to change? Or was the scrubber investment kind of a failed one for the industry?"

MacLeod responded, “I think, spread will follow the crude.”

“So if oil prices and bunker prices doubled, then you think maybe the spread would double from, say, $50 back to $100?” he was asked.

“Yes, yes, yes,” he responded.

On May 20th, FRO reported:

Due to the recent strength in freight rates and the concurrent decrease in fuel spreads, the Company has elected to postpone scrubber installations on two VLCCs and two Suezmax tankers. The Company estimates a positive cash impact of approximately $7.6 million in 2020 resulting from these deferrals, excluding any benefit from decreased vessel off hire."

EURN had elected to hold off on scrubber installations, viewing the investment as speculative until the fuel spread justified it in an active futures market, which was a wise decision that went against conventional thinking that was to add the scrubbers.

It purchased three tankers with scrubbers in March but explained why:

When you look at the price, it's not like we were presented with the opportunity of buying non-scrubber ships at USD91 million and scrubber-ships at USD93.5 million … All of the ships today that either have been delivered very recently or are on order have scrubbers. That has become a standard feature,” clarified CEO Hugo De Stoop, in a statement.

Conclusions

The refining industry is a capital-intensive business. It invested fixed capital costs to be capable of upgrading the high sulfur fuel into the compliant fuel. Both fuels are correlated to the price of crude oil over time because they are derivatives of crude oil. For example, if both the high and low grades of sulfur correlated 100% to the price of crude oil, the spread would have 0% correlation to the price of crude. Therefore, I do not expect the high-low spread to correlate with oil prices.

Analysts incorrectly assumed that scrubbers would provide a competitive advantage and recommended tanker companies which retrofitted scrubbers.

"It did not quite unfold like a lot of us thought it would. But, of course, we also didn’t see the coronavirus impact happening to the markets."

And, they also incorrectly concluded that the drop in oil prices due to the coronavirus was the cause of the collapse in the high-low sulfur fuel spread.

As I previously explained, there are economies of scale in desulfurizing best achieved by the refining industry, rendering on-board scrubbers an uneconomic solution. Therefore, tanker companies that made large investments in scrubbers are likely to find that their economics are inferior to those who purchase the low sulfur fuel without the added costs of scrubbers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.