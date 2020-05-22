Prepared by Stephanie, Analyst at team BAD BEAT Investing

Urban Outfitters (URBN) has been a pretty good stock to trade on both the long and the short side, and when we last covered it, we recommended taking some profit at the $30 level. The COVID-19 selloff was just about to start when we made that call, but surely we did not see the stock getting smashed down to $12, which we felt was overdone. Shares have started to recover with the broader market and we think shares can be bought at $15-16 for a few points swing higher, but the company has a lot of work to do to get its customers back. Given that it has just publicly announced its Q1 sales figures, we wanted to offer our thoughts. The stock had a mixed reaction though did well today on the hopes for apparel demand moving with the sector. Let us discuss what we are seeing.

Mixed results

Make no mistake, shutdowns related to COVID-19 decimated much of the specialty retail sector. It has simply been struggling. Even before COVID-19, the signs pointed to slight growth in 2020, which would have been less than stellar, but now the year 2020 is quite clearly going to show contraction. Overall, we see a mixed sales report. Based on the trajectory of the company over the last few quarters, we could see bets on both sides long and short being justified, though we are mildly bullish on the sector as a whole and the company for a rebound in H2 2020. Upon reporting sales, the Street was initially bearish but then bid the stock up.

Sales were absolutely crushed due to mandate store closures in March and April. In fact, revenue fell a whopping 31.9% to $588 million. Trying to pinpoint a true sales estimate was tough and analysts were all over the map on this one, but sales missed the consensus by $45 million. It was an across the board decline, and the company had to be super promotional to try and push online sales, which did grow.

That said, comps were ugly. Comparable retail segment net sales decreased 28%, driven by growth in the digital channel, partially offset by negative retail store sales. This was, of course, driven by negative retail store sales due to mandated store closures but was partially offset by low double-digit growth in the digital channel. By brand, comparable retail segment net sales decreased 19% at Free People, 24% at Urban Outfitters, and 33% at the Anthropologie Group. Wholesale segment net sales decreased 74%. Ouch. But what is worse, to get those online sales, the company had to be promotional, and that hit margins.

Not only were sales down, but the gross profit rate decreased to 2.0% from 31.1% in the prior year's comparable period. Gross profit dollars decreased 95.6% to $11.8 million from $269.1 million. The decrease was due to significant store occupancy deleverage, a meaningful increase in inventory obsolescence reserves, an increase in delivery expense, and an increase in merchandise markdowns (i.e. promotions). While stores were closed for half of the first quarter of fiscal 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, store occupancy expense significantly deleveraged as rent and other occupancy costs are unadjusted until agreements are reached with landlords. Store closures did lead to selling and general administrative expenses falling 8.1%, but this is a far cry from the huge comparable sales decreases and revenue hits. While the results are still preliminary, net loss for the quarter was $138 million and which is a loss of 1.41.

Considerations moving forward

With such a rough quarter and big losses, the fiscal year 2021 that the company is now in is certainly going to see contraction. Sales will start to come back. As of today, over 40% of the company's stores are open, 252 in North America and 27 in Europe. Another 100 more stores should be open by the first week in June. Initial customer traffic and sales levels in newly re-opened stores have improved each week. However, it may take a full year to get back to pre-COVID levels. Keep that in mind. Since the sales ramp-up is slow and most stores will be open for only part of the quarter, total comp store sales in Q2 could be down more than 50%. That is going to lead to more losses most likely but online traffic and conversion have helped to offset the lack of physical shoppers.

Even before COVID-19, online shopping was growing more popular every year and putting more and more pressure on brick and mortar. Almost everyone that is physically based and was late to the digital party. Thankfully, Urban has had a strong digital presence. The present sales report tells us that retail, certainly, is not dead, even for specialty brands. The recovery will take time, which is why we think if shares pullback, this could be a good bet for the second half of the year. One thing we will look for is the balance sheet.

As far as the balance sheet goes, the company entered the first quarter with over $530 million in cash and marketable securities with zero debt. That is a very healthy start. Of course, this was a cash burn quarter, and liquidity is key in this environment. During the first quarter, Urban used $32 million for working capital purposes, $44 million was spent on capital projects and $7 million on share repurchases in the first few weeks of the quarter, which have now been halted. In total, Urban used $83 million of cash. To boost liquidity, Urban borrowed $220 million on its $350 million credit facility, leaving it with over $667 million of cash and marketable securities at quarter's end. The company is also cutting its planned capital spend of $260 million by more than half through cancelled or delayed projects. We fully believe the company has the cash to last through the entire fiscal year, even if sales are cut in half. We think the second half sees improvement.

Final thoughts

This was an obvious disaster quarter, and Q2 is going to be just as bad. However, this is a second-half story. Shares have started to rebound, but we think if shares do get another pullback, Urban would be a good speculative buy at $15-16 for a second-half rally. Management is taking the proper steps to boost liquidity, protect cash, and get stores reopened. Investments in digital are paying off, though it is costly to margins to move merchandise with markdowns. Specialty retail has been absolutely hammered, but we think Urban survives.

