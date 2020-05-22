Investment Thesis

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:PPRQF) offers investors stable monthly income derived from a high quality grocery-anchored real estate portfolio. Choice Properties has a high concentration of properties leased to necessity-based retailers that have continued to operate through the COVID-19 pandemic. The company pays a consistent monthly distribution with a current forward yield of over 6%. The company is currently advancing a CAD 1.1B development program with significant opportunities for greenfield and intensification projects. Backed by resilient necessity-based retail properties, Choice Properties is a good option for investors seeking reliable monthly investment income.

Company Profile

Choice Properties REIT was formed in 2013 when the property division of George Weston Limited (OTCPK:WNGRF) launched an IPO to take advantage of the REIT structure and monetize its property assets. The company was rounded out with the CAD 3.9B acquisition of Canadian REIT in 2018. Choice Properties is focused on retail properties anchored by its primary tenant: Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCPK:LBLCF), Canada's largest food retailer, with whom Choice has a strategic partnership.

George Weston Limited, Loblaw's parent company, currently holds a 63% interest in Choice Properties. The company owns and operates a portfolio spanning approximately 65.6M square feet over 724 properties, including retail, industrial, and residential assets. Choice has an enterprise value of CAD 16B and current market capitalization of approximately CAD 3.7B, making it one of the largest REITs in Canada. The company trades as "CHP-UN" on the Toronto Stock Exchange with an average daily volume of approximately 840,000 shares.

Property Portfolio

While Choice Properties has been diversifying its portfolio through acquisitions and through its development pipeline, the majority of its assets are grocery-anchored retail centers. Loblaws grocery stores and Shoppers Drug Mart, a pharmacy chain owned by Loblaws are the two major tenants which account for more than half of the company's gross rental revenue. The heavy weighting in the property portfolio to grocery and pharmacy brands ensures that these retail properties enjoy consistent traffic throughout all economic conditions. The lack of substitutes for grocery stores and pharmacies to meet basic consumer needs accounts for the resilience of Choice Properties' rental revenue.

Source: Choice Properties Investor Presentation

Choice Properties' 65.8M square foot property portfolio was 97.7% leased at the end of 2019. The company has focused its current assets as well as its development pipeline on Canada's major urban centres, where real estate values have appreciated the most. Approximately 81% of income-producing properties are located in Canada's four most populous provinces: Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec.

Graph Source: Author, Data Source: Choice Properties REIT

As a complement to Choice Properties' primarily retail portfolio, the company owns 112 industrial, 15 office, and 4 residential properties. These industrial properties are largely designed for logistics and transport clients and are located near major transportation infrastructure. Many of Choice Properties' industrial asset are purpose-built distribution centres for Loblaws or generic light manufacturing facilities than can be quickly retooled for when they need to be leased.

The Resilience of the Grocery Store

Choice Properties' weighting towards grocery stores gives the company a comparative advantage over other retail REITS. The grocery business has proven to be largely resilient to the "Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Effect" that has disrupted so many other large retailers. Despite the likelihood of continued disruption in the food retail industry, brick and mortar grocery stores will be integral to the consumer experience. Grocery retailers offer an important part of the food retail experience and play a key role as a "showroom" where shoppers see and sample products before making their purchase online. Grocery stores of the future will likely offer more cooking demonstrations, samples, and focus on fresh products that cannot be easily substituted.

Source: The Marketing Sage

Currently, only a small fraction of grocery sales happen via e-commerce; approximately CAD 2B of the CAD 120B food retail market. The rate of consumers who purchase their groceries online is growing; however, this does not typically take the grocery store out of the equation. Rather than recreating a food retail distribution network, groceries ordered online are typically distributed through the existing food retail infrastructure, which has given grocery stores even more geographic importance. Loblaws currently has online order pickup available from over 700 of its locations. One conceivable future evolution of grocery stores is that they could be converted to warehouses for local fulfillment of grocery orders.

Growth Drivers

Choice Properties REIT currently has 60 properties under development with a mix of greenfield and redevelopment programs. Almost 40% of the CAD 1.1B investment in Choice's property development pipeline is being allocated to residential developments. The seven residential projects currently underway will further diversify Choice Properties' portfolio by growing the currently negligible portion of revenue derived from residential assets. This residential development is focused in the Greater Toronto area and in Vancouver. Some of these sites will be mixed-use developments that will combine residential development in dense urban areas with retail and or office properties. In the Greater Toronto Area alone, Choice owns 47 properties that position the company to capitalize on the development and densification potential of North America's fifth largest city.

Source: Choice Properties Investor Presentation

With a property portfolio containing many grocery stores, Choice owns many properties with large parking lots. The company has identified opportunities for retail intensification at 31 properties. This process typically involves developing part of the parking lot, or other non-revenue-generating space on the property. I have watched this transformation occur at my local Loblaws store, where a vast parking lot now has a brewpub, a pet supply store, a tire shop, and a Starbucks (SBUX). These developments are complementary to the grocery store that anchors the site, as the tenants selected are a further draw to the property. The tenants selected for these sites are retailers that focus on physical services or on the customer experience. These characteristics help ensure that the property is "Amazon-proofed", one cannot get their car tires changed over an app, and although one may "mobile-order" a latte, the physical pick-up is still at the Starbucks location.

Choice Properties has earmarked CAD 169M to add 500,000 square feet of retail space to these underutilized locations. This opportunity has unlocked value in many of these properties, and the success can be easily replicated at many other properties. These low capital-intensive projects have short development durations and can add incremental cash flow to properties without disrupting the anchor tenants. The growth strategy that Choice Properties has been executing is bearing positive results. For Q1 2020, Choice Properties improved both revenue and funds from operations over Q1 2019. At the same time, the company improved operating performance with same-asset net operating income improving 1.75% year over year to CAD 211M for the quarter.

Source: Choice Properties Investor Presentation

Distributions

Real Estate Investment Trusts are one of the last remaining categories of income trusts in Canada. This trust structure allows for favourable taxation, as REITs pay out nearly all of their earnings to unitholders. To qualify for the REIT structure under Canadian tax law, at least 90% of the trust's gross revenue must be derived from rent or from the sale of properties.

It is important to note that REITs pay unitholders distributions, not eligible dividends. When held in a tax-sheltered account, there is essentially no tax difference to the unitholder, however, for units of REITs held in non-sheltered accounts, the distribution will generally not be eligible for the Dividend Tax Credit. A REIT's distribution is generally comprised of income, foreign income, capital gains and return of capital. For the 2019 tax year, Choice Properties' distributions were approximately 95% income. The income component of a REIT's distribution is taxed at the marginal tax rate, which makes Choice Properties a good candidate to be held in tax-sheltered investment account. U.S.-based investors can avoid withholding tax by holding this REIT inside an IRA.

Choice Properties pays a monthly distribution of CAD 0.061667 or CAD 0.74 annually. At current levels, this equates to a 6.18% yield. The current yield is approximately 13% higher than the company's trailing 5-year average yield of 5.49%. The last increase to the distribution occurred approximately three years ago in May 2017. As of March 31, 2020, Choice Properties had an AFFO payout ratio of approximately 85%. While this payout ratio has dropped from 89% at the end of 2018, the current economic uncertainty precludes the likelihood of a distribution increase anytime soon.

COVID-19 Impact

Like many other retail REITs, the impact of COVID-19 on businesses has added significant uncertainty to Choice Properties' near-term outlook. As a result, on April 6, 2020, Choice Properties withdrew its 2020 outlook. The company has offered financial support to some tenants and collected 86% of April rent as of April 23, 2020. Although these companies will ultimately collect more of the deferred rental amounts, this result compares favourably to RioCan's (OTCPK:RIOCF) 55% and SmartCentres' (OTCPK:CWYUF) 70% rate of rent collection for the month of April. On the company's Q1 2020 earnings call, Choice Properties President & Chief Executive Officer, Rael Diamond outlined the company's strong position based on its tenant mix:

We do expect that, the current pandemic will have the most notable impact on our retail tenants. However, we are in an enviable position that approximately 75% of our retail portfolio is leased to grocery stores, pharmacies or other necessity-based tenants with stable business operations.

While some retail tenants will struggle to pay rent during the business interruptions caused by COVID-19, grocery stores have seen sales surge. According to a Statistics Canada study, following the federal government's announcement in March regarding its COVID-19 response plan, grocery sales in Canada increased 38% over the same period in 2019. While grocery sales have spiked in recent months, this trend will certainly normalize as the economy reopens and restaurants and other food providers resume normal service.

Beyond the impact to retail, the other impact from COVID-19 on Choice Properties relates to projects in the development pipeline seeing potential delays. While most construction work in Canada has not been subject to shutdowns, interruptions could result from supply shortages or limited mobility of workers. In other cases, projects recently completed have opened at a time when the tenants moving in have been forced to shut down.

Risk Analysis

Real Estate Investment Trusts are generally interest rate-sensitive and debt-laden. As a result, this class of investments tends to underperform in rising rate environments. The high payout ratios that REITs tend to feature result in the requirement to issue new equity to fund growth. In recent years, Choice Properties has been reducing both its net debt and its leverage ratio. In 2019, Choice Properties used the proceeds from an equity issue to pay down debt, lowering the firm's debt to EBITDA from 8.1X to 7.5X. The company continues to make improvements to the balance sheet, including the recent issue of CAD 500M of unsecured debentures for a weighted average term of 14 years at a rate of 3.15%. This issue takes advantage of the current interest rate environment by lowering the firm's weighted average interest rate. If the occupancy issues caused by COVID-19 were to deteriorate further, Choice Properties has CAD 1.3B in current liquidity and CAD 12B of unencumbered assets that can be financed or divested to raise capital.

Source: Choice Properties Investor Presentation

Ratings agency, DBRS, maintains a BBB rating with a stable outlook for Choice Properties:

The ratings continue to be supported by Choice Properties' strong market leadership, particularly in necessity-based retail, across Canada's largest urban centres; strategic alliance with Loblaw; long-term lease profile with low counterparty risk that provides underlying stability to cash flows; large well-located portfolio of retail properties; and solid financial profile with high-interest coverage and a large pool of unencumbered assets

The most significant risk for unitholders of Choice Properties is the company's high concentration of properties leased to a single tenant, Loblaws. While Loblaws has proven to be a good stable tenant, this concentration hitches Choice Properties to the long-term fate to the Loblaws family of companies. The strong relationship between Loblaws and Choice Properties is enabled by a shared history and mutually-aligned interests. The controlling interest of George Weston Limited in both Loblaws and Choice Properties works to reinforce that long-term strategic decisions are made with the interests of both entities in mind.

Investor Takeaways

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust offers unitholders steady monthly income generated from necessity-based retail properties. The grocery and pharmacy-anchored retail properties, which comprise the majority of the Choice Properties portfolio, are resilient businesses that have proven themselves indispensable even during a pandemic. The attractive 6.2% yield is well covered by operating cash flow and provides unitholders a passive way to own a portfolio of high-quality, incoming-producing real estate.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RIOCF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.