Our respect for the virus and our economic restart plans will dictate the pace and pattern of economic growth.

It's not hard to read the tea leaves. The economy is devastated. The virus is more prevalent than ever.

There is still some support for a V-shaped recovery but that is perhaps more than a pipe dream.

There is still some debate as to what kind of economic recovery we might see after experiencing Depression-like economic numbers.

To state the obvious, life has changed. The way we live and work and feel has likely changed forever. A pandemic can do that to you. What may be up for debate is the degree to which things will change, and how long it will take to reclaim some of 'how things used to be'. We were asked to change our behaviour. And that behaviour meant shutting down many businesses and sectors. Economically we shot ourselves in the foot. But just because the wound is self-inflicted does not discount the fact that we have still shot ourselves in the foot. We are wounded. And now we will begin the economic healing process. But a V-shaped recovery? Fuggedaboutit!

It's here. It's real. Are you ready for the new normal?

I think I've gone to the end of the internet researching coronaviruses, pandemics and vaccines, and then they load up more stuff to read. But I am trying to limit my obsession. My hyperfocusing was necessary. I need to have a good idea of what's going on and what's likely to come. Of course, just as we learn from investing no one knows the future. But we can certainly draw some reasonable conclusions and probable scenarios.

We have to follow the virus and the pandemic for the answers. The eventual economic recovery is dependent upon our ability to release the economic valve as we control the viral outbreaks and unfortunate sickness and deaths.

The cure needed to control the pandemic was social distancing and to shelter in place. We can certainly help the cause with testing and contact tracing. But make no mistake the virus (SARS-Co-V-2) is still on the loose and globally, it is stronger than ever. From worldometers.com here's the global active virus case count. We also see the closed cases and death count.

There are currently over 2.6 million known active cases with some 2% in serious or critical condition. Of course the number of actual cases running about would be drastically greater. The numbers that are shown are for those who've tested positive.

And yet, given all that, it is still the Rodney Dangerfield of viruses. In many quarters it doesn't get any respect. And that may be a main takeaway from this article ...

Respect the virus. If we don't, it will put a stop to any economic recovery.

The virus may also decide to cancel Summer.

The virus is with us for years and years

Sit tight, this will not be over in a hurry. Many speak or write of a miracle vaccine. That's possible. Most of my reading leads me to believe that a miracle is not on the way. Vaccines usually take more than 5 years to develop.

Here's a wonderful blog post from Bill Gates.

Even the flu vaccine is only 45% effective.

The vaccine would have to be highly effective, and safe. And we know that vaccines don't work all too well with the elderly who we are trying to protect. But they are making progress and there are some very positive signs and developments. More on that later.

Admittedly, an effective vaccine that can be quickly manufactured is a game changer.

My neighbours who are both are both neurosurgeons (I kid you not) both believe that a vaccine will be developed. They believe that because the virus is largely stable (it's not mutating greatly) it makes a good target. You don't want a moving target when creating vaccines. So stay still (SARS-CoV-2). I hope they are right. But how smart could they be, after all, they are only brain surgeons.

A long and difficult process

Of course from the time we get a vaccine we would still need to produce billions of treatments and move those throughout the world. So again, sit tight, we might have to fight this the old fashioned way. We might have to get it. That said, experts are still unsure if we humans build immunity at all, and then for how long if we do build immunity. We simply don't know yet.

Vaccine or no vaccine we may be living in the COVID World for 2, 3, 4 years or more. The need to practice social distancing, excessive hand washing and disinfecting will remain. And we will have to change the way we work.

V-Shaped recovery? Fuggedaboutit!

If you're not up on your 'economic terms' this one is easy. It simply means that the economic growth and recovery will be quick and robust with the GDP trend in the shape of the letter V. Quick down. Quick up.

Bloomberg Opinion will agree with my take on this in the post about that V-Shaped recovery. On Business Insider this economist sees zero chance of a swift recovery.

Now keep in mind I'm not an economist, I just play one on the internet.

And here's how that economic recovery chart or trend might appear.

Many suggest that we might have a series of rolling recessions.

We could see a U U U recovery. Perhaps it's a W or two.

The skinny is we have Depression like numbers in the midst of the first modern pandemic. Perhaps it might be an endemic. That means the virus sticks around forever and eventually becomes a common cold.

The economic carnage, so far

Of course the economic consequences have been drastic as expected. Unemployment numbers mirror the Great Depression.

The GDP hit will be dramatic in the first two quarters.

Companies are getting hit hard, already

From Eric Parnell and You Want The Stock Market to go down.

And as per Eric's report the second quarter will be even worse.

A survey from the Society for Human Resource Management suggests more than half of America's small businesses will exhaust their capacity to keep going by the end of October.

The good news is - it's an economic shellacking

Of course that's the bad news too. It should not be difficult to create some economic growth coming out of the second quarter. Replacing all of the lost jobs and revenues and profits and dividends might be a much greater challenge.

We've shut down much of the biggest part of the economy. We've largely shut down the consumer (discretionary spending) and much of the service economy. The service economy dwarfs the manufacturing and farming sectors in North America.

Retail. Travel. Hospitality. Entertainment. Restaurants.

Put them all together and that's a massive part of the economy. And some of them involve very good and higher paying jobs.

As an example, just think of the spins off and ripple effects of professional sports. Most agree we will not be in the stands any time soon. No ticket sales. No ticket takers. No need to park your car and pay the man. No taxi. No Uber. No pre-game beers at the pub with wings and beers. No post game beers. No purchase of team shirts and paraphernalia. No one to show you to your seat. No park security. No game food vendors. No beer sales. Less TV production needs.

And with no ticket sales, those professional athlete salaries will have to be greatly reduced. We know these professional athletes like to spend and stimulate certain sectors. They're about to get a big pay cut. Actors and musicians are not having a good time these days either.

And we're not going to Disney World

In their latest quarterly report Disney (DIS) detailed the extent of stress across the board ...

The impact of COVID-19 and measures to prevent its spread are affecting our segments in a number of ways, most significantly at Parks, Experiences and Products where we have closed our theme parks and retail stores, suspended cruise ship sailings and guided tours and experienced supply chain disruptions. In addition, we have delayed, or in some cases, shortened or cancelled theatrical releases and suspended stage play performances at Studio Entertainment and have seen advertising sales impacts at Media Networks and Direct-to-Consumer & International. We have experienced disruptions in the production and availability of content, including the cancellation or deferral of certain sports events and suspension of production of most film and television content. - Disney Quarterly Earnings Report

Of course Disney has no plans (yet) to open amusement parks in North America.

Take all of the above and apply to the many sectors that will be permanently impaired, or impaired for quite some time.

The economy will be operating at a lower level and that affects all kinds of spending. That will be the case for years to come. - Bill Gates.

From a Bloomberg article …

In a sign of the challenges facing Britain, a survey of 800 companies by the Institute of Directors found only about half would be able to operate at full capacity under social distancing rules, and a majority would take more than a month to return to pre-lockdown activity levels even if all measures are lifted. "Leaving lockdown, when it happens, won't be plain sailing for business," said Jonathan Geldart, director general of the IoD. "Social distancing presents an unprecedented challenge for firms, and some may be simply unable to make it work."

Economic recovery will have a ceiling

From this Kevin Carmichael piece in the National Post ...

"In this less severe and less persistent scenario, the decline in economic activity is abrupt and deep but relatively short-lived," the Bank of Canada said. Unfortunately, there is an equally plausible scenario in which the recession changes the nature of the economy, resulting in sluggish growth for a considerable period of time. Companies could go bankrupt and not come back, or employers could decide to carry on with reduced headcounts, thereby increasing unemployment. "These effects could cause structural damage to the economy that might not be undone for several years, if ever," the central bank said.

The virus does not want us to work

And the aggressive restart does not work. South Korea had almost squashed the virus and they opened up the economy (and some entertainment operations) they even opened up bars and night clubs. That created some outbreaks. Clubs are now hanging closed signs again. They've had outbreaks at gyms as well. Once again, closed for business.

It's difficult to stay open for business

The essential businesses that we need to stay open are offering some difficult lessons. The food service industry is experiencing continuing outbreaks. We see repeated outbreaks in the US and in the Cargill plant in Canada where they had over 900 cases.

We see outbreaks with Walmart workers and in Amazon warehouses. We simply cannot congregate in large numbers and in close proximity without proper protection. Period. That seems obvious.

We are either not implementing proper work safety measures, or it's almost impossible to get back to work without a vaccine or herd immunity.

The consumer is afraid to get out there and consume

Many countries are way ahead of us in this virus war are not having an easy go at the economic restart. Folks don't won't to congregate. They're scared. We've been trained not to congregate. Consumers are not showing up.

Many will not be so fast to rush to crowded events. A Reuter's/Ipsos poll showed that most Americans will avoid sporting events and crowds in general until there is a vaccine.

We become prolific savers

We're afraid to spend, naturally. We are already becoming super savers. Hunker down. That's consistent with past behaviour following economic shocks, including the Great Financial Crisis ...

The proportion of Americans who prefer saving to spending rose significantly after the 2008 financial crisis, according to data compiled by Gallup. -CNBC Post

And this headline from MarketWatch ...

And from China, just browsing …

There are 47,000 retail stores just in the US. We already knew there were too many as closings were becoming more frequent. My friend professor Michael Pettis in Beijing (who has lived there for 20+ years) has been documenting the return of life in Beijing. He sees people on the streets but not many in the shops, except where the young go to hang out rather than buy. Will that be the case in America and Europe? - John Mauldin

Imagine when we open up economies in countries where the virus is still very prevalent. See North America. No, this will not be easy.

Supply chain chinks in the armor

Ford (F) recently shut down two plants in Michigan due to COVID-19 outbreaks and supply chain issues. If one part is missing you have to shut down the entire line at some point. Once again extrapolate that event across all manufacturing. Supply chain issues can impact most businesses from food service to technology.

The global economy adds a global twist to supply chain issues.

A wave of bankruptcies

Of course J.C. Penney is the current poster child for bankruptcies. And certainly, as the virus picks off the weaker hosts, and first kills the businesses that were already vulnerable. More of those early offerings to come. But just as COVID-19 will kill healthy humans, it will also kill businesses that were healthy going into the crisis. We have starved those businesses of the customers that they need to survive. They might be on half portions for quite some time.

I've always wanted a yellow Corvette ...

The pending bankruptcy tsunami will ripple through the economy. It will leave an impression on workers and consumers. And again, we're still in the first inning while many businesses are receiving government assistance. They still have to be able to operate without life support.

There will be another wave of job losses.

There is even a bankruptcy tracker on Forbes. They are busy.

Ripple. Ripple. Ripple.

Our behaviour has changed, perhaps for good

Many have embraced e-commerce. We have a whole new generation that received a crash course on how to shop online. When you shop online that supports less workers. It simply puts more money in Jeff Bezos' pocket. Traditional retail brick and mortar shopping offers more touch points and the ability to stimulate the economy in a more robust fashion.

A company such as Walmart saw a 74% increase in its e-commerce division. A few companies are well position for the new normal in the retail sector.

Retail stores and malls (REIT) face an incredible uphill battle. In April, Oxford Properties Group had only collected 20% of rent payments. We see similar numbers across the REIT retail board.

We may continue to work from home

That means less driving, less need for cars and fuel. Less opportunity to support those businesses you might find along the route to work. Thanks to zoom and other online meeting apps, we'll stick to the office and home. We'll also fly less. That's a double whammy for airlines as recreational travel is grounded and will face a slow recovery. We are likely in the first inning and Lufthansa seeks a bailout.

And you wonder why Warren Buffett ran for the emergency exit with his airline holdings?

We cannot afford a failed restart

Of course in the US you are a little more anxious to kick this restart into gear. Certain politicians are cheering for, and are desperate for a V-shaped recovery. It's likely the US will have many failures to go along with the successes.

Politics is also spoiling the conversation and education process in the US. That will hamper the economic restart when the perception of attacks on personal freedom trumps life and death with respect to the decision to wear a mask or not.

This is a dangerous economic experiment. We will learn as we go. We will learn from our mistakes. The degree and severity of mistakes may have the greatest effect on economic restart success or failure.

We can only do this once. If COVID-19 has to shut us down halfway through, all bets are off. I'll then bring out the D word.

Respect the virus.

What about those stock markets?

Of course many write about the great disconnect. We have Depression-like numbers and a new bull market in stocks. Many are counting on that V-shaped recovery. To make fun of it all, sarcasm would write that the stock market makers see the pandemic as the best thing to happen to stocks and company prospects in decades. OK, that wasn't sarcasm, that was me. Being sarcastic.

So sell all of my stocks?

No, of course not. If you have a sensible plan and you are investing within your risk tolerance level, you keep on keepin' on. Lower prices are great for those who are accumulating and perhaps for those who can rebalance as well from bonds (AGG) to stocks (IVV).

Related post: Is this an incredible opportunity, or what?

I'd guess you'll get your opportunity for some lower prices. You might get many opportunities. You might get some lower prices that come in waves for quite some time. Who knows? Markets might also continue to blow it all off and move higher thanks to the promise of endless stimuli.

As they say 'you can't fight the Fed'.

I manage risk with Canadian and US bonds (including those Treasuries) and lower volatility stocks. I recently provided an update on our US Dividend Achievers. The prices are holding up much better than market and we've received some dividend increases. For my Canadian stocks I've taken the market pricing out of the equation and will rely on the generous dividends and dividend growth. So far, so good. But I know we're early innings.

Investors might certainly consider the types of companies that they hold. You might choose to shape your portfolio for the new normal COVID economy and the period of economic restart. Those who are in retirement or close to retirement may give that strategy more consideration. You may also choose to build that cash position.

You might change your definition of risk

Most of us suffer from recency bias. And that includes advisors. We manage the risk of stocks with bonds and we use the lens of the last 20 or 30 years. We do not consider the possibility of a major economic shift. What about the possibility of deflation? Hyper inflation? Many are calling for a 2020's version of stagflation.

We may need assets beyond stocks and bonds and cash. Got gold?

I've added gold and initiated a position in Bitcoin.

Will the economic cure (stimulus) create even greater problems down the road?

Perhaps the Permanent Portfolio will come back in style?

What about that miracle vaccine game changer?

Yes, it's possible that we get a vaccine in short order. And it's possible that the vaccine is quite effective (it will have to be). While there has never been a successful vaccine created for a coronavirus, we've never thrown this much money and energy at vaccine research. Humans might win.

That was the theme in one of my 'early-COVID period' pieces.

Do you believe in the human spirit?

I have to admit my belief and optimism was tempered after more reading on the history of coronaviruses and vaccines.

I watched an interview with of Novavax the recipient of the largest vaccine funding amount to date. They have $384 million to go at this. There are dozens upon dozens of groups and companies going at this virus. Countries and companies are risking billions to find that miracle vaccine or treatments.

So yes, there's hope

That said, even given the best possible miracle outcome and timing, it's quite likely that economically, the damage will have already been done. And it will be a challenge for a rushed vaccine to change our already ingrained new normal behaviours. It may take a while for most of us to leave the fear at the door.

We have been asked to be too scared for too long, and that was for our own good. And mostly for the good and health of healthcare workers and the at-risk populations.

But I certainly hope that we begin that economic rebuild as quickly and safely as possible. To protect the health of workers, the vulnerable and the healthcare workers we will need to do this economic restart in very slow and measured fashion. If we step on the accelerator too hard the virus will take us into oncoming traffic.

We cannot afford a failed restart. This is the most dangerous economic experiment in human history.

Be safe. Be well. Be generous.

We'll see you in the comment section. This article, and opinion, might certainly not be popular. What is your take on the recession and the pace of economic recovery? Any chance of a V-shaped recovery? What say U?

In summary I'd suggest we have a scared consumer, scared business owners, businesses that are going away; businesses that won't be able to survive the new normal. There is that ceiling on how much we can fight back economically. All while the virus attempts to make things worse and more challenging at every stage.

There are many headwinds that will make a V-shaped recovery more than unlikely.

Author's note: Always know and invest within your risk tolerance level. Always know all tax implications and consequences.

Dale

Disclosure: I am/we are long BNS, TD, RY, AAPL, BCE, TU, ENB, TRP, CVS, WBA, MSFT, MMM, CL, JNJ, QCOM, MDT, BRK.B, WMT, ABT, BLK, NKE, PEP, LOW, OTIS, CARR, RTX, GLD, BTC-USD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.