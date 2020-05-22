Crafting A Recovery Portfolio - For Those Who Have Missed The Rally

Value names at deep discounts while likely outperform the FAANGS in the recovery.

The areas to search for them are in transportation (airlines/air freight, shipping, cruising); REITS (mortgage, hospitality, real estate development); and Energy.

There are plenty of undervalued names in the economic recovery who offer great potential for future capital appreciation.

In the 19th century there was a well-known poet, Elizabeth Barrett. She had fallen in love with another aspiring poet, Robert Browning, a well-educated but lowly bank clerk. Her Victorian father had disapproved of the match. He considered Robert a gold-digger (Dad was very rich). So for four long years the couple languished in separation. Finally one night at the age of 40, Elizabeth fled her home and secretly married Robert at a local church. A week later they "escaped" to Italy where they spent 15 happy years together. It was in Italy that she wrote, "Sonnets from the Portuguese ", her best-known work.

Looking back at her former life, Elizabeth had regrets. The oldest of 12 children, her tyrannical father had kept her at home until just by luck she had met her husband-to-be. Had she missed the prime of her life?

In a poem, Robert replied, "The best is yet to be, the last of life, for which the first was made." And the couple never looked back. Beginning anew, they made the future their friend and left the naysayers in England behind.

Now this is sound advice for the stock market, too.

Has the recent rally left you incredulous? Still waiting to get "in" after the Internet FAANGS [Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Netflix (NFLX), Google (GOOG), Shopify (SHOP)] sprinted past you like the wind? Didn't feel like paying thousands of dollars for a handful of shares, nor chase those parabolas to the moon? Maybe you prudently listened to the CNBC know-it-alls who predicted your head would be handed to you the moment you bought something, just before "the next leg down"?

By my pencil, lots of opportunities remain, in sectors where there truly has been a bear market (not just a virtual quickie) leaving stocks 60% to 70% below their February highs.

They are out there, waiting to be bought.

From my observation, each time the slightest whiff of medical-good-news appears in the media, these stocks jump like coiled springs. A moderate economic recovery will ignite them.

Will we fly again? Stay at a hotel or resort again? Take the kids to DisneyWorld or Six Flags? Cruise in the Caribbean, visit Alaska's coast or sail to Hawaii? Maybe buy a new home, take out a mortgage, or pay rent again?

If your answer to these questions is yes, you can look back into what seems ancient history now (about 3 months ago!) when you would have never thought otherwise.

To the prudent-sounding quip about our current state of affairs, "Things are never going to be the same again", you can respond, "Yes, And a once-in-a-generation buying opportunities like this won't come around again anytime soon either".

So what to buy? Transportation stocks (covered in recent articles on cruise lines and airlines). Companies that will provide you with a place to stay once you get there (Lodging and Hospitality). Also mortgage handlers, and REITS; plus energy companies that will provide fuel for the eventual recovery.

You go where the recession has hit the hardest, where the stocks lay moribund, right where sellers left them, yet where insiders are buying boatloads of their own shares. You don't need to follow the FAANGS. There's high-achievers sitting at your feet.

All charts below are from stockcharts.com, and the Insider Trading references are drawn directly from the SEC's site.

Diamond S Shipping (DSSI)

Diamond S Shipping provides a large fleet of oil tankers and barges for the energy industry.

In the last three weeks, six insiders, including the CEO and CFO, have been granted options for 238,719 shares with no conversion limit ($0). For a further analysis of the company, see: Digging Into Diamond S Shipping Numbers, by RockieK (pseudonym) May 14, 2020.

Zachs' assessment for Diamond S Shipping (DSSI) is quoted below. For the full article, see New Strong Buy Stocks for May 14th, by Tirthankar Chakraborty, 14 May 2020.

"Consensus (earnings) estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44% over the last 60 days.

The company has committed to repurchase up to $50MM in stock, which represents close to 10% of its market cap at current prices.

Finally, the company is trying to be as transparent as possible providing forward guidance to help shareholders gauge future results.

The company performed well in the first quarter and the second quarter should look just as good.

Market sentiment has discounted positive news across the board as evidenced by the negative market reaction seen in the sector since earnings.

...agree with management that shares are undervalued."

The buy-point here is under $11 with the expectation of a run to $15-17.

OneOk (OKE)

This company engages in gathering, processing, storing, and transporting natural gas in the United States. It owns natural gas pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions, and has recently expanded its substantial pipeline network to handle increased capacity.

The stock was indiscriminately dragged down with the sell-off of all energy [Oil] names in March. The stock fell from $60 to $12 in 7 days (!). Since that time, the shares have been on a recovery juggernaut, supported by consistent positive volume in large volumes. Every pullback of $3-$4 has been met with immediate buying. I think the stock will return to $60.

OneOk (OKE) offers a confirmed $3.74 dividend (10.24%). It has paid a higher dividend for 18 consecutive years. The CAGR (compound annual growth rate) for the dividend is roughly a 15% increase over the last 5 years.

There has been significant insider buying during the recent downturn. In March, 2020 insiders (Including the CEO, CFO, CAO, and directors) bought 150,687 shares ($3,667,718). Last week, on May 20th, the board granted them 38,834 stock options with a conversion price of $36.51 (today's price). Clearly, the company is bullish on its prospects.

There are two excellent articles available on SA regarding OneOk (OKE): ONEOK Can Survive The Perfect Storm, by Stock Market Arbitrage (pseudonym), Mar. 18, 2020, and ONEOK, Inc. Is Largely Undervalued With Excellent Dividends And Strong Business, by Bob Ricco, April 11. 2020.

Park Hotels (PK)

Park hotels (PK) owns 60 luxury hotels and resorts at some of the most recognizable and iconic locations in the United States. As soon as the states' economies open up this summer, Park should be the direct recipient of leisure patrons in Hawaii (The Waikoloa, Waikiki Terrace), Florida (8 hotels and resorts), and California [San Francisco (6) hotels, Sonoma Wine Country (1), Silicon Valley (2), San Diego (5), Los Angeles (3)]. Park owns 60 hotels in all, including the Mid-Town Manhattan Hilton [NYC], a large convention center and hotel in the middle of Manhattan.

The consensus analysis target on the shares is $12.32, with the high being $29.00 and the low a ridiculous $6.00/share. Book Value [BV] is $23.66 share (Guru Focus, 5.21.20), so Park (PK) is currently trading at 0.42/BV. Before the recent downturn, the shares routinely traded at 1.0 x book value. During the past 7 years, the highest P/B Ratio of Park Hotels & Resorts was 1.53. The lowest was 0.26. The median was 0.99.

There has been recent insider buying. In Q1, Insiders (Including the CEO, CFO and directors) bought 127,200 shares ($1,672,758) at an average cost of $13.15/share. The board also granted them options in Q1 on 1,023,840 shares, including 531,847 for the CEO, Thomas J Baltimore (which seems egregious considering the recent losses $ to long term shareholders)

On the most recent conference call (May 11.2020), the CEO's forthright and honest comments managed to kill the stock in the short term, but the market obviously appreciated his candid input on the industry. After quickly falling to $6.60 share afterwards, Park has rallied 50% to $9.87 in 5 days.

According to the company's most recent estimate, it has $1.2 Billion in cash, credit, and unencumbered liquidity ($5.04/share) which renders it "well positioned to navigate the disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic." To wit, with all of the recent capital raises, the company has a solid liquidity profile.

When you combine their liquidity with over $20/share in iconic hotels, the company is undervalued to the extreme. My target is $21, which is less than book value, but 127% higher than current levels (May 21, 2020). If Park (PK) reinstates its dividend (Formerly $.045/Q for Q1 2020), there would be even more reason to stay invested and reinvest the dividends.

Standard Parking (SP)

This company was founded in 1929 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. It was formerly known as Standard Parking Corporation. In 2013 the company changed its name to SP Plus Corporation (SP). SP Plus is in the service business and has about 23,000 moderately-paid employees. It has legacy parking lots throughout the United States, with a large concentration (50%) at airport terminals.

SP Plus (SP) provides professional parking management, ground transportation, plus remote baggage check-in and handling, and other solutions. Over 80% of the company's gross profit is earned from management contracts where SP Plus receives a fee regardless of the financial performance of its client.

Obviously the downturn in airline traffic has hit it hard, but if you believe the current travel downturn to be temporary, then the shares could quickly rally to their former levels at $36, a double from here. Volatility in the stock favors buyers at $20 and under. In the last 3 months, each time the stock has dropped to $16, it has quickly rallied to $22+. With the return of airport traffic, I am looking for a summer breakout above $22-$24/share.

There has been modest insider buying with stock-option grants of 28,206 shares to directors and the CFO, converting at $18.55/share.

Brookfield Property (BPY)

Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) is one of the world's largest commercial and residential real estate companies, with approximately $85 billion in total assets. They own, operate, and invest in commercial real estate, with a portfolio of office and retail properties, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, student housing, manufactured housing assets, and co-living arrangements. Their scope is enormous, and their pockets are deep. The company is innovative, and extremely well-capitalized by its financial partner, Brookfield Asset Management (BAM).

I was attracted to the company by its recent investments in student housing located near impacted universities, its conversion of former legacy malls into mixed-use residential, office, and retail spaces (see portfolio), and especially its new co-living community-oriented ventures which are modeled on popular, successful living arrangements for single people in Europe.

For more information on co-living see: Why coliving is catching on outside Europe's capitals, by James Kingdom, January 14, 2020; Top 10 Coliving Spaces in Europe, by Code Control, March 12, 2018; and The Collective.

Brookfield Property Partners LP's book value [BV] per share for the quarter ending in March, 2020, was $27.37. At today's closing price of $9.43, its price to BV ratio is 0.34. During the past 9 years, the highest P/B Ratio of Brookfield Property Partners LP was 1.00 ($27.37/share). The lowest was 0.27 ($7.39/share). And the median was 0.73 ($20/share).

The company pays a rich $1.33 dividend ($14.09%), and by almost every metric is severely undervalued.

The trade here is to buy under $11 and hold for the median at 0.73 of book value ($20/share). For the last 5 years, shares have fluctuated between $14.5 and $20, so I see Brookfield (BPY) in single-digits as a very good investment with a high dividend payout, with very little risk for the conservative investor.

Annaly Capital Management (NLY)

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) finances residential and commercial assets. This REIT invests primarily in agency mortgage-backed securities (93%), some non-agency residential mortgage assets and mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and real estate investments. Here is a simple graphic overview of their capital structure. They have approximately $99.3 Billion in assets.

The important fact for dividend investors is Annaly survived the recent downturn intact. No cuts. Its shares have settled into a range between $5.50 and $6.75/share. The annual dividend is a $1.00/share (16%). And according to management comments in the most recent conference call, book value has risen 7% to approximately $8/share.

Annaly (NLY) has always traded at about book value or higher, so the shares are undervalued by 20%. Price to book implies a 25% upside for the shares with a long-term dividend of 16%.

Voluminous fundamental research about Annaly (NLY) is accessible through Seeking Alpha's articles on the company. The important points I wish to make for investors here are:

Strong insider buying in the name. The CEO, CFO, Chief Credit officer [CCO] bought 382,500 shares in the first two weeks of May, 2020 at an average price of $5.96/share. So clearly they have confidence in shares moving higher from here.

The company is very upbeat about its performance possibilities going forward. Especially important is the stability in the interest rate environment, and the likelihood of that continuing for the next 2 years. Annaly (NLY) makes money on its mortgage investments through the spread on interest rates. Stability means it can hedge accordingly.

The trade here is to buy under $7 and hold for a run above $8, possibly settling in the $8-$9 range.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PK, OKE, NLY, DSSI, BPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.