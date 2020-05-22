These are trying times. In the era of COVID-19, there's a great deal of uncertainty over which companies make for attractive prospects, and which ones are likely to suffer. Most companies have taken a beating during the recent downturn, but one company that has proven to be an exception to this is Dollar General (DG). With a robust operating history anyways, and signs from management that business is doing quite well these days, it makes for an interesting prospect, but between the uncertainty that does exist and the high price that investors must pay to get a piece of the business, it's definitely not a sure bet.

A strong company

Dollar General has a history of attractive performance. In America, dollar stores have proven to be instrumental. The low-priced goods they sell and their small physical footprint make them ideal for most any place in the country. To see just how strong Dollar General has been over time, we need only look at the company's financial results. Revenue, for instance, has grown quite well in recent years. From 2015 through 2019, as the graph below illustrates, revenue has expanded 36.3%, rising from $20.37 billion to $27.75 billion. Each year has been better than the last.

Created by Author

As with most successful retailers, there are two things that have driven this sales growth: a rising store count and growing comparable store sales. Back at the end of 2015, the retailer had 12,483 stores throughout the US. By the end of 2019, this had grown to 16,278, and now management pegs the number in excess of 16,300. The other key to the company's growth has been its rising comparable store sales. Each year, as the graph below illustrates, this figure has been positive, ranging from 0.9% in 2016 relative to 2015 to a high last year of 3.9%.

Created by Author

Comparable store sales growth is something that every retail investor should push for in an investment. Not only does it help revenue to grow, but it's also a sign, usually, of growing margins. This is because, keeping all else the same, you get more revenue to come from the same fixed locations. Since a large portion of the company's costs are fixed, the end result ends up being margin expansion.

Created by Author

To see this in action, we need only look at the graph above. In it, you can see Dollar General's net income over the same five-year period as I looked at sales over. Back in 2015, the company's net profit was $1.17 billion. This has grown 47% to $1.71 billion for 2019. Each year between these has shown consistently better results. Also shown in the graph are the company's other important financial results: operating cash flow and free cash flow. Between 2015 and 2019, operating cash flow at the retail giant has grown 60.8%, rising from $1.39 billion to $2.24 billion. Free cash flow, meanwhile, has increased 63.9% from $886.9 million to $1.45 billion. This robust performance across the board has enabled the firm to grow its dividend over time as well. Back in 2015, the firm paid out only $0.88 per share for the year. Last year, this figure was $1.28. With earnings per share of $6.64 in 2019, the company's payout ratio is still low at 0.19.

Tough times generate big activity

With global economies slowing down, the last thing investors might think to be attractive prospects are players in retail. Retailers generally have low margins and in recent years they have not done well to grow. You would expect for the recent downturn to only exacerbate these issues. Dollar General, however, and other firms like it appear to have been an exception to this rule. While official financial figures have not been provided yet for the first quarter (these come out May 28th), positive signs have emerged.

Take, for instance, management's decision, announced March 23rd, that it would be hiring 50,000 new employees by the end of April. This was in response to an increase in the demand for household essentials. Between what the company offers and the price at which it offers its goods, dollar stores are ideal for customers experiencing tightening budgets. To put in perspective just how big this hiring spree is, consider that at the end of February this year, its employee count was 143,000. That's a significant surge. But then again, the company is truly national in scope and it's not hard to imagine it needing more people. After all, the firm has stores in 48 states, plus Puerto Rico. It also has 17 distribution centers, as well as other logistics-related assets. A full 75% of Americans live within 5 miles of a Dollar General store, according to management.

The other major development for the firm was its announcement earlier this year that it would be paying out to substantially all of its employees a bonus of $35 million. Who gets what and how much was not made publicly known, but the firm said that bonuses would be paid to employees in its stores, at distribution centers, and throughout its private fleet. Though small for a company with a market capitalization of $45.72 billion as of this writing and with free cash flow last year of $1.45 billion, it's safe to say that a company that's struggling would not be making such a payout at this time, nor would it be on a hiring spree.

All of this suggests that Dollar General is probably doing quite well at the moment. Even Goldman Sachs (GS) believes the firm is likely to be a strong prospect. This enthusiasm has helped to propel shares higher, up to $181.48 as of this writing compared to their 52-week low point of $118.20. Its current price is only marginally lower than the $185.01 high that units recently reached. This price does imply a high cost for shareholders looking to get into the company now though.

According to my math, using 2019's figures, the firm is trading at an EPS multiple of 27.3. Its market cap/operating cash flow multiple, meanwhile, is 20.4, and its market cap/free cash flow multiple is 31.5. With net debt of only $2.67 billion, the firm's leverage is awfully low, which is a positive for shareholders. While these trading multiples are high for the company, truly strong growth this year will help to lower these multiples. Besides, the business has a history of trading at lofty valuations (though rarely at these levels). This time back in 2016, for instance, its same three aforementioned multiples were 20.8, 16.9, and 26.5, respectively. At the time, shares were trading for $82 apiece, implying upside of 22% per annum between then and today.

Takeaway

Right now, Dollar General makes for a very interesting prospect for investors to consider. The company is undoubtedly finding itself a beneficiary (at least for now) of the current pandemic. It wouldn't be unreasonable, given how pricey shares look today, to expect a return to normal result in a weakening of the business and a subsequent decline from its lofty highs. However, investing is about the long haul, not the short run. Though the company does look pretty pricey, that has been the case for years, and the results, due to growth and rising margins, have been nothing short of stellar. Because of this, investors who are long-term in their focus and who don't mind some volatility may want to take this time to consider a stake in the business and to then just look away from their investment for a couple of years. By that point, if things continue as they have been, any bumps along the way will have been meaningless and the company will have time to continue its growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.