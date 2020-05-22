Introduction

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) provides both aggressive and value-oriented investors an opportunity to benefit from the company's current condition and outlook. It offers the aggressive investor an opportunity to benefit from the growth potential that a new Board, new management, and a financial commitment from a proactive partner can generate; and it offers the value investor an opportunity to invest in a technology-focused enterprise at a substantial discount to intrinsic value.

Had Acacia Research been in business during the days of Thomas Alva Edison, his life might have been even more productive than it was. Having been awarded 1,093 U.S. patents plus another 500 overseas, Edison, who on average put in 20-hour days, spent substantial time and effort in the protection of his patents primarily against unauthorized users. That is exactly what Acacia does. According to the company's website, its revenues are generated from the granting of IP rights as well as assisting patent owners with the prosecution of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, where necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

Acacia has been in business since 1993. It must be stated that its success to date has been somewhat short of superior. Its current price of $2.35 compares to its 2015 high of $10.37. Earnings have been non-existent, and investors had been waiting, in vain, for a long-awaited breakthrough in the company's fortunes.

Today's Acacia

That breakthrough might finally have come last September 9 when it named Clifford Press as CEO and Alfred V. Tobia Jr. as President and CIO. According to the company's press release on the above date,

the appointment of new senior leadership is a key step of the reconstitution of Acacia's Board of Directors and management and is aligned with Acacia's absolute return asset strategy.

Both the newly appointed officers were then elected to join Acacia's Board of Directors. Previous Directors resigned and former members of senior management departed the company. The company's Chair, Maureen O'Connell commented that,

Clifford and Al stepped in to stabilize the business, safeguard Acacia's assets, and establish sound governance.

Both Mr. Press and Mr. Tobia appear to have excellent experience in technology investments, M&A, as well as having previously led successful investment companies and strategies.

Two months after the management coup, an event occurred that I believe will change the fortunes of this company henceforth. On November 18, 2019, Acacia entered into a strategic partnership with Starboard Value.

Starboard is an activist investor hedge fund. Starboard targets companies that, in their opinion, have an attractive business model but that may need a senior management and Board overhaul in order to execute their strategy. As of March 31, 2020, Starboard had AUM of almost $6.2 billion. Two of their largest holdings include NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) and eBay (EBAY).

I submit that the detailed terms of the agreement to invest in Acacia are extremely important since it gives evidence that Starboard's investment provides Acacia with an excellent path to tomorrow's technologies at terms that are perfectly reasonable for Acacia's minority shareholders.

Starboard has made a $35 million investment acquiring 350,000 shares of Acacia's Series A convertible preferred stock, convertible at $3.65 per share, a 38% premium at the time. At the current price of @2.35, the premium currently stands at 55%. Starboard also purchased A warrants to acquire 5 million shares of common stock at $3.65 per share.

Acacia may issue up to $365 million in secured notes due 2027 at 6% to Starboard to fund investment opportunities and strategic acquisitions to be approved by Acacia and Starboard.

Upon shareholders' approval at its February 14 special stockholders meeting, Acacia entered into a securities purchase agreement with one or more of Starboard's affiliates and issued 100 million Series B warrants for an aggregate purchase price of $4.6 million. Exercise price is set at $5.25 per share, which, at today's, price represents a premium of 123%.

Acacia has reserved the right to offer existing common shareholders the opportunity to purchase $100 million in notes and 27 million warrants on the same terms as the Notes and Series B warrants provided to Starboard.

Starboard is now represented on Acacia's Board of Directors.

In order to get a better understanding of where the company may be headed in the months and years to come, I paid close attention to what senior management had to say during their May 11 Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call.

CEO Press announced that the company is currently reviewing a wide range of investment opportunities. The company now has permanent capital which allows it to evaluate an increasing number of compelling opportunities.

We have built the new Acacia to be remarkably flexible. We are not tied to investments in intellectual property and we pursue investments in multiple revenue streams. We can do public or private corporate acquisitions or acquire assets directly.

Apparently, the patent business peaked in 2012 following the implementation of the AIA in 2012 and the Alice decision in 2014. The 2012 Act switches the U.S. patent system from a "first to invent" to a "first inventor to file" system, while in the Alice decision, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that an abstract idea does not become eligible for a patent simply by being implemented on a generic computer. But, by 2018, the patent market started to improve again, and the company began to monetize Acacia's legacy patent portfolio. By the first quarter of 2020, Acacia had recovered about $64 million in gross revenues through a combination of licensing agreements and litigation settlements. The company believes itself to be an aggressive litigator as they begin to increase their focus on licensing. The company has strategically built its IP portfolio with outcome diversification in mind using licensing revenue as a base with the upside potential of litigation outcomes as well.

Adding these assets to our existing portfolio creates an attractive blend of licensing and litigation opportunities to pursue. We expect these additions to begin generating licensing revenues this quarter with significant contributions beginning in 2021.

President Tobia then reported that cash and short-term investments as of March 31, 2020, amounted to $169.3 million, and that the primary focus would be to grow the company's book value.

Our stock is trading at a steep discount to its intrinsic value which is $3.42 per share as represented by cash plus invested assets as of March 31.

The company recently completed a $4 million stock buyback in which it repurchased 1.7 million shares at an average price of $2.35.

The company has recently made three acquisitions. One was the purchase of Excalibur IP, a portfolio comprised of 2500 patents previously spun out of Yahoo prior to it being acquired by Verizon (NYSE:VZ). These patents cover a number of different technologies, including cloud computing and e-commerce. On February 26, RPX Corporation announced that it had secured licensing rights to Excalibur IP's patent portfolio.

Other recent acquisitions included a portfolio of about 150 patents from L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) which cover commercial applications of Wi-Fi and loT technologies, as well as the purchase of a portfolio of 70 patents from Fusion-io, which cover flash memory management and control technology.

Final thoughts

The patent business is both competitive and secretive, given that major bottom-line contributions are likely to be generated by successful litigation opportunities. Therefore, we need to face the reality that the transparency that we expect and are mostly accustomed to when dealing with publicly-traded companies may, at times, not be forthcoming. This is by no means a negative management issue; it is simply the nature of the beast. In fact, it is one way that management, in fact, protects the assets of the company and the investment of its shareholders.

Acacia is in the early innings of its company rebirth. At today's valuation, investors have an opportunity to invest in a "new" company, with strong financial backing, at a steep discount from its intrinsic value. Their assets will benefit from the continuing technology revolution in robotics, medical technology as well as speech recognition and voice control among many others. These are industries that may show even faster growth after the pandemic has been brought under control and as we all enter the new normal.

Investors will need to keep a sharp eye on the progress made with emphasis on transactions completed and management's outlook. I submit that the risk at current levels, given the company's deep discount from intrinsic value and low Beta of 0.5 is minimal. The biggest risk is that the newly structured Board and newly hired senior management cannot execute the vision that they have set forth and that the future relationship with Starboard Value is not as harmonious as it appears to be today. I recommend Acacia at current entry levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACTG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.