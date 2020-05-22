Whether The Bears Have Read This Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian's Work On The Great Depression

As the S&P 500 pierced 2,500, to the down side, the bears came out of their caves. Calls for piercing 2,000 on the S&P 500 were common.

On April 8, 2020, within the body of my The Best COVID-19 Stock No One Knows About It: United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) article, I wrote the following:

As of January 2020, COVID-19 has dramatically changed the world. Life as we know it will be different, and profoundly so, most likely in ways we yet can't comprehend or even fully imagine. As a person that spends a lot of my time reading, and trying to synthesize the news, I came across the very insightful commentary of the New York Times columnist, Thomas Friedman. On March 17th, Mr. Friedman penned a great piece where he explained the world is in an arms race. On one side, we have Moore's Law, which represents the most amazing medical technology the world has ever known. This includes computing power and artificial intelligence enhanced by a global spirit of resolve toward a common enemy. Unlike during the 1918 Spanish Flu epidemic - if you got the virus, either you developed immunity or you died - today we are living in the heightened age of science. We are blessed to live in a time when so many great companies (many of them American) act as pioneers and collectively have spawned some of the world's most vibrant ecosystems of scientific advancement. Because of these advances, in the spheres of the broader biotech, medical, and pharma arenas, there are cutting-edge companies like Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) that is actively working on antibody solutions, Johnson and Johnson (JNJ) who's CEO is hopeful we could have a vaccine by January 2021, and Thermo Fisher (TMO) that enables the rapid testing of high volumes of testing kits, just to name a few. Outside of the U.S., great companies like Novartis (NVS) and Roche are all playing active roles trying to solve this pandemic in breakneck fashion. On the flip side, as Mr. Friedman articulates, this virus is exponential and virulent. Often people that get it are asymptomatic for a few days, sometimes even a week, and that is how it has spreads so rapidly. Given the dramatic, albeit necessary, steps most governments are taking, this should slightly tips scales and outcome of this heavyweight fight (Exponential vs. Moore's Law) in favor of science, progress, and innovation.

And in case you couldn't tell that I was optimistic then, on April 13, 2020, I penned a blog post (Have The Doom And Gloomers Considered This?)

Fast forward to May 21, 2020, at 2,949, the S&P 500 (SPY) has rebounded smartly from its March intraday 2,192 low, reached on March 23, 2020. Let me do the math, that equates to a 34.5% rebound in two months' time. For perspective, the S&P 500 and most market participants were whistling past the graveyard throughout January 2020 and most of February 2020, as the broader market viewed COVID-19 as another bout of Asian flu. Just for proper scorekeeping, the S&P 500 made a fresh all time (intra-day high) on February 19, 2020, at 3,394. So peak to trough, the S&P 500 dropped 35.4%.

If you go back and check the archives perhaps because of velocity and intensity of the drop, the conventional wisdom, in the moment, was that the market could breach new lows and take out 2,000. During the descent, as we took out the 2,500 level on the S&P 500, the bears started to roar. Articles citing the Great Depression become common place and schadenfreude was the subtext of many of these articles.

Lo and behold, after extraordinary and coordinated global efforts, led by the United States, the Federal Reserve and U.S. Congress sprung from its normal partisan and dormant tendencies. This heightened sense of urgency replaced that inertia. And did they ever act, quite swiftly and boldly, I might add, to save the system. Extraordinary firewalls were enacted, the most generous unemployment assistance was passed (including an incremental $600 per week until July 31, 2020), small businesses were back stopped (led by Marco Rubio's framework), and folks earnings less than $75K per year or couples earnings less than $150K got shiny $1,200 check (per adult) as well as $500 per eligible dependents. As the fog of war dissipated like the San Francisco fog, market participants suddenly came out from hiding and realized the world didn't end and that you have to buy stocks, as earning 70 bps on a 10 year U.S. Treasury (TLT) wasn't compelling. Moreover, the flight to safety also bid up some high quality investment grade credits, so again, from a risk/reward perspective, the Fed almost forced professional allocators of capital to hold their nose and buy equities.

In today's piece, I want to share an AWESOME NPR podcast: Looking Back To The 1930s: Lessons From The Great Depression. On Point's host, Meghna Chakrabarti, interviews Pulitzer Prize winner of history, David Kennedy, professor emeritus of history at Stanford University.

Perhaps, the hedge fund Masters of the Universe, armed with their PhDs (in physics, mathematical, and artificial intelligence) from M.I.T, Stanford, and Cal Tech would have been better off studying history than building geeky algorithms only a few thousand people around the world can comprehend.

Source: wbur.org

Within this podcast, Mr. Kennedy, puts on a brilliant and articulate display of his command for history as he poignantly shares his immense knowledge of the Great Depression and takes the extra step of translating it to the modern day. Notwithstanding Meghna's annoying liberal political leanings, which sometimes mar the podcast, this is a fascinating podcast. As an aside, I miss Tom Ashbrook, but will admit that Meghna works hard and is very intelligent. For perspective, I listen to a lot of podcasts and the subject matter is often well curated, but the actual podcast far too often turns out to be pedestrian and kind of boring. This podcast is refreshingly different and illuminating to a market participant like me (and might be for thousands of other intellectually curious SA readers as well).

Mr. Kennedy goes on to put on a clinic and explain why the current crisis is far less severe and should be far less long lasting. By contrast, back in 1929, only 2.5% of Americans owned stocks or bonds (directly or indirectly). In the words of Professor Kennedy:

The vast majority of household only had one wage earner, so when unemployment reached 23% or 25% that effectively meant that the entire household had no income. Back then there was no unemployment insurance, no social safety nets, and the government couldn't even articulate the problem, in the actual moment of history. Today, we have robust unemployment assistance, social safety nets, and two income households. So if one person is laid off (like I was on April 3, 2020), the other partner or spouse could help shoulder some of the financial burden. Moreover, as he aptly puts it, we all know and understand the problem, have great scientists that know to the mitigate it, and we know the target/ bull's eye. Finally, prior to the onset of the Great Depression, unemployment was 9%, and despite Roosevelt's exceptional leadership (that almost all historians can agree upon, notably the New Deal) unemployment only briefly receded to 14% in 1936, from a high water mark of 25%. At its peak of 25%, this translated to 13 million people. Only World War II really got the United States out of its economic doldrums.

The subtext of Mr. Kennedy's argument is that because of the extraordinary policy response to save the system, this might be far less severe than during the Great Depression.

I will stop at this point, as interested readers can tune into the podcast if they are so inclined.

Takeway

No question, it is far too soon for the bulls (myself included) to matter of factly declare victory and start doing touchdown dances. There is far too much football to be played in the second half. By all accounts, I fully expect 2020 will continue to be exceptionally volatile, especially given the highly contested 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. The constant ebb and flow of news updates on the medical front, economic uncertainty, and trading sentiment could cause large trading swings. As the world races toward a vaccine and therapeutic remedies to mitigate the deadly effects of Covid-19, investors have to consider how to weigh the current , admittedly horrible, economic data with the prospect of what 2nd half 2020 and full year 2021 economic activity could look like post Covid-19.

Anyway, as the bears will most likely shrug off my arguments and I am just some ordinary author that makes pedestrian arguments, perhaps they might want to take some time away from their high minded math and spend more time reading history, notably the history of the Great Depression. Stanford Professor and Pulitzer Prize Winner, David Kennedy, might be a good place to start.

Second Wind Capital is a catalyst driven/ trading oriented service with an underpinning tied to value and out of favor sectors. The hold period can range from a few days to up to six months (sometimes longer if my conviction level for a particular thesis is elevated and fundamentally and tangibly intact). Risk management perimeters will be set based on position sizing and/or stop losses. No one bats a thousand, so if you can get it right 51% of the time and you manage your risk, you will generate out-sized returns. Join now with a 2 week free trial and follow my real-time porfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.