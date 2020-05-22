DHI is a buy at current levels for those with a long-term view, but the COVID-19 economic impact might be nasty for a couple of quarters.

Quantitative easing and low interest rates will remain tailwinds for years for homebuilders like DHI.

DHI suits investors entering the countdown to retirement who are looking for safe diversification from FAANG and volatile technology stocks.

D.R. Horton is fair value with a PE of 10 and long-term growth trends in the 12-17% range per annum.

Introduction

Given current market conditions, we thought it a good time to look at the safer end of the spectrum with D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI), the largest homebuilder in the US, rather than our typical focus on growth technology stocks. The current downturn has pulled down home building stocks off their highs. For those with long-term goals, this is an opportunity.

We think DHI qualifies as a stock for investors heading towards retirement.

Steady long-term growth conservatively of 12-17% p.a. It's not a FAANG stock, with little potential to be disrupted. DHI is unlikely to face technology disruption. US housing construction remains below requirements. Low interest rates seem set to stay for foreseeable future. Money printing is likely to support real assets like property. DHI has a strong history of capital management. The current valuation at a PE of 10 and yield of ~1.5% is quite fair.

#1 - Steady Long-Term Growth Trend

Many stock investors look for the next hot thing, but D.R. Horton exemplifies the "slow and steady wins the race" approach to investing.

Here are operations since 2007 to show post-crisis consistent growth.

To remove the seasonality noise, we have annualized the figures and calculated growth rates for the value of net sales, homes closed, and backlog.

The growth rate for sales value, closing value, and backlog value has averaged 17.5%, 18%, and 17.2%, respectively, over the last 10 years.

The recent easing in growth in fiscal 2019 is partly conservative capital management as we'll see in section #7. This will put DHI in a strong position to pick up distressed smaller builders if this COVID-19 economic dip deepens.

Over the last 10 years, DHI has produced returns of 330% plus dividends.

Earnings is next, and in the beginning, it's ugly where the housing bust destroyed earnings for DHI and the sector. Indeed, many competitors went bankrupt, but DHI sailed through paying down debt, increasing cash, and picking up cheap assets for the recovery. Since as early as 2010, D.R. Horton has been consistently profitable. Ignore the revaluation of a deferred tax asset spike in fiscal Q3 of 2012 and you can see a clear trend.

Source: CGP Asset Management

#2 - DHI is good diversification outside a FAANG stock

The S&P 500 and many portfolios are increasingly dependent on FAANG stocks.

Let's get something clear: FAANG stocks are great, and they deserve their market success producing big piles of cash, with the possible exception of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). The problem is the S&P 500 index is rapidly becoming a technology index dominated by said FAANG stocks. Professional investors will easily spot the concentration risk.

With COVID-19 on the front pages, it is easy to forget that antitrust regulators only recently had FAANG companies like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in their sights. Those days might return.

Source: AEIS and Bespoke

To reinforce the point, at the end of 2019, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) (4.6%) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) (4.5%) had bigger weightings in the S&P 500 than four entire sectors of the market: Energy, Utilities, Real Estate, and Basic Materials. Given the strong relative performance of these stocks this year, the problem is even worse now.

Source: Tocqueville

A quality company to hold "forever" needs a moat, and the list of quality companies these days is short. Perhaps Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), Visa (NYSE:V), the major banks, but what else truly has the ability to grow steadily for years?

Many companies in sectors like Retail, Energy, Utilities, and many Industrials are laboring under a combination of debt, poor performance, and strong competition. Others like Materials (and Energy) face long-term environmental challenges in cyclical commodity markets. Outside of Financials, there aren't many quality options for diversification, where the company is a steadily growing and profitable blue chip.

D.R. Horton isn't correlated with technology and yet still seems a safe bet to growth for many years.

#3 - Technology disruption for D.R. Horton is unlikely

D.R. Horton is a homebuilder, which is an industry not beset by technology behemoths upending their business. People are always going to need a place to live, and someone is going to have to build those homes. That process hasn't changed much in the last 50 years.

A business that can diversify returns and very low risk of technology disruption is worth a lot in today's market.

Yes, there could be technology that automates the process of home construction. However, DHI continues to improve its processes with pre-built components to target the sub $250,000 market alongside LGI Homes (LGIH).

D.R. Horton is more likely to drive innovation than to be caught napping.

#4 - House supply is in structural deficit

These aren't the go-go days of 2002-06 of excess construction.

Everyone remembers and worries about the excess homebuilding that preceded the financial crisis of 07-09. The situation today is far removed from that with homebuilding levels well below the peak of 02-06 and has meant that the US has built up a deficit of 3.5 million dwellings. See below.

Source: LEK consulting

So, while COVID-19 might depress construction levels and consumer demand for a few months this year, this interruption should prove temporary. The long-term view is one of structural undersupply until construction rates are significantly raised. That's DHI's opportunity.

#5 - Lower for longer rates support homebuyers

Low mortgage rates are the biggest driver for home builders. They enable renters to buy their first home, or existing homeowners to trade up.

Here, we can see how mortgage rates track government bond yields.

Source: economics.td.com

High debt levels mean you can't raise rates without crushing the economy.

Both government and corporate debt are near records. With such a large debt pile of both government and corporate debt, it is hard to imagine a scenario that the US Federal Reserve could raise rates without crushing the economy.

Remember the "taper tantrum" of 2013? Lower rates are here to stay for the foreseeable future, not just in the US, but around the world, as this figure below shows global levels of debt.

Source: ft.com

Significantly higher rates won't happen in the developed world anytime soon, which means mortgage rates will remain a tailwind for homebuilders like DHI for many years.

#6 - Massive money printing support real assets

Because DHI is a producer of real assets like homes, it stands to benefit from quantitative easing more than most companies. Let's explain why.

QE drives asset price inflation, there is no doubt about that, but, in our perhaps controversial opinion, leaves CPI relatively untouched in developed countries.

The gold bugs are right in that the quantitative easing is happening at a truly astounding and historic scale right now. The third column below shows the amount of purchases by central banks (aka QE) as percent of GDP. These may yet turn out to be far higher if the slump lingers.

Source: economist.com

QE does raise inflation. It's just mostly asset price inflation, not the CPI.

The reason QE doesn't lead to consumer inflation is only the truly deprived, eat more when given more money. In reality, the vast bulk of QE-produced money doesn't end up with the needy, but in banks and funds, and so will be invested. Yes, money printing helped create hyperinflation in Zimbabwe and Venezuela, but it misses the critical part of the story. Both "redistributed" land and businesses to government supporters who subsequently destroyed them and their productive capacity. Then, it gave supporters endless money to buy non-existent bread. Anyway, back to homebuilding.

Since 2011, house prices have steadily recovered and gone far beyond their 2007 peak. Another burst of money printing and low rates will lower rates and therefore push up house prices once again following this COVID-19 recession.

Source: St Louis Fed

Quantitative Easing explains why bond yields are so low, stock prices are so high, and property prices are so resilient, despite the awful economy. That's QE money right there, and it's not going away.

DHI investment in land and production of capital goods (aka homes) leaves it in good stead to benefit from the asset price inflation money printing brings.

#7 - DHI has a history of strong capital management

Let's leave monetary theory and get back to DHI and why it should be considered a blue chip. One of the key factors in our book that separates blue chips from also-rans is discipline on the balance sheet. That's particularly true of a cyclical industry like homebuilding.

DHI's experience in the financial crisis and afterwards demonstrates its resilience. Here are some quick points:

DHI actually generated positive operating cash flow for all of 2007-10 by running down inventories. This meant DHI reduced debt during the crisis, despite the headline losses. It also means that investing in new land and inventory for future growth can mean negative cash flow periods as the profitable period in 2013-2014 clearly demonstrates below.

Source: CGP Asset Management

DHI measures and targets different levels of cash and net debt over the economic cycle. Again, during 2007-10 cash rises as debt ratio falls, whilst debt increases with investment in 2013-2014 as described above. Debt levels, however, have declined to 19.2% with $1 billion in cash and equivalents to the end of March 2020.

Source: CGP Asset Management

Dividends, though small, have been paid consistently and increasing in an annual fashion since 2014 and have now exceeded their pre-financial crisis peak. Still, in fiscal 2019, the dividend payout ratio on pre-tax income was a modest 9.1%. On current price levels, that's about a 1.5% yield.

Source: CGP Asset Management

#8 - A 10 PE and ~1.5% yield is quite fair

Valuations of home builders usually reside in the 10-17 times earnings range unless something unusual is happening. Over the long term, for the S&P 500, the average is around 17. Our rule of thumb is that businesses that can continue growing get interesting at a PE of about 10 or below.

Thus, a PE ratio of ~10.3, which is quite reasonable.

Data by YCharts

A few summary points.

There are too many unknowns to make a useful forward PE calculation. There will be significant damage, but who knows how bad and for how long? The fiscal Q2 2020 earnings showed little impact of any kind. Interest rate falls are a big positive but 15% unemployment is not. The current slump might enable DHI to pick up a smaller builder on the cheap.

There will be significant damage, but who knows how bad and for how long? The fiscal Q2 2020 earnings showed little impact of any kind. Interest rate falls are a big positive but 15% unemployment is not. The current slump might enable DHI to pick up a smaller builder on the cheap. This dip is not like the housing slump of 2008-11 where there was massive oversupply. Recent growth trends are a useful guide. On that count, a PE of 10 is quite a bargain with 10-20% growth likely for years.

where there was massive oversupply. Recent growth trends are a useful guide. On that count, a PE of 10 is quite a bargain with 10-20% growth likely for years. The dividend yield of 1.5% is hardly high yield, but it is increasing steadily and is highly likely to increase 14% to 20 cents a share in the September quarter. This does add to the value in a zero rate environment that we find ourselves in once again.

Conclusion: The current valuation is quite acceptable, but don't expect much quick upside. A quick surge beyond $60 from here is unlikely, but that isn't the idea here. DHI is the sort of stock for a 5-15-year hold, while the underlying company continues to grow at around 12-15% p.a.

A couple of counter-factual points to consider

When considering an investment, it always pays to argue the opposite case to see how strong it is and avoid confirmation bias.

Growth has been slowing the last few years. In fiscal 2019, growth slowed to the high single digits. DHI's fiscal year 2019 finishes in September, so some of this was mortgage rates inching up (no longer true) which hurt sales. Perhaps growth is harder at scale. It might just be a cyclical slowdown. There seems no real smoking gun, but worth watching.

In fiscal 2019, growth slowed to the high single digits. DHI's fiscal year 2019 finishes in September, so some of this was mortgage rates inching up (no longer true) which hurt sales. Perhaps growth is harder at scale. It might just be a cyclical slowdown. There seems no real smoking gun, but worth watching. The COVID-19 economic and stock dip isn't done. A spike to 15% unemployment and much of the economy still far below capacity is creating real harm that will last beyond Q2. It also damages confidence. Perhaps that will provide a better entry point for long-term investors, but be prepared for some nasty numbers in the short term. To illustrate the point, consider this chart below. It's not homebuilding, but it explains how a partial reopen won't mean a quick "V" rebound. Not many workers in tourism, hospitality, or airlines industries will buy a home this year.

Source: economist.com

DHI board governance isn't gold standard level. All disclosures have been by the book, yet the board gets poor scores from institutional services. It's not enough to stop an investor because most deals are small compared to DHI's size and are always disclosed. But why purchase land from founder Don Horton's son? Plus 233 head of cattle from him for the company retreat? Plus another $20 million of land in North Carolina from the CEO's son? Founder Don Horton, who still owns 6% of stock, has done a sterling job creating the juggernaut DHI is today. Perhaps the strength is family business operation style that can move quickly. But family-style corporate governance is a risk as Don enters his 70s.

Conclusion

D.R. Horton is a leader in its field at a very fair price that is likely to benefit from several macroeconomic factors for several years. D.R. Horton, however, is a long term, slow and steady company, not a growth dynamo that will flame out. So, it is ideal for investors approaching retirement and is fair value.

Buying Tactics: Buy a little now, but be prepared to double up if economic clouds darken, and DHI takes a 20% hit below $40 per share like March.

