The Dark Side Of REITs: Challenged Sectors, Overleveraged And Conflicted Management

However, before you jump into the market, you must learn some basics to avoid picking the wrong REIT.

REITs are incredibly cheap and now is the time to invest.

The recent market crash has created generational buying opportunities in the REIT market. Many companies that commonly trade at 3%-4% yields are now offered at 6%-8% yields and have up to 100% of upside potential in a future recovery.

We believe this is a clear case of market "short termism."

REITs should be valued based on decades of cash flow, and yet, most are down by 30%-60% because of a few quarters of poor expected results. As we discuss in a recent article, this extreme repricing does not make sense to us even under very pessimistic assumptions.

The last time REITs were so cheap, it was during the great financial crisis. What happened next?

REITs nearly tripled in the following two years as valuations returned to normal:

Today many REITs are even cheaper than back then, despite having stronger balance sheets and better assets. At High Yield Landlord, we are loading up on these opportunities while they last.

Over the past weeks, our service has experienced significant growth as new investors rush into the REIT market to take advantage of these opportunities.

Most investors understand that the time to be greedy is when others are fearful. However, before you get greedy and start investing in REITs, you need to learn some of the basics to avoid stepping on a landmine. Many REITs invest in challenged property sectors, have overleveraged balance sheets, and conflicted management teams. Below, we discuss the dark side of the REIT sector.

Not Every Property Sector Is Created Equal

The REIT market is very vast with more than 200 companies, owning trillions of real estate. REITs also invest in every property sector including office, retail, industrial, residential, but also specialty assets such as prisons, billboards and even farmland.

Some of these property sectors are more attractive than others. As an example, billboard REITs suffer greatly from the recent pandemic as companies lower their advertising budgets. On the other hand, farmland is not greatly impacted because it's essential to our society. Picking the right sector at the right time is crucial to an investor’s success.

Consider the following example: Billboard REIT vs. Farmland REIT performance over the past three months. Gladstone Land (LAND) was flat. But Outfront Media (OUT) dropped like a rock.

Data by YCharts

Today, the riskiest property sectors are office buildings, malls, and hotels.

Office space was overbuilt already prior to the crisis, and the future demand is likely to suffer due to bankruptcies and the increased popularity of remote working.

Retail has been suffering from increased competition from Amazon-like companies and the recent crisis has only accelerated this trend.

Finally, hotels are unique in that they don’t have leases. They earn money from daily guests, which dried up in the recent crisis, forcing properties to close down.

Source

This does not mean that you shouldn’t invest in these REITs. But make sure you are getting compensated appropriately for taking the higher risk. At High Yield Landlord, our combined exposure to office, malls and hotels is just around 10%. We use them to boost long-term upside potential but would not bet the house on them.

We invest much more aggressively in resilient property sectors with sustainable cash flow. Three good examples that we currently overweight in our portfolio include: Residential, healthcare and net lease properties.

Residential properties are resilient because everybody needs shelter, even during tough times. Rent delinquencies may rise a bit, but overall, cash flow remains consistent and predictable. So far, our Top Picks enjoy near 100% rent collection.

Healthcare properties are essential to fight the pandemic. We favor hospitals and medical office buildings which are leased to strong tenants on a long-term basis.

Finally, net lease properties enjoy exceptionally long leases, often at over >10 years, and therefore, the cash flow remains consistent even in times of uncertainty.

Our exposure to residential, healthcare and net lease properties represents up to 50% of our Core Portfolio. They provide steady cash flow, and despite being more resilient, they are deeply discounted today.

Not Every Balance Sheet Is Created Equal

Overall, REIT balance sheets are very strong. In fact, they are the strongest they have ever been. Leverage is at a low 35%, maturities are well staggered, and most REITs have years of liquidity if needed.

However, just because the average is strong does not mean that every REIT has been responsible. There exists large disparities in balance sheet strength from one REIT to another and many companies are simply too risky to own in this environment.

As an example, Plymouth Industrial (PLYM) and STAG Industrial (STAG) both invest in industrial properties. However, PLYM has two times more leverage, and this is reflected in its recent performance. PLYM dropped much more and its future prospects are more uncertain:

Data by YCharts

A company like PLYM may appear opportunistic on the surface, but if you cannot trust its capital structure, then the rest of the story is meaningless.

The properties are not worth anything to the common equity holder if survival means having to restructure debt and/or significantly dilute shareholders by raising equity at fire-sale prices.

As Charlie Munger likes to say: There are only three ways for a smart person to lose it all: Liquor, ladies, and leverage. Don’t underestimate the impact of overleverage when investing in REITs.

Not Every Management Team Is Equal

Finally, there are enormous differences in management quality from REIT A to REIT B. Most managers are skillful in the REIT sector. However, not all of them are well aligned with shareholders, and this is a great source of value destruction.

If a REIT suffers significant conflicts of interest, it's unlikely to ever produce attractive returns even if the rest of the story checks out. The manager always will find a way to increase its fees at the expense of performance.

We have often witnessed this in REITs with external management agreements. The issue here is that managers do not earn a salary based on performance, but they earn fees based on the volume of assets under management. It pushes them to grow the portfolio at all costs, even if it dilutes shareholders.

Notorious examples of poor performers among externally managed REITs are the RMR (RMR) managed entities: Office Properties Income (OPI) and Service Properties Trust (SVC):

Data by YCharts

They trade at very low valuations, but paying a premium for better management is well worth it. If given enough time, a well-managed REIT always will beat the conflicted REIT in the long run.

At High Yield Landlord, we only invest in companies with internal management teams, significant insider ownership, and good track records of value creation.

Sorting Out The Worthwhile From The Wobbly

We started this article by explaining that there exist some generational buying opportunities in the REIT market right now.

That's true. But as we showed in this article, there also exists a large number of landmines that could result in significant losses.

Out of 200 REITs, we have only invested in ~20 of them, or one out of 10:

REITs Can Be Wonderful... If You Pick The Right Ones

REITs have generated 15% annual total returns and outperformed all other asset classes over the past 20 years (excluding the recent crash):

Source

Today, REITs are priced at their lowest valuations in a decade. This speaks very highly for their future return potential. However, you must be very selective when investing in REITs.

The best REIT investment firms, such as Green Street, have managed to generate up to 22% annual returns for decades. They achieved this by buying high-quality discounted REITs.

On the flip side, the average individual investor earned only 2.6% annual returns because they kept buying the wrong companies at the wrong times:

Don’t be the “average investor” who consistently picks the wrong REITs that suffer from conflicted management, over-leverage, or challenged assets.

Before you jump into REITs, take a moment to learn how to invest. This will pay you dividends far into the future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STAG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.