Etsy (ETSY) has been one of the best-performing stocks in the last few months. Since the end of March, the company's shares appreciated by more than 95%, as its online traffic surged due to the implementation of strict lockdown measures all around the United States. At the same time, April was one of the best months in Etsy's history, as consumers began to purchase masks in record numbers on its marketplace, which accounted for 17% of the overall sales. As a result, Etsy now expects its revenues in Q2 to be up 34.7% Y/Y.

However, while Etsy's results are impressive, especially in the current market environment, there are several reasons to believe that the company's stock has reached its peak for now. With a forward P/E of 92x, Etsy is trading way above the industry's median forward P/E of 32x, which makes its stock overvalued relative to its peers. The company doesn't have a unique business model and it's not protected against the disruptors or big tech corporations that will always pose a threat to its existence. While Etsy was able to establish itself as the best marketplace for small businesses, it has very little competitive advantages. For those reasons, it's unlikely that the stock will continue to trade this high in the near-term and it's better to avoid it for now.

Small Fish in a Big Pond

Etsy had a remarkable performance even before the pandemic started, as it has been free cash flow positive for a while now. The latest holiday season was the best in the company's history, as more consumers decided to purchase goods from Etsy's sellers on its marketplace and the company saw a record surge in gross merchandise sales. In Q1, Etsy's revenues increased by 34.7% Y/Y to $228 million and beat the analysts' estimates by $8.72 million. By taking a $0.20 listing fee and a 5% transaction fee, the company has been able to benefit from the increased demand for facemasks, which were sold 12 million times and accounted for 17% of the overall sales in April alone.

Overall, April has been a good month for the company and its stock appreciated by more than 95% since the end of March. Currently, Etsy trades was above its eCommerce competitors like Amazon (AMZN), Alibaba (BABA), Facebook (FB) and eBay (EBAY).

Source: Bloomberg

As a marketplace for goods, Etsy is a small fish in a big pond full of giant eCommerce conglomerates. Nevertheless, the company was able to establish itself as a major destination for small business owners, who are looking for a simple platform for online sales. Despite this, Etsy continues to be a risky investment in a very competitive market. Its EV/EBITDA and P/E ratios of 63.2x and 92.63x, respectively, are way above the industry's median EV/EBITDA and P/E ratios of 18.94x and 31.83x, respectively. At the current market price, Etsy is extremely overvalued in comparison to its more powerful rivals and there's every reason to believe that its stock has reached its peak for now.

Source: Yahoo Finance. The table was created by the author

The problem with Etsy is that the recent surge in sales was most likely a one-time thing, as over time the demand for facemasks will decline and so will the earnings. Nevertheless, the good news is that Etsy can use this pandemic to its advantage and add more users to its marketplace, which will later on return to purchase more goods from it. Unlike others, its liquidity was never an issue, as it has $803 million in cash reserves, $200 million in revolving credit facility and the bulk of its $853 million debt matures only five years from now. At the same time, by not having any inventory, as sales are made between platform's buyers and sellers, and being cash flow positive, Etsy can stay afloat for long and reinvest the available money back into its marketplace.

However, my biggest concern is that Etsy doesn't have a unique business model. While it currently enjoys the recent spike in sales, there's no guarantee that it will be able to hold this momentum until the end of the year. Two weeks ago, the management issued guidance only for the second quarter for the year, while at the same time decided to pull its full-year forecast. This shows that in the long run, there's a high chance that sales will not be as high as they are today. Etsy's strength lies in its sellers that offer a wide variety of goods. By providing them a platform and charging them various fees for its services, it's able to sustain its business model. But once again, there's nothing unique in this approach and the threat of new entrants is high. Nothing stops bigger companies from offering lower fees and spending massive sums of money on advertising to lure in those sellers to their own marketplaces.

Considering this, I believe that Etsy's stock has reached its peak, at least for now. In Q2, the management forecasts that its sales will be up 32% Y/Y, while revenues are also expected to be up 34.7% thanks to the impressive performance in April. However, there's no guidance for the full year and there's no guarantee that Etsy will be able to hold this momentum in the upcoming months. By trading at 63x EV/EBITDA, Etsy's stock is overvalued at the current price and it's better to avoid it at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.