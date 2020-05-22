Similar to the US market indexes, Wynn Resorts (WYNN) has seen its shares rebound significantly since bottoming in mid-March. Unlike many companies that have experienced an actual business benefit from the COVID-19 outbreak, Wynn's business has deteriorated further in the second quarter. Compared to direct peers, Wynn has under-performed due to costly expansions which have yet to pay off. As Wynn's shares approach $90, it could experience heavy technical resistance. With both fundamental and technical headwinds increasing, Wynn's recent stock surge may be close to peaking and offer longs an opportunity to take profits.

Financial Performance

First Quarter 2020

Wynn's first quarter 2020 earnings was horrific. The company lost over $400 million on a GAAP basis which more than doubled Wall Street estimates for a non-GAAP EPS loss of $1.69. In short, the company's operational execution was terrible as property EBITDA of -$5.33 million loss missed analysts' estimates by over $200 million.

Wynn wasn't entirely to blame for missing expectations by such a huge factor. Wall Street analysts have long been far too optimistic and kept estimates way too high even as the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the company's operations in both Macau and Las Vegas during February and March, respectively. At the end of March, analysts still somehow expected Wynn to post $3.76 in annual non-GAAP EPS but have since revised the non-GAAP loss to -$10.30 for 2020.

In contrast to the $3.76 in annual non-GAAP EPS profit expected by analysts, I estimated Wynn would post large losses this year in a previous article from March.

it should be clear 2020 will be a year of huge losses even if business returns to normal in the second half.

While Wynn's $450 million quarterly loss prior to noncontrolling interests contribution did not reach my worse case estimate for a $550 million loss, it was closer than the implied $176 million loss expected by analysts even after expectations were lowered last month. Part of the reason why Wynn's quarterly loss did not reach my estimate was due to the 42% year over year quarterly revenue decline being less than my 50% decline estimate.

Results Relative To Peers

Only Las Vegas Sands (LVS) and Melco Resorts (MLCO) are included in a comparison review with Wynn. MGM Resorts (MGM) has lower Macau exposure and thus would not be a true apples to apples comparison. For the first quarter 2020, both Sands and Melco performed better than Wynn with the exception of Sands' 51% revenue decline exceeding Wynn's 42% decline.

Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Annual Change WYNN Revenues $1,652 $954 -42.25% WYNN Operating Margin 15.45% -25.94% -267.90% WYNN Adjusted Property EBITDA $494.78 -$5.33 -101.08% LVS Revenues $3,646 $1,782 -51.12% LVS Operating Margin 26.63% 3.09% -88.41% LVS Adjusted Property EBITDA $1,452.00 $437.00 -69.90% MLCO Revenues $1,383 $811 -41.36% MLCO Operating Margin 13.81% -18.48% -233.79% MLCO Adjusted Property EBITDA $413.55 $73.31 -82.27%

(Data complied from first quarter 2020 results for WYNN, LVS, and MLCO. Dollar figures in millions.)

As the table above shows, Wynn's operating margin was hardest hit and resulted in the only quarterly adjusted property EBITDA loss among the three. As mentioned in the introduction and in more detail in a previous article, the company's aggressive expansion has increased operating costs and resulted in margin pressure. Despite posting a 51% year over year revenue decline in the first quarter, Sands was the only company able to maintain positive operating margin.

Wynn's relative under-performances had already been evident even prior to the outbreak of COVID-19. As the table below shows, Wynn was the only company among the tree to post an annual revenue decline last year. Wynn's operating margin and earnings also showed the largest percentage annual decline relative to the other two peers. It could be concluded Chinese-operated Melco outperformed its US counterparts last year.

FY 2018 FY 2019 Annual Change WYNN Revenues $6,717.66 $6,611.10 -1.59% WYNN Operating Margin 17.85% 13.29% -25.57% WYNN Non-GAAP EPS $6.43 $2.61 -59.41% LVS Revenues $13,729.00 $13,739.00 0.07% LVS Operating Margin 28.41% 27.57% -2.97% LVS Non-GAAP EPS $3.32 $3.26 -1.81% MLCO Revenues $5,188.94 $5,736.80 10.56% MLCO Operating Margin 11.82% 13.03% 10.24% MLCO Non-GAAP EPS $0.864 $0.937 8.45%

(Data compiled from fourth quarter 2019 results for WYNN, LVS, and MLCO. Dollar figures except for EPS in millions.)

Recovery Headwinds

Earnings

As bad as results were for the first quarter of 2020, the second quarter will be far worse for Wynn. Even though Macau operations were allowed to reopen and stay open for the entire second quarter, traffic has not recovered. Gaming revenue declined by 97% last month compared to the same period in 2019. Despite casinos reopening, gaming revenues decline further from March's 80% annual decline. With traffic still down over 90% so far in May, Wynn's Macau operations in the second quarter will be far worse than the first quarter barring a complete recovery next month.

Assuming Las Vegas operations reopen next month, Wynn's US revenues could be down by over 70% in the second quarter. This compares to the 20% downtime during the first quarter after casinos were shut down in mid-March. Since the first quarter still experienced normal operations during its 80% uptime, it is safe to assume Wynn's non-Macau revenues will be worse on a sequential basis. Combined with Macau's shortfall, I estimate second quarter loss could be 40-50% greater than the first quarter. Again, current Wall Street expectations for a non-GAAP loss of $4.53 appear to be way too optimistic.

Chinese Consumer Caution

Of course business will reopen and travel restrictions will eventually be eased, but this does not guarantee business will return to normal. With over 75% of Wynn's adjusted property EBITDA generated in Macau in 2019, Wynn's profitability will be linked to Macau and its majority Chinese clientele. Although Wynn's management has been perpetually optimistic, there is good reason to believe a potential majority of Chinese tourists may decide to stay closer to home as long as COVID-19 cases are still increasing worldwide.

Aside from the die-hard gambling addicts Wynn's management continually talk up as pent-up demand, the majority of the Chinese population may likely take a more conservative approach. Even after the lockdown ended in China, local business activity remained at a minimal level revolving around daily essentials. There are a lot of video evidence from Western VLOGs in China showing huge malls almost completely empty even during May after China had already reopened for two months. If people are not even willing to return to normal life in their own cities, the odds of people getting on a plane to fly to an international resort would seem extremely low.

Unlike in the US, many Chinese households are comprised of multiple generations. Reckless behavior by a single member could be disastrous for the elder members of that household. This is the main reason why the vast majority of the Chinese population has remained extremely cautious even after businesses were allowed to reopen. Until there's a vaccine or until COVID-19 is naturally behind us, non-essential leisure activities that involve being out in the public may be put on hold by the majority of Chinese consumers.

Increased Tension Between China And The US

To make matters worse, the current administration has increased its rhetoric against China since the outbreak of COVID-19. At first, it appeared to just be political rhetoric with the goal of shifting blame to China for the pandemic, but has escalated to action more recently. Earlier this month the US expanded its pressure against Huawei with tighter export restrictions. Just this week the US Senate passed a bill targeting US listed Chinese companies. In addition, bills have been introduced to sanction China over Uighur rights and Hong Kong.

Even if all these measures end up being political rhetoric with no real meaningful action taken, Chinese consumer psyche may have already been irreversibly damaged. If negative perception towards China has already increased in the US, just imagine how the Chinese feel as they are the target of what has been labeled harsh criticism. From a US media outlet using 'sick man of Asia' to President Trump repeating 'China' virus, Chinese citizens have continually been reminded of US attitude towards China. If you follow the Chinese media, you will hear non-stop clips of US officials attacking China all day and every day. CCTV even went as far as to call Secretary of State Pompeo 'evil and insane'.

Increasing tension and what I believe will be an eventual decoupling of the US and Chinese economies is one of the main reasons for my secular bearishness towards any US companies with high exposure in China. Even if no official action is taken against US companies, Chinese consumer sentiment could be negatively affected which could result in a gradual shift from US brands to Chinese alternatives. Melco's outperformance last year is a directly related example. Recent actions by the US could not only drive Chinese consumers away from US brands but also result in official retaliatory measures by the Chinese government. If relations do not normalize, Wynn and other US casino operators who rely on Chinese tourism may never return to business levels seen in recent years.

Final Thoughts

On a fundamental basis, I wanted to show how Wynn has under-performed its peers during and even prior to the outbreak of COVID-19. Using the pre-COVID-19 annual non-GAAP EPS of $2.61 generated in fiscal 2019, Wynn shares are trading at over 30x earnings which is at the high end of its historical range. If Wynn's recent expansion in both the US and in Macau continues to under-perform, profitability may never return to levels seen prior to COVID-19 due to higher ongoing costs. The current level of losses will only further weaken the balance sheet and result in more debt at higher interest rates. There is a case to be made Wynn has already experienced secular peak earnings.

In the near term, Wynn faces numerous headwinds including deteriorating earnings which Wall Street may have not fully factored. Until fears of COVID-19 are behind us, business activity may not fully recover even under normal operations with no global travel restrictions. Due to the higher operating costs incurred to protect both employees and customers during the current pandemic, operational break even revenue levels may be higher than in previous years. Under-utilization due to social distancing measures would also likely pressure margins. If a 42% revenue decline already generated huge losses, continued losses may be unavoidable unless revenues can recover to 75-80% of prior year's levels. Thus while business will eventually recover, traffic may not return to levels high enough to maintain profitability.

Increased tension between the US and China also poses a systemic long term risk. At over 30x pre-COVID-19 level earnings, investors may not be discounting the threat of the two countries decoupling. In a worse case scenario, Macau operations could be severely impacted indefinitely. Investors need to recognize and properly discount secular cycles to avoid being caught in prolonged secular declines. In my opinion, companies with high exposure to China fall into this category. The past two decades of Chinese windfall for many US companies could reverse in just a fraction of that period.

As WYNN rallies towards $90, many points made in my last Wynn article highlighting a trade based on technical levels are still valid. The following chart shows WYNN's technical status in late March which shows a trade based on Fibonacci retracement levels. Soon afterwards, Wynn fell back from $80 to below $50.

(Previously posted daily chart for WYNN with 50 and 200 day moving averages shown in green and red respectively. Relative strength indicator is shown below the main chart. Fibonacci levels based on closing prices.)

Although the Fibonacci resistance levels are still valid, WYNN should experience additional heavy resistance between $90 and $102 which were previous support levels during the past two years. The $100 mark is also another Fibonacci retracement level and along with the down-trending 200 day EMA, it may take extremely positive news flow for WYNN to break back above $100. Therefore, a profit taking or shorting opportunity exists near $90.

(Daily chart for WYNN with 50 and 200 day moving averages shown in green and red respectively. Volume derivative indicators show a negative divergence suggesting WYNN's recent rally lacks conviction.)

As I noted last time, my trading strategy always involves staging into positions. Specifically I divided my total intended short allocation by three to short a third at $90, another third at $95, and the final third at $100. Should WYNN break $102 on a closing basis for two or more days, a stop loss would trigger and could result in a 7-10% loss on the position average depending on how fast the stock moves on a breakout.

This strategy could be altered for those who prefer to front run resistance levels. For example, entry points could be divided into four points at $85, $90, $95, and $100. With a target of $50, traders can individually initiate the trade based on their own risk/reward calculation. For investors who already have a high exposure in WYNN, the recent rally could offer an opportunity to diversify out of the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are short WYNN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.