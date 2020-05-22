Overview

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) is another technology startup that did not have a successful IPO in recent times. The timing was also unfortunate, considering the recent WeWork IPO saga, which would lead to more skepticism and scrutinization in future technology IPOs. Casper is now trading at merely $6.6 per share, down ~45% from its IPO price of $12 per share, following the impact from the COVID-19 outbreak that forced the company to furlough many of its retail staffs. Some of the negative sentiments have been on point, considering the company's unprofitable situation today. However, we believe that investors should not underestimate the business's long-term potential.

Catalyst

When we try to look at Casper's growth story from a different lens, we see interesting upside potential in the stock driven by some key long-term catalysts around the stock:

1) It has a disciplined approach and a higher-margin retail model. The management takes a disciplined approach to grow the business. So far, business expansion has been reasonable as the company ended the Q1 with only 59 retail stores, which represents ~2.7x increase from 22 stores last year. To put it in perspective, WeWork at one point opened 97 new locations in a single quarter. The company has also made the right call regarding the UK expansion as it swiftly reversed it as COVID-19 outbreak hit. In the long-run, the company will leverage its higher-margin D2C model and e-commerce to drive stronger profitability. With the D2C model, the company can cut out the middlemen and ship the products directly to customers from manufacturers. This will allow the company to have a better margin and control of its production volume. With that in mind, the 35% growth in e-commerce sales in Q1 is both solid and sustainable, given the higher growth the company could have achieved by driving higher volume at the expense of increased spending. Moreover, amid the COVID-19 impact in Q1, contribution profit increased by 15% despite D2C growing by just 13% YoY to ~$90 million.

2) It is well-positioned to invent any new sleep technology. What Casper does is pretty much filling in the gap within the broader wellness ecosystem. While various companies are tapping into nutrition and fitness spaces, Casper has the best position to disrupt the sleep economy, which presents a massive $489 billion TAM opportunity. The company has invested over $27.7 million in R&D since its founding and has over 40 researchers and scientists to develop new sleep products. So far, there have been 3 US utility patents issued for its products while there are also 22 other pending applications for US and overseas patents.

3) Interests are well aligned. Given that the executive bonuses are tied to adjusted EBITDA performance, there is a clear incentive to consistently aim for responsible growth. Furthermore, the company's stock ownership guideline also requires the CEO to increase the value of the stock ownership in the company by $5 for every $1 increase in the annual salary.

(Source: company's 10-K)

Consequently, all these plans will focus on aligning the stakeholders with the shareholders in the long-run, where we expect to see capital appreciation as margins expand.

(Source: company's 10-K)

So far, the progress towards profitability has been convincing while growth has been steady. In 2019, adjusted EBITDA loss shrunk by 15% YoY, whereby gross margin expanded by ~500 bps.

Risk

Driven by the COVID-19 situation, we expect a near-term slowdown of the new store opening in 2020 despite the decent e-commerce growth. Brand awareness is a key growth driver for the business, which primarily requires a physical retail store presence in addition to digital marketing strategy.

Valuation

Down almost 45% from its IPO price upon the impact of COVID-19, the stock is now trading at ~$6.6 per share and a ~0.16x P/S. We believe that depressed multiple presents an attractive entry point for long-term investors. There is an upside opportunity in the stock, driven by the company's disruptive positioning in the sleep economy. The ~$260 million market cap at present is also much lower than the previous $1.1 billion valuations in March 2019.

(Source: Google)

It is rare to find a prospective market leader with disruptive offerings and go-to-market trading at such a discount. Since its founding in 2016, revenue has more than doubled while fundamentals have improved in recent times. At the same time, the management is taking a disciplined approach in growing the business, which will eventually drive both margin expansion and outperformance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.