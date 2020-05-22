I wanted to do a quick update on Sandstorm (SAND). Despite the pandemic, the stock is up 27% from the time I first wrote about the company. I wanted to assess the stock to make a determination on whether to continue holding on to the position or take profits.

I've discussed the Sandstorm business model in my previous article but will briefly recap it here. The company has a unique business model. Rather than own and operate its own actual mines, Sandstorm provides capital financing instead. In return for the upfront cash, Sandstorm receives royalties on the production of the mines. These royalties, called "streams", are the right to purchase a portion of a mine's output for the life of the mine, at a fixed price per ounce or at a fixed percentage of the spot price. Because of the way these streams are structured, the company receives consistent cash flow as well as some upside exposure should commodity prices rise.

The way I think about an investment in Sandstorm is that it is similar to buying a portfolio of assets with a semi-fixed lower bound return and an option on the upside based on commodity prices and geological discovery. Having a large number of assets reduces the company's concentration risk as a negative occurrence in any single mine would not be enough to put the company in any real danger. This is especially important now due to the coronavirus pandemic where certain countries are harder hit than others and governments around the world are enacting differing policies when it comes to lockdowns. Single asset miners are exposed to risk if the particular country they are operating in remains on lockdown.

In the case of Sandstorm, the company, currently, has 20 producing assets in the following regions: 8 in Canada, 3 in the US and Mexico, 7 in South America, and 2 in West Africa. In Q1 2020, the geographical breakdown of royalty revenues was as follows: 16% Canada, 19% US and Mexico, 50% South America, and 15% West Africa. This shows the company is well-diversified geographically.

Diavik impairment not to have any material consequences long term

In Q1 2020, the company recorded an impairment charge of $7.9 million for its Diavik royalty stream. The company has largely blamed the impairment on falling diamond prices. Exacerbated by the retail crisis caused by the coronavirus, diamond prices have fallen to its lowest level in 10 years. The closure of jewelry shops due to the pandemic should be temporary. I believe that sales in these shops will return once economic life returns back to normal. More concerning for the long-term viability of the diamond industry is the expanding market for synthetic gems.

Ultimately, though, I don't think the Diavik impairment is any major cause of concern. While I do think there are long-term structural issues with the diamond industry, Sandstorm's exposure is minimal. In Q1 2020, cash flow from operations from diamond operations was $1.7 million. Out of total cash flow from operations of $14 million, this represents 12% in total.

Sandstorm already took a large impairment hit from the investment. On the books, the asset is recorded at a remaining value of $11.3 million. A 10% decrease in diamond prices would result in an additional write-off of $1.2 million. So, even in the worst-case scenario of a total collapse of diamond prices, the financial hit isn't that large.

Sandstorm Management continues to prove they are very good dealmakers

Sandstorm also continues to be extremely savvy in doing deals and making capital allocation decisions. In 2019, the company acquired two royalty streams, Fruta del Norte and Relief Canyon that are now about to turn cash flow positive. Fruta del Norte is a gold project located in Ecuador. It is an extremely high-grade gold project with an average grade of 8.7 grams per ton. The mine achieved commercial production this February but was suspended because of the pandemic. Relief Canyon is a project in Nevada USA. For funding of $42.5 million, the company negotiated 32,022 ounces of gold fixed payment to be paid within 5 years on top of the royalty. At the current price of $1,750 per ounce, this equates to a payment of $56 million. Commercial production for Relief Canyon is expected to start in the second half of 2020.

The company also exercised warrants further raising additional cash. I wouldn't worry about dilution so much as these warrants have already been factored in the share count (which is why you should use diluted shares outstanding for valuation purposes). Furthermore, the company had been aggressively buying back its own shares during the downturn. The company bought back 5 million shares, issued 15 million shares for a net share increase of 10 million. This represents less than 5.3% of the basic shares outstanding.

Valuation

Sandstorm as a streaming company is pretty straightforward to value as it's all about the cash flow. I have updated my calculations based on the latest projections. The company is projecting $135 million in average operating cash flow in 2023-2025 given a price of gold of 1600/oz. We can assume that is the steady-state cash flow. At 187 million diluted shares outstanding and taking out the $6 million of G&A expense, this gives us a cash flow per share of about $0.69 per share. At a P/CF ratio of 12-15, this translates to a target share price range of $8.30 to $10.30. The current share price of $8.49 is at the lower end of my range.

As mentioned in my previous article, a key component of that cash flow forecast is the Hod Maden gold-copper project, which is located in Turkey. The project is a low-cost/high-margin gold and copper mine with a cost of $374/oz over an 11-year life span. The company's initial plan is to get this asset producing by Q4 2022. However, it is unknown if these plans would change due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Turkey is one of the hardest-hit countries in the world with the highest number of coronavirus cases outside Europe and the US. Rather than go into a full-scale lockdown though, Turkey has kept its manufacturing industry open. However, the economy was in a weakened state even pre-virus and this might be enough to tip the country over the edge. What does this mean for Sandstorm's Hod Maden?

While it's hard to forecast the ebb and flow of geopolitics, I think the response shows the country's commitment to businesses. For the project, Sandstorm has a strong partner in Lidya which is part of a large Turkish conglomerate called Çalik Holding. I think as long as nothing drastic happens in the next few months, the project would still continue. I am not discounting the possibility of a slight delay but this would not materially affect my valuations.

Another hidden upside to the valuation is that the company has a massive exploration portfolio of about 150 possible streams. Assuming a handful of these projects are viable, this would mean that there is still upside to Sandstorm's future cash flow. Furthermore, I would not discount the value of Sandstorm's great management. The company currently has an available capital of $385 million, the bulk of which comes from a credit facility. The company also recently announced an "at the money" equity program which would allow it to issue up to $140 million of shares increasing the company's available "dry powder" should deals arrive.

I continue to like this company and while I don't think the company is cheap, it is definitely something to consider when building a long-term portfolio given the business model, management team, and possible upside surprises. I am setting a price target of $10.30 which is the upper bound of my range representing a 21% upside from the current price of $8.49. Sandstorm remains a buy rating for me. I will hold on to my current position or buy more if required by my portfolio weighting rules.

