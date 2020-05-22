Through the current crisis, Lyft (LYFT) has proved surprisingly resilient, and the EBITDA profitability goalpost is moving ever closer. All in all, the positive trends in Lyft's latest quarter support the notion that the ride-hailing industry is beginning to mature into a more rational, duopolistic model. COVID-19 has been a challenge, but with Lyft's balance sheet very much intact, the ridesharing model looks on track for secular growth ahead. At c. 2x 2021E EV/Sales, Lyft shares trade well below Uber (UBER), while offering a cleaner exposure to the North American ridesharing industry. I think investors willing to wait out the uncertain pace of the recovery stand to benefit from an improving risk/reward in LYFT shares at these levels.

Q1 Numbers Prove Surprisingly Resilient Amid COVID-19

For Q1, Lyft reported revenue of $956 million, contribution profit of $547.4 million, and Adjusted EBITDA of -$85.3 million, respectively. Meanwhile, active riders stand at 21.2 million, with improved monetization at 19% Y/Y growth in revenue per rider.

Importantly, the overall upside to Active Riders and Revenue per Active Rider improved contribution and adjusted EBITDA margins on the back of strong engagement and frequency in January and February. Lyft did see a sharp decline in activity during the latter part of March, but the adjusted EBITDA loss of $85 million was still above the guided loss of $140 to $145 million and was a notable improvement relative to previous quarters.

Encouragingly, Lyft also noted that Q1 performance was trending above expectations until a sharp deceleration in mid-March, which saw rides declining 80% in the latter part of March. Note that the deceleration incorporated virtually no airport or Shared Rides revenue, both of which generally contribute c. 9% and c. 17% rides.

April Numbers Dip But Signs of Stabilization are Emerging

Lyft may have opted not to offer guidance for now, but April data points point toward a tough quarter for rides at -75% Y/Y in April. However, cities emerging from the quarantine (such as Las Vegas, Nashville, Miami, Orlando, Austin, and Houston) have reported strong recoveries in the mid-to-high 20% growth range relative to the trough. To management's credit, they did provide a worst-case scenario for EBITDA, where rides remain down 75% Y/Y (consistent with April), with adjusted EBITDA losses capped at c. $360m (excluding severance costs).

Looking ahead to Q2, considering the company has seen a c. 13% improvement from the trough during the week ended May 3, I think the outlook is brightening for Lyft. I see rideshare demand gradually coming back as States relax stay-at-home orders and even gaining a tailwind, as riders opt for private rides over public transport.

Operating Efficiency Drives Financial Improvements

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, Lyft is moving to take out c. $300 million from its annual expense run-rate by Q4. Much of the cost reduction will cover workforce reduction and a 3-month pay reduction for salaried employees. In addition, management is also tapping into cost levers to improve its unit economics through compute efficiencies and lower transaction processing costs. Insurance costs are also set to come down through a mix of insurer partnerships with State Farm and Travelers, among others, and reduced accident frequency. Lyft has also reduced its capex plan from $400 million to $150 million, largely on scaled back fleet expansion.

As a result, LYFT looks increasingly better-positioned for EBITDA profitability, with adjusted EBITDA profitability now possible at a ride volume 15-20% lower than pre-COVID-19, thanks to the $300 million in fixed cost savings. Driver incentives could also trend lower over time, as it tends to move inversely with unemployment (which is now higher), though the weakening demand environment will somewhat offset this.

Thinking longer-term, Lyft might incur additional safety-related costs, from the purchasing of hand sanitizer and masks to increased testing in a post-COVID-19/pre-vaccine world. Not only will safety likely be a key competitive point for riders and drivers, but it should also help address regulatory pressure around driver benefits. All else being equal, increased safety investments should favor Uber due to its scale, though I do not think this materially alters the Lyft investment thesis.

Strong Liquidity Position

Lyft currently holds $2.7 billion in liquidity relative to a long term debt load of $82 million and excluding an additional c. $1.47 billion in restricted cash tied to insurance reserves. Even with the $85 million EBITDA loss this quarter and a bear-case scenario of $360 million in EBITDA losses (assuming no improvement from April), Lyft has sufficient cash reserves to weather the downturn. If management can add to the $300 million of annual cost reductions, the liquidity position could even begin to look very conservative.

Q1 '20 Unrestricted liquidity Cash and cash equivalents 597.9 Short-term investments 2,072.0 Restricted liquidity Restricted cash and cash equivalents 529.1 Restricted investments 940.8

A Cheap Multiple Makes Lyft Shares Worth a Look

Though 2021 revenue estimates have been revised lower following Q1, LYFT shares still trade relatively cheaply at c. 2x 2021 EV/Sales, a discount to its closest peer, Uber.

This makes shares worth a look, even if ride-hailing stands to experience a later recovery than most other tech-related sectors exposed to travel. Although COVID-19 has disrupted the ridesharing status quo, I view this as temporary and continue to like the long term fundamental outlook, supported by tailwinds such as a secular shift towards shared transportation and improving competitive dynamics. On the other hand, investors should also note the risks associated with Lyft's dependence on operating leverage, as any signs of intensifying competition or supply/demand imbalances could derail the case for Lyft reaching EBITDA profitability anytime soon.

