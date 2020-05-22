Nearly 75% of its cash flows come from businesses that are largely unaffected by COVID-19.

BIP's overall performance has not skipped a beat in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak, sporting strong organic growth in Q1.

Last August - while the economy was booming - I wrote that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) "Remains One Of The Most Attractive Recession-Resistant Dividend Growth Stocks" for the following reasons:

Its businesses enjoy strong and durable competitive advantages. It enjoys broad sectoral, geographic, and currency diversification. It is well-managed with an excellent track record of generating strong investor returns. The business is healthy and growing organically. The capital recycling program is in full swing and is projected to add meaningfully to per unit growth in the coming months and years. The balance sheet remains liquid and debt is mainly non-recourse, fixed rate, and well-laddered. Most importantly, the distribution remains well-covered, has strong growth prospects, and the total return potential continues to be highly attractive.

Now, about two-and-a-half months into the coronavirus's disruption of much of the developed world's economies, we see that this thesis continues to play out nicely. While shares are not dirt cheap relative to fundamentals, BIP remains a solid holding for risk-averse dividend growth investors.

Strong And Durable Competitive Advantages

BIP prides itself on owning only high-quality and/or high-potential assets across the utilities, energy, transport and data infrastructure sectors that have either current or the potential to (after Brookfield's operational expertise is deployed) generate stable cash flows, high margins, and strong internal growth.

The utilities segment consists of regulated or contractual businesses that earn a return on rate base. These include an electricity and natural gas distribution business, an electricity and a regulated gas transmission business, and a regulated terminal spanning six countries and three continents: Australia, the United States, Mexico, Colombia, Brazil and the U.K.

The transportation infrastructure segment consists of large rail operations in Australia, Europe, the U.K., and North and South America, toll roads in South America and India, and a portfolio of ports across North America, Asia Pacific and the U.K.

The energy infrastructure segment consists of natural gas midstream operations and distributed energy infrastructure operations spanning Canada, the United States and India

Last, but not least, the data infrastructure segment consists of tower infrastructure operations in France , the U.K., and New Zealand and data storage operations in the U.S., Brazil, and Australia.

Each of these assets and business segments are mission-critical assets placed in highly desirable locations, giving them strong and durable competitive advantages. They are also strongly insulated against technological disruption. Meanwhile, the geographic diversification helps to insulate the portfolio as a whole from currency and geopolitical disruption.

Broad Sectoral, Geographic, And Currency Diversification

As one of the few pure-play, publicly traded, global infrastructure vehicles, BIP has considerable exposure to North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It also has a major presence in utilities, transportation, energy systems, and data infrastructure. Source

As a result, any geopolitical, currency, and sectorial volatility is largely mitigated by the remainder of its portfolio and its high-performing assets, regions, and currencies can offset and help rescue any struggling parts of its portfolio. This greatly increases its resiliency and safety. Today, this is more prevalent than ever as the business as a whole continues to thrive despite some of its businesses and geographies getting hit harder than others by the coronavirus outbreak.

Strong Management Track Record And Current Performance

Management's strong track record precedes it as BIP has not only outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) since inception, it has even outperformed its parent Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) since BIP shares started going public.

Its strong performance through the pandemic has added to that legacy. Split-adjusted FFO-per-unit was flat year-over-year as was the split-adjusted dividend-per-unit. However, underlying business performance remained very strong with organic growth of 6% year-over-year. The only reason that FFO-per-unit remained flat year-over-year was due to the sale of 4 businesses, some impacts from COVID-19, and negative currency exchange rate movements. That being said, BIP's businesses have proven to be quite COVID-19-resistant as foreign exchange disruption cost them 70% more than BIP-related disruption.

Unsurprisingly, the utilities segment performed very well during the quarter, with 8% organic growth. The transportation segment's FFO generation was hit by nearly 14% year-over-year due to the sale of the European ports business as well as the sale of an interest in BIP's Chilean toll road position. Furthermore, reduced trade between North America and China also weighed on BIP's North American container terminal business.

The energy segment saw same-store results surge by 12% year-over-year and the data infrastructure segment grew by 50% year-over-year due to acquisitions, inflation indexation, and new points of presence added to BIP's network.

Despite the global economy sliding into a sharp contraction, BIP's operations continue to largely hum along with little disruption. The utilities, energy, and data infrastructure segments contribute roughly three quarters of BIP's annual FFO. On a currency basis, all of these businesses continue to perform in-line with their budgets. In fact, the impact to BIP's overall results is expected to be less than 2% annually even in a scenario where COVID-19 has a prolonged effect.

Even its most GDP-sensitive segment - transportation infrastructure - is showing remarkable resiliency so far through this crisis.

Strong Balance Sheet And Ability To Play Offense

BIP's BBB+ balance sheet - driven by its use of nonrecourse debt and maintaining a strong liquidity position at all times through the market cycle - gives it the ability to play offense as needed while also being able to support any of its transportation infrastructure segments that may need some help through a potentially severe recession.

As an example of how liquid their balance sheet is: they only have 10% of their debt maturing in the next 3 years while they also sport $4.3 billion in total liquidity. They are therefore in a strong position to not only weather the current climate, but also invest opportunistically as new opportunities arise.

Already, they reported on their recent earnings call that they are actively evaluating a number of high-quality, publicly traded infrastructure businesses that have sold off along with the broader market and have invested approximately $450 million into them (including their own BIP units, which make up nearly half of the total amount invested). That being said, they are still keeping considerable sums of powder dry in a posture management describes as "optimistically patient" as they believe that a large-scale value opportunity will arise over the next 12 months.

The Distribution, Growth, And Total Return Prospects Remain Attractive

By launching a corporation alternative to BIP (Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (BIPC)) during the quarter, BIP made its distribution even more attractive to those whose tax status prevents them from holding K-1s or who do not wish to deal with K-1s at tax time.

Additionally, with FFO-per-unit remaining flat year-over-year and the business as a whole remaining quite resilient, the distribution remains well-covered and safe for the foreseeable future.

With management looking to deploy its considerable liquidity opportunistically in the coming months to grow the business at attractive rates of return, long-term distribution growth and total return prospects for the business remain fairly attractive. While some short-term headwinds will likely keep growth under wraps for a while, we see no reason why BIP cannot continue to grow its FFO-per-unit at a mid-to-high single-digit annualized rate for the foreseeable future. When combined with its mid single-digit yield, annualized total returns of 8%-15% are very likely, especially given that the assets are considered mission-critical and are largely secured with long-term fixed-fee inflation-indexed contracts.

Investor Takeaway

BIP's investment thesis as a premier recession-resistant dividend growth stock remains intact today despite the COVID-19 disruption. While the stock is not particularly cheap, its strong defensive and offensive position should enable it to continue growing the distribution and FFO-per-unit at a solid clip for the foreseeable future. As a result, it remains a buy for conservative dividend growth investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.