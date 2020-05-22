CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) dominated their first quarter earnings release, despite the turmoil from the coronavirus pandemic. Yes, a company is actually doing exceptionally well, and it's to no surprise that a pharmacy would do well during a pandemic, one that had recently acquired a large insurance company. Yes, CVS, in 2018, closed on the acquisition of Aetna, creating one healthcare behemoth. How exactly, though, is CVS doing it?

First, consumers were able to have early refills on prescriptions. Management stated, "early refills of maintenance medications and increased front store volume as consumers prepared for the COVID-19 pandemic". Second, the revenues from government programs increased, as stated in the same earnings release. In addition, same store sales also increased due to the pandemic, as the masses came into all stores to shop for consumer products - such as, but not limited to, disinfectants, toilet paper, purell, etc., the list goes on. There was one very surprising feat they accomplished during quarter 1.

That feat CVS accomplished is their long-term debt remained fairly unchanged, which is uncommon during the pandemic. CVS had plans to continue to pay down their long-term debt from the Aetna purchase (~$40 billion of debt from the deal), but they still originated $3.5 billion of new debt at the end of the quarter that offset payments made. I am anticipating a net decrease in long-term debt at the end of quarter 2, as I do not believe they need any additional debt with almost $59 billion in current assets, including over $10 billion in cash.

Since we have read all of the positive news, how does that translate into numbers?

CVS Healthcare Corporation Q1 Performance

CVS was firing on all cylinders. Revenues were up $5.1 billion in the quarter versus last year's first quarter, from $61.6 billion to $66.7 billion, representing over 8% growth. In addition, operating costs increased from prior year, but at a lower rate than the revenue growth rate. Total operating costs increased $4.3 billion, from $58.956 billion to $63.297 billion, or by 7.4%. This ultimately led to an overall growth in net income, as stated below.

Net income came in at $2 billion for the quarter. This compares favorably to the $1.4 that they earned in Q1 of last year. This growth should be the most exciting part of the earnings release from CVS, a 43% growth rate! However, this is what sticks out to me. CVS had a profit margin of 2.3% in Q1 of 2019. This has grown significantly to 3.00% in Q1 of 2020, due to the items stated in the previous paragraph. Significant reasons behind the increase in profit margin, from reviewing the release, are due to not having these two items included in 2020, "the $135 million store rationalization charge..." and, "a decrease in acquisition-related integration costs of $79 million in the three months ended March 31, 2020".

The efficiency is coming to CVS, and they are putting the one-time charges behind them. Despite how well they are doing in 2020, thus far, how does their stock performance and metrics look for an investor to potentially add them to their portfolio? Let's take a look.

CVS Healthcare Corporation Stock Analysis

CVS' stock price started at $74.29 in 2020. The stock price has declined to $63.19, as of 5/15/2020, representing a decline of 15% year to date. Earnings are growing over 40%, year over year, yet the stock price has declined almost 15%. Time to see if CVS shows additional signs of being an undervalued stock.

Based on their earnings per share range of $5.47 to $5.60 (stated by management in the earnings release), we will use the mid-point of $5.53 as the average earnings per share expectation for 2020. Therefore, the price to earnings (P/E) ratio is 11.43. This is favorable when compared to the S&P 500, which is slightly over 20. Therefore, a lower P/E ratio typically means a company is undervalued, unless there are underlying issues that the investment community is not aware of. Further, the ratio is not too substantially low that gives concern to the future validity of earnings.

When reviewing a stock, I always look at their dividend and dividend safety. CVS issues a 50 cent per share per quarter dividend. Given earnings are projected to be approximately $1.35-$1.50 per quarter, the payout ratio is in that 33%-40% range. Even if earnings were cut in half, CVS could still fund the dividend. As an investor, this is a great sign. A dividend payout ratio of below 60% shows that CVS wants to invest back into the business or conserve capital but reward shareholders at the same time. In addition, at a total of $2.00 in dividends per year, the yield is 3.17%, definitely higher than the average yield found in the market and undoubtedly higher than your high-yield interest rate for an online savings account.

Lastly, they have not consistently traded in the price range for almost 6.5-7.0 years - going back to 2013, when removing the Aetna merger announcement/close time period. There was definitely a lull period for CVS during the Aetna deal, especially due to the significant levels of debt they took on and the halt of dividend increases for the time being. The one inconsistent fact about CVS is that their Beta is listed at 0.71, while a 1 equates to the same volatility as the overall market. The S&P 500 is down 11% year to date. CVS being down 15% means they have declined more than the overall market, yet their Beta would state that shouldn't happen. Does this mean there is a further point to CVS being undervalued? I believe so.

CVS Healthcare Corporation Investment Conclusion

CVS is doing well and is not going anywhere, that's for sure. I know in my own experiences, I have seen many people in line, acquiring all items in their storefronts - from toiletries to food/drink products and then, of course, their prescriptions. In addition, they are helping lead the charge with testing centers and have many programs to offer aid and assistance for COVID victims and waiving all copays for the COVID testing.

Costs are being controlled, hence the growth in the profit margin for CVS. Despite offering $3.5 billion of new debt, their total debt picture remained unchanged, yet they still maintain $10 billion of cash on their balance sheet with almost $59 billion in current assets to maintain liquidity. The earnings growth was noticeable for quarter 1, at over 40%, versus the same period last year. Lastly, management is maintaining their guidance on earnings per share for the year, a sign of confidence in their future performance.

In addition, their dividend yield is safe, with a low payout ratio, and the yield that comes with owning CVS is greater than the average yield, as well as is higher than having your cash parked in a risk-free account. Further, their stock price has declined more than the market, and the overall metrics used in the analysis point to undervaluation.

Therefore, at current prices, CVS is a stock worth looking at to add to your portfolio. Their performance is staging up to be better than 2019, they are becoming more efficient, and you are being paid over 3% to hold them during the crisis time period. I am long CVS and would consider adding to my current position.

As always, good luck and happy investing! Please share your thoughts and comments below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.