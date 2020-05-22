The COVID-19 pandemic has had, and will likely continue to have, an adverse impact on its business operations for two years or more.

Automatic Data Processing: Investment Thesis

Automatic Data Processing (ADP) is a sell at its present share price. Automatic Data processing showed up in my screening of DGI+ Club database of dividend-paying stocks as likely to provide above average returns at present share price. Closer analysis and review does not confirm that preliminary assessment. High unemployment resulting from COVID-19 is expected to last well beyond the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, the end of which in itself is highly uncertain. This will have an adverse impact on ADP's earnings for an indefinite period. The main issue with ADP's share price is the company has been attracting a very high P/E multiple due to a record of high EPS growth. A combination of a reduction in EPS due COVID-19 and a reduction in P/E multiple due to curtailed growth represents a double whammy for the share price. That impact has likely not yet been fully felt. It might not be fully reflected in the share price until full-year results through end of June are announced in July or thereabouts. The company has a solid balance sheet, with negligible net debt, and will likely continue to show positive, although reduced, earnings, and will certainly survive through this pandemic. The issue is purely with the share price which has not adjusted sufficiently to reflect the environment the company now operates in.

From the ADP 10-Q filing for third quarter ending March 31, 2020 -

The PEO average number of Worksite Employees increased 7% for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2020, respectively; however, we are expecting slower growth in the fourth quarter due to layoffs and furloughs at our clients and an anticipated increase in out-of-business losses. Our pays per control metric, which represents growth of the employee base for a large portion of our client base, showed a decline in March resulting in deceleration of growth to 1.9% and 2.2% for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2020, respectively. We expect further deterioration in our pays per control in the fourth quarter. In addition, though we had continued strong retention as of March 31, 2020, we are expecting deterioration in retention in the fourth quarter due to an increase in out-of-business losses. These trends are anticipated to have an adverse impact on our future financial results.

Automatic Data Processing: Assessing Historical And Potential Future Shareholder Returns

In this article and in most of my articles, I seek to show how targeting a desired return on an investment in shares can be facilitated by actually estimating what future returns will be based primarily on analysts' EPS estimates and other publicly-available data. After all, gaining a return is the primary aim of most investing.

First, I provide details of actual rates of return for ADP shareholders investing in the company over the last four to five years.

Table 1 - Automatic Data Processing: Historical Shareholder Returns

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 1 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 1 above shows the results for ADP were positive for all of nine different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last five years and holding to the present. The pattern of rates of return is interesting. For shares purchased in 2017 or prior, the rates of return are in the double digits. Subsequent to 2017, as the share buy price took a sudden jump upward rates of return have fallen to single digits. These rates of return are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to second quarter 2020. Of course, before the fall in share price due to the COVID-19 effect, rates of return would have been much higher for all nine investors. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares.

Projecting Future Shareholder Returns

If rate of return is the basis on which we judge the performance of our investments, then surely we should be seeking to estimate future likely rates of return when we are making investments. But how do we do that? I use proprietary models to generate net income, balance sheet/funds flows, and projected rates of return going out three to five years. Much of this is automated, but still involves a great deal of research and business and data analysis to back up the projections. Let us first look at the traditional approach to assessing value of a stock for investment purposes.

Assessment Based On Quant Ratings For Share Investment Decisions

Share buy price, dividends, share sale price, and duration the shares are held are the only factors affecting the return on an investment in shares. That makes potential share sale price the single most important and uncontrollable unknown when making a share buy decision. My expertise is in fundamental analysis, but I do recognize, any methodology, Quant or Elliott Waves or other techniques providing assistance in assessing possible future share price direction, can be of benefit to share investors. I find SA Quant ratings useful for both screening for stocks of interest and as a form of due diligence.

Figure 1

Quant ratings for ADP show the company strong on "profitability" and weak on "Momentum." The other three components of the rating are in the Neutral range.

The "A+" for "Profitability" reflects above sector performance for Return on Total Capital and Cash From Operations.

If I click on "Growth," I'm taken to a list of 19 fundamental measures each individually graded. For seven of these 19 measures ADP earns "As" and " Bs ," for growth in the areas of EBITDA, EPS, ROE, CAPEX and Dividends compared to sector medians. I believe ROE (Income divided by Equity) is losing its validity as a comparative measure, given for many companies share repurchases decrease the denominator, Equity, and inflate the ROE even though there may be no improvement in performance. That's not a concern with ADP as share repurchases have not been financed with debt, although they have run down cash reserves.

," for growth in the areas of EBITDA, EPS, ROE, CAPEX and Dividends compared to sector medians. I believe ROE (Income divided by Equity) is losing its validity as a comparative measure, given for many companies share repurchases decrease the denominator, Equity, and inflate the ROE even though there may be no improvement in performance. That's not a concern with ADP as share repurchases have not been financed with debt, although they have run down cash reserves. For "Value" ADP has Bs for P/E GAAP, EV/EBIT. and Dividend Yield based on comparison to sector medians. It's unusual to see a company with non-GAAP P/E closely aligned to GAAP P/E, and if that's what's keeping ADP's rating down, then it should not be a concern.

For "Momentum" ADP performs poorly. As for all analytical tools, the present volatility and disruption due COVID-19 can tend to distort the inputs, making it necessary to take a careful approach to outputs.

For "Revisions" ADP has had 18 downward EPS revisions and no upward revisions over the last 90 days. With increasing unemployment numbers, ADP is exposed to possible further EPS downgrades.

Assessment Based On Analysts' EPS Estimates

Figure 2 - Summary Of Analysts' Adjusted Non-GAAP EPS Estimates

Some observations on contents of Fig. 2 -

I convert all quarters to calendar quarters for comparability of periods to other tickers. ADP fiscal year end is June 30, so Q2 in Fig. 1 above is ADP fiscal Q4. For this reason I have included only analysts' quarterly estimates in Fig. 2.

Due to there being only two analysts contributing EPS estimates for Q3 and Q4 2021, and the low estimate is close to the high estimate, I will make some adjustment for this when quantifying rates of return further below.

Analysts' estimates for ADP are only available out to first half of 2022 and I have extrapolated for the second half. Although I will include 2022 in my projections for completeness, I do not intend to comment on or draw conclusions on 2022 due there being only one contributing analyst.

I incorporate the above analysts' EPS estimates from SA Premium into my rate of return projections utilizing my proprietary 1View∞Scenarios Dashboards further below. As for Quant ratings, EPS and EPS growth estimates do not quantify the rate of return that can be expected for the stock in question.

Figure 3 - Non-GAAP P/E Ratios, Historical And Future Estimates

Figure 3 is primarily designed to determine an appropriate range of non-GAAP P/E ratios for determining estimated future share price levels for ADP. This is necessary for quantifying estimated future rates of return. Figure 3 also informs us of past non-GAAP EPS growth rates compared to forward estimates of EPS growth based on analysts' consensus estimates. The forward EPS consensus estimates indicate expectations of negative growth rate of (6.1)% for 2020 over 2019. Analysts' consensus estimate of EPS for 2021 is estimated to be 15.1% up on a depressed 2020 and 8.1% up on 2019. As mentioned above there are only two analysts providing estimates for 2021. It should be understood, in quantifying the estimated rates of return below, I'm relying on the soundness of analysts' consensus estimates of EPS. The other important factor is determining appropriate future P/E ratios, which is fraught with difficulty. P/E ratios are impacted by issues both at the macro and micro level. I don't believe I will have any arguments against the notion current P/E ratios are influenced by expectations of future EPS growth rates. I'm able to quantify potential rates of return under various scenarios utilizing my proprietary 1View∞Scenarios Dashboards.

Assessment Based On Quantification Of Potential Rates Of Return

My forward-looking analyses bring another dimension - the quantification of potential returns utilizing various pieces of financial information already available.

Table 2.1 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard Projected Rates Of Return

Table 2.1 shows buying at the current share price would provide indicative rates of return of negative (6)% to positive 13% for 2020 to 2021. These rates of return assume EPS results in accordance with analysts' consensus, high and low estimates (adjusted as indicated) and a constant adjusted non-GAAP P/E ratio of 23.11 (current P/E ratio). The P/E ratio of 23.11 is well below the historical median of 28.88. It's also below the historical low of 25.64 through end of 2019 (per Fig. 3 above). But these historical ratios were set in periods of much higher EPS growth than is currently estimated for the period ahead.

Table 2.2 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard Projected Rates Of Return - Stress testing

Table 2.2 uses the same assumptions as in Table 2.1 above, except for a reduction in the P/E ratio from the present 23.11 to the sector median of 21.54. Ending share price for 2020 is assumed to be 12.4% below the current share price (at $116.79, still well above the low of $104.89 on March 23, 2020). At the assumed lower historical level P/E ratio, potential returns for 2020 are negative for all cases, consensus, high and low. Holding through end of 2021 results in high single-digit positive returns indicated for the high case only, with negative returns indicated for the consensus and low cases. This is not encouraging as 21.54 is still a relatively high multiple to maintain.

Table 2.3 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard Projected Rates Of Return - Aiming For A Lower Buy Price

Table 2.3 projections have similar assumptions as for Table 2.2, except for an assumed buy price 12.4% lower than the current share price, and a P/E ratio of 21.54, equal to the sector median. Waiting for a lower share price around the $117 mark, even if it should eventuate, might require a deal of time and patience. The share price quickly rebounded off its low of $104.89 on March 23 and has traded in the $130 to $145 range more recently. Buying at the lower price still only results in positive return estimate of 7.59% for the consensus case for 2021, hardly enough for the associated risk. Rate of return for the high case for 2021 is higher at ~17% but low case estimate is negative (2)%. The low case is possibly the more likely case than the high case.

Checking the ADP "Equity Bucket"

Table 3

I often find with companies, while they produce earnings that add to shareholders' equity, significant amounts of distributions out of equity do not benefit shareholders. Hence the term "leaky equity bucket." I do not see that with ADP - the company's profits are being managed very much for the benefit of its shareholders. A significant percentage of profits is distributed to shareholders by way of dividend. Share repurchases are effectively reducing outstanding share count. Since June 30, 2016, Net Assets Used In Operations have increased by $1.0 billion. All this has been done without taking on additional debt. However cash has reduced by $1.5 billion since end of 2016. This has resulted in a net cash position of $1.2 billion at end of 2016 changing to a net debt position of $300 million at end of March 2020.

Automatic data Processing: Summary and Conclusions

Automatic Data processing has provided solid total returns to investors over the last four to five years. Future EPS growth will be adversely impacted by large increases in unemployment and these increased unemployment levels may persist far beyond the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. The growth story for ADP is interrupted and the high P/E multiples that came with that growth story will likely shrink in the period ahead. A combination of shrinking multiples and lower EPS will likely drive the share price down well below current levels. I will be looking to the full-year earnings results to see how this story is playing out, and whether I should adjust my views on this stock. ADP is a sell at present.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The opinions in this document are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell the stocks mentioned or to solicit transactions or clients. Past performance of the companies discussed may not continue and the companies may not achieve the earnings growth as predicted. The information in this document is believed to be accurate, but under no circumstances should a person act upon the information contained within. I do not recommend that anyone act upon any investment information without first consulting an investment advisor and/or a tax advisor as to the suitability of such investments for their specific situation. Neither information nor any opinion expressed in this article constitutes a solicitation, an offer, or a recommendation to buy, sell, or dispose of any investment, or to provide any investment advice or service. An opinion in this article can change at any time without notice.