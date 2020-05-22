DBI is selling for half of its book value and 0.5x EV/Sales. The average valuation from their peer group is 1.3x and 0.8x respectively.

Shares in Designer Brands (DBI) have been obliterated since the second half of 2018. Shares have gone from $35 to a recent $5.77, losing almost 85% since. Valuations are on also the floor as we could imagine. DBI is selling for half of its book value and 0.5x EV/Sales. The average valuation from their peer group is 1.3x and 0.8x respectively.

Investors looking for yield might consider DBI only if they are comfortable holding a highly volatile stock. Management slashed their dividend to $0.10 per quarter to conserve cash and as a response to COVID-19 shutting down their stores. However, we can assume the dividend payment might be stable for now. It would be rare for the board to suspend the payment after they just slashed it. So currently, DBI has a dividend yield of 7%.

Cheap stocks have hair on them. In the case of DBI it seems the market might be exaggerating a bit. We cannot deny the high uncertainties. It is impossible to know how the economy is going to react to so much stimulus. But at this point, even a bad asset at a cheap price might turn out to be a good investment. DBI is a deep value play.

The situation is not too bad

To understand the story of a company, there is no better way than by looking at their numbers. They tell the whole story, or at least, give us clues as to where to dig in to understand the whole picture.

Looking at DBI, the first thing that caught our attention was the consistently declining gross profit margin starting in 2013 and continuing until today.

The business was looking fine from 2009 to 2012. That started changing in 2013 when we see the first signal of change in the business with a declining gross margin. It is in 2014 when for the first time we see an acceleration of COGS growth, outpacing revenue growth. Their 2014 annual report discloses the reason for higher growth in COGS as:

Increased clearance volume and markdown activity that enabled DSW to achieve better inventory alignment at the beginning of the fall season. - 2014 10K

Since then, DBI has been adjusting its inventory which has impacted gross margins and contributed to the acceleration of growth in COGS. Also, impacting COGS has been the expansion of its e-commerce channel, which created incremental costs due to fulfillment and delivery costs. The big decline in gross profit margins in 2017 was the result of their decision to exit their Ebuys investment. Ebuys was an off-price online shoe retailer. Tariffs also impacted their profit margins.

This management team is not afraid to cut loses

The decision to write-off their investment in Ebuys was an interesting one. DBI acquired Ebuys in 2016 and one year later decided the investment was not worth it. The executive team quickly recognized their mistake which is a rare attribute. They could've easily left Ebuy in their operations and find ways to justify the underperformance. However, they decided to quickly cut the loss and move on, disclosing their reason for doing so as follows:

We acquired Ebuys in fiscal 2016 as part of our strategy to expand our presence in emerging online marketplaces. Due to recurring operating losses incurred by Ebuys since its acquisition, as well as increased competitive pressures in the digital marketplaces, we conducted a comprehensive evaluation of its strategic alternatives and concluded that the challenge of sourcing the right merchandise in a sustainable way and the requirements to scale the business entailed unacceptable economics in the near term. As a result, we made the decision to exit the business. - 2017 10K (emphasis added)

Another example of cutting loses quickly was their decision to exercise their option to purchase the remaining equity in Town Shoes Limited, a footwear retailer in Canada operating under The Shoe Company, Shoe Warehouse, and Town Shoes banner, and quickly writing off the unprofitable Town Shoe banner to focus on the profitable The Shoe Company, Shoe Warehouse, and DSW Canada banners.

Lastly, in 2016 the company discloses working with a tech company to develop a "proprietary technology that will give out associates all the data they need at their fingerprints to run our stores and serve our customers". That endeavor was written-off in 2018 for which the company took a $19M asset write-down.

We understand if investors see these missteps as the destruction of shareholder value, and with the benefit of hindsight, it could be seen that way. However, what we like is the willingness of management to accept errors and move on. Better to cut losses than to keep them in the balance sheet, wasting management focus.

The acquisition of Camuto Group is still a work in progress

We believe once the company completes its integration of Camuto into their operations, it might be the catalyst needed for better performance.

Camuto allows the company to become vertically integrated by controlling the supply and distribution of merchandise. One key benefit of the acquisition is the ability to build out exclusive brands supplied by Camuto and not a third-party. That should give DBI more control on the cost side of the process.

During the Q3 2019 conference call, management was optimistic about Camuto. They were on track to increase their private label penetration from 15% to 30%, providing a path to increased profitability. In their last call, management was working on integrating a standardized ordering process to prevent the overbuying of inventory.

Patience is required

COVID-19 put an unexpected hurdle to DBI. We can expect margins to deteriorate as a result of COVID-19. Most retailers might need to increase their ad budget once shelter-in-place orders are lifted to attract traffic to their stores. DBI is no exception. We also see increased promotions to clear out-of-season inventory, punishing gross margin even further. Then there is the uncertainty of the true consequence of shutting down the economy on the consumer. With a record level of unemployment, will consumers spend money on buying a new pair of shoes? Those are the biggest risks we see.

In our opinion, DBI is too cheap

DBI is selling at a discount to their peer group average on an EV/Sales and book value basis. The discount might be warranted. DBI profit margins and tangible capital returns are below average. But like mentioned before, we believe margins are at their cycle lows. The company has already built the infrastructure needed to accelerate growth. They took years developing their e-commerce channel and with the acquisition of Camuto, margins have the room to expand as vertical integration takes hold.

We believe paying a multiple of 0.4x EV/Sales to be fair. That is assuming DBI can at least maintain a 7% EBITDA margin once operation improves and can reinvest 17% of operating profits back into their business. On average, DBI has achieved a 12% return on tangible capital. That means we see DBI growing intrinsically at a 2% rate. We also use a cost of capital of 12%.

Analysts are expecting 2021 revenues of $2.86B. If we apply a 0.4x sales multiple, we get a per-share value for DBI of $12. With shares trading at a recent price of $5.77, there is significant upside potential.

Takeaway

We believe there is a big margin of safety in DBI. Even if our assumption proves to be wrong, the margin of safety would compensate for our errors. DBI is at the point where shares are just too cheap to pass on. Still, there is a lot of uncertainty and risks of heavy promotion and marketing expenses to attract shoppers, which would add more pressure to already depress margins. DBI is a speculative investment, so trade with caution.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DBI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.