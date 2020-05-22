Harvest Health: Recalibrating After A Turbulent 2019
by: Cornerstone Investments
Summary
Harvest reported Q1 2020 results and it remains unprofitable and cash flow negative despite progress in reducing losses.
The company has grown largely through acquisitions which backfired in 2019 as deals fell apart and turned into litigations.
We expect the stock to face continued pressure as some of its peers demonstrate superior execution and financial performance.
Introduction
Harvest Health (OTCQX:HRVSF) has fallen 49% in 2020 so far