Welcome to our Cannabis Earnings series where we break down the latest earnings to help you focus on the most important topics.

Introduction

Harvest Health (OTCQX:HRVSF) has fallen 49% in 2020 so far while underperforming all major MSOs except Acreage (OTCQX:ACRGF) which has a host of its own issues. We think Harvest's struggle stems from its overly ambitious acquisition strategy that backfired when funding dried up and regulatory delays killed deals. The company is now focusing on its existing assets but it will need to demonstrate it can grow profitably which is a tall order.

(All amounts in USD)

2020 Q1 Review

Harvest reported 2020 Q1 results on May 20 and the results are overshadowed by continued investor concerns around recent strategic setbacks. Revenue increased by 19% to $45 million and gross profit margin declined slightly to 41%. The company reported an EBITDA loss of $4 million which is an improvement from the previous quarter. The company said it achieved annualized cost savings of $24 million and is focused on achieving break-even EBITDA by the end of this year. The company continues to pursue smaller-scale acquisitions and closed a number of new deals in the past quarter. However, there appear to be limited organic growth opportunities for the company especially given its recent funding woes. For the rest of 2020, Harvest will focus on growing in Pennsylvania given its license for 15 total stores.

(Source: Public Filings)

Recent Stumbles

Harvest was one of the top MSOs in the market competing head-to-head with the likes of Curaleaf, Green Thumb, and Trulieve. However, things took a turn when the company faced several issues that dampened investor confidence and its ability to raise capital. First of all, the company failed to complete the major acquisition of Verano which significantly reduced the growth outlook and pro forma footprint for the business. It also ran into disputes with Falcon after the deal fell apart and it is in another litigation with ICG regarding the $86 million acquisition of assets in California, Washington, and Iowa. Secondly, the company faced regulatory hurdles in how it handled its license applications in Ohio and Pennsylvania. Lastly, the company has been cash-strapped as it tries to raise capital in various forms including equity, debt, and real estate. The debt raises resulted in a highly levered company relative to its market cap.

Now that Harvest has terminated Verano, the deal that was supposed to give Harvest one of the largest platforms in the industry. Verano has unique assets in Illinois and New Jersy so Harvest will be missing these two markets for now. The company remains active on its acquisition front and has continued to acquire assets in many markets. Out of its 14 assets in Arizona, its largest market, 10 of the 14 dispensaries were acquired from others. During 2019, the company also acquired two retail locations in Maryland and opened five locations in Pennsylvania in addition to acquiring a cultivation and processing facility to support the local operation. It also bought a cultivation and processing facility from the struggling MJardin Group.

(Source: IR Deck)

It seems like Harvest prefers to acquire than to build which is obviously less ideal for shareholders. The company is regarded as a less competent operator compared to Green Thumb and Trulieve as they both built a successful franchise organically with minimal acquisitions. For this reason, we think Harvest will continue to incur higher cash acquisition expenses and dilution for existing shareholders during its expansion phase.

Valuations and Performance

Harvest Health has a market cap of ~$475 million and trades at an EV/Sales (Q1 annualized) of 4.6x which is in-line with its peer group. Considering its relatively weak growth profile and profitability, we think the multiple is generous. Harvest also borrowed heavily in recent months in order to raise additional cash for operations and acquisitions. The company reported $194 million of secured debt and $96 million of unsecured debt in Q1 which is concerning given its market cap and unprofitable operations. Cash flow and liquidity will remain the key focus points for investors as Harvest expects to spend $40 million on debt servicing for the rest of 2020 in addition to $10-$30 million of capital expenditures. We expect future capital raises to be more likely than not dilutive in nature which is a potential headwind for investors.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Harvest still targets 2020 revenue of $200 million and a positive adjusted EBITDA in the second half of this year. While Q1 revenue of $45 million. Based on the Q1 performance, we think the target is very achievable and frankly low given Q1 annualized sales already hit $180 million, leaving only $20 million of additional growth for the next nine months. Given its cash flow profile and expected debt service and capital expenditures, we think the company will most likely need to raise new capital in 2020.

Looking Ahead

Harvest suffered from strategic retreat after its acquisition strategy faltered amid due diligence mishaps and unfavorable market conditions. The company is now focusing on reaching profitability and minimizing cash burns but it will take some time before it could achieve self-sufficient funding. We think the stock's 49% decline in 2020 YTD is a reflection of its unclear future direction and uncertainty around funding and liquidity. At this stage, we still prefer other companies in the sector that have better profitability and stronger balance sheet such as Green Thumb and Trulieve.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.