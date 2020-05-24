Coronavirus Roundtable - Profiting From Oil's Decline Phase (Video)

At the same time, he shares the oil majors he likes and how he's playing them.

With a near-term glut and long-term competitive dynamics, there are reasons to look at the recent rally with skepticism.

by Daniel Shvartsman

Richard Berger, author of Engineered Income Investing, recently published an article on what every investor should know about the oil sector. It painted a fairly grim picture, and yet he couldn't quite quit the sector, pointing out a couple stocks he likes with specific option plays. He struck a similar note in our Marketplace Roundtable article, pessimistically opportunistic.

We chatted about the outlook for oil and why he feels the way he does, as well as why he likes Total (TOT) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A). In a period of transition from growth to benign, cash cow decline, one has to be cautious about where they invest in this sector. Click play to watch our discussion, and stay tuned for a transcript later this week.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DDG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Daniel Shvartsman is long DDG.

Richard Berger is long SPY.

Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.

A transcript will be published later this week.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.