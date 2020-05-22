SelectQuote allows consumers to compare quotes for insurance policies online. It is a competitor to EverQuote, which has seen its stock soar this year.

SelectQuote is the first major tech company to go public since the coronavirus began ravaging the stock market.

The IPO market may finally be beginning to thaw. SelectQuote (SLQT), a provider of online insurance comparisons, has just succeeded in executing a well-subscribed and well-received IPO. Outside of the unusual public debut of DraftKings (DKNG) this year -which basically went public by merging into an already-public shell company, but without raising any capital - SelectQuote is the first major technology company to brave the IPO waters since the pandemic began dominating headlines.

In retrospect, going public for SelectQuote this year made sense because of the outperformance of its closest competitor - EverQuote (EVER). Originally an obscure Massachusetts-based startup, EverQuote has become one of the strongest-performing small-cap stocks this year, up 50% despite carnage in the rest of the market. The company has shown that the business of online insurance referrals is virtually untouched by the coronavirus, if not even enhanced by the fact that people are forced to search for insurance online and not through traditional insurance agents. So SelectQuote already had a favorable comp to point to when it went public.

Data by YCharts

The rest of this article will dive deeper into SelectQuote and its business - overall, I think it's a fascinating IPO with solid prospects, but its valuation relative to comps makes me hesitant to jump in immediately. But first, let's dive into some of the mechanical details of the IPO:

Final IPO details

Here's how the chips fell in the SelectQuote IPO:

SelectQuote shares priced at $20, above an initial estimated range of $17-$19, indicating strong investor subscriptions into the offering

Shares popped 34% on the first day of trading to settle at ~$27

SelectQuote sold a total of 25 million shares in its IPO, with 18 million being new issuances and 7 million sold by existing shareholders. This raised the company's share count by ~13% and earned $360 million in gross proceeds for the company.

Net proceeds after fees will be approximately ~$330 million, which the company intends to use partially to repay debt.

With 162.651 million shares outstanding post-IPO, SelectQuote currently stands at a market cap of ~$4.4 billion (making it much larger than EverQuote at ~$1.5 billion).

SelectQuote has a typical "green shoe" option which allows underwriters to purchase an additional 15% of the offering, opening the possibility of selling an additional 3.75 million shares and raising another ~$54 million for the company.

Like most IPOs, SelectQuote's insiders are subject to a 180-day lockup period expiring in late November.

The lead underwriters on the deal were Credit Suisse (CS) and Morgan Stanley (MS)

Here's a look as well at the top shareholders in the company post-IPO:

Figure 1. SelectQuote major holders Source: SelectQuote S-1 filing

Brookside Equity Partners, a PE firm, is the largest shareholder in SelectQuote with a 17% ownership stake post-IPO; the company sold only a small 5% slice of its holdings in the IPO. Charan Singh, the company's founder and former CEO, holds 7%. Tim Danker, the current CEO, owns a relatively small 1% slice of the company.

A portal to compare insurance quotes; with a focus on seniors' insurance

Here's a look at what the landing page for SelectQuote looks like:

Figure 2. SelectQuote home page

Source: selectquote.com

The company's business is fairly self-explanatory. Consumers go into SelectQuote's site to compare a bunch of different insurance policies across a wide variety of categories, including life, auto, home, and medical insurance. Like its nearest competitor EverQuote, SelectQuote's revenue model leans on commissions from its insurance partners derived from sending consumer traffic their way. As only a middleman in the insurance process, SelectQuote itself bears no insurance risk.

Recent trends - especially brought on by the coronavirus, which has made us all lean more heavily on the internet - favor the "insur-tech" segment's ability to drive more business. Per SelectQuote's verbiage from its S-1 regarding the continued digitization of insurance sales:

We believe that we are well-positioned to capitalize on the accelerating trend of digital transformation across the insurance distribution landscape. Under the traditional insurance distribution model, consumers are often unaware of their full range of coverage options and are at risk of receiving opaque, “one size fits all” recommendations primarily intended to maximize agent commissions over their needs. In contrast, the insurance distribution landscape today is one in which consumers of insurance demand greater choice, seek more transparency in pricing and use the internet to self-research their insurance options."

But while SelectQuote largely offers the same categories of insurance that EverQuote does, its mix of offerings as a percentage of total revenues differs dramatically. SelectQuote's largest category, and the one it describes as its fastest-growing, is a product called SelectQuote Senior. This offering, launched in 2010, is specifically geared toward seniors signing up for Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans. The largest insurers are represented on SelectQuote's platform, including Humana and Aetna. The Senior offering accounts for 57% of revenue and 73% of EBITDA, as shown in the chart below:

Figure 3. SelectQuote category mixes Source: SelectQuote S-1 filing

SelectQuote's second-largest insurance category, meanwhile, is life insurance, which comprises 33% of overall revenues. Broadly speaking, we generally view SelectQuote's user base as primarily geared toward older citizens. This set of people may get more of a push onto platforms like SelectQuote in the wake of the coronavirus - whereas younger insurance shoppers may already have been aware of online quote comparisons, older people who may originally have relied on traditional sales may get introduced to online comparisons for the first time.

This category mix is the primary distinguisher between SelectQuote and EverQuote. Auto insurance comprises about 80% of EverQuote's revenues, while a smattering of life/health and home insurance make up the rest. SelectQuote is almost an exact reverse, with auto/home contributing the smallest portion to overall revenues. So while SelectQuote and EverQuote are head-to-head competitors in virtually all of these insurance categories, their areas of focus are quite different.

Financial overview and valuation

Now let's turn to the company's financials. See the history below:

Figure 4. SelectQuote financials through March Source: SelectQuote S-1 filing

In the trailing twelve months, SelectQuote has generated an impressive $464.5 million in revenue. Year to date, SelectQuote is growing revenues at a 48% y/y pace. This revenue growth is directly proportional to the number of policies that SelectQuote processes through its platform. Year to date, the number of "submitted policies" that SelectQuote managed rose 80% y/y to 289k. As previously noted, Medicare insurance is both SelectQuote's largest category and its fastest growing, with policies up more than 2x to 205k. Another burgeoning area of growth, however, is supplemental health insurance for dental/vision/hearing programs, which also more than doubled year-over-year over the last nine months.

Figure 5. SelectQuote submitted policies Source: SelectQuote S-1 filing

Again, EverQuote provides a good point of compare. Wall Street consensus calls for $318.5 million in revenue for EverQuote this year, which is substantially smaller than what we'd expect SelectQuote to do over the next twelve months. EverQuote's growth rates are also quite similar, with its most recent quarter growing at 56% y/y.

One area investors may want to watch out for, however, is that SelectQuote's focus on selling policies may have led to a slight reduction in unit economics per policy sold. While SelectQuote's commission and other revenue per Medicare policy has remained roughly flat at ~$1.5k, its adjusted EBITDA margin per sold policy has actually trended downward to 41%. Increased marketing spend to chase growth is the main driver here, though a >40% margin per policy still represents strong unit economics.

Figure 6. SelectQuote policy unit economics Source: SelectQuote S-1 filing

We can see as well from SelectQuote's financials that the company is profitable, including on a GAAP basis. This achievement has eluded EverQuote, which is just on the cusp of hitting breakeven.

From a valuation perspective - if we assume that SelectQuote can hit 40% y/y growth over the next twelve months, we arrive at a forward twelve-month revenue estimate of $650.3 million. With SelectQuote's current market cap at $4.36 billion, and after we net off the $512.6 million of cash and $411.0 million of debt on SelectQuote's pro forma balance sheet (that takes into account the IPO capital raise), we arrive at an enterprise value of $4.26 billion. This puts SelectQuote's current valuation at ~6.6x EV/forward twelve month revenues. EverQuote, meanwhile, has an enterprise value of $1.29 billion against ~$318.5 million of forward estimated revenues, implying a valuation of 4.1x EV/FY20 revenues.

So SelectQuote is trading at a roughly three-turn premium to EverQuote, which has similar growth rates - which is quite expensive, but may be justified by SelectQuote's larger scale and history of profitability.

Key takeaways

In my view, SelectQuote's ~7x forward revenue multiple likely has priced in much of its upside opportunity given where EverQuote is currently trading (and EverQuote has already nearly doubled its share price this year so far). If anything, SelectQuote's strong Day 1 performance suggests that investors are starved for new issuances after a drought in the IPO space since the beginning of the year. Still, so-called "insur-tech" is a hot space to watch. as insurance is commonly associated with investors as being a space with little current penetration by technology companies.

Keep a close eye on price movements here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.