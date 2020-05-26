Retirement: Where To Find Sustainable 6% Income In 2020

Today, they hardly serve this purpose anymore and retirees must adapt their investment strategies to generate more income.

Stocks and bonds have historically been staples of retirees to generate steady income in retirement.

Historically, retirees have heavily invested in bonds and stocks to generate steady income during retirement. While this may have worked well decades ago, today retirees are forced to adapt their strategies and become more sophisticated.

Interest rates have hit 0% and the credit markets are pricing near 0% rates for many years to come. The 10-year Treasury, a staple of retirees, now yields only 0.68%:

Earning a 0.6% yield means that you are getting a negative return after inflation and taxes. You also are exposing yourself to the risk of accelerating inflation, which is a real possibility in a world of endless QE and other reckless monetary policies.

Stocks are not much better. Investing in an S&P500 ETF (SPY) is a great way for a younger investor to build wealth with growth stocks, but if you are a retiree looking for income, you are likely to be disappointed. The yield is just 1.9% and the volatility is extreme:

With bonds and stocks out of order, retiring in 2020 is more challenging than ever before. Stocks are highly volatile and pay next to nothing. Bonds are more resilient, but they pay even less.

Retirees must find alternative asset classes to generate their needed income. Unfortunately, most high-yielding vehicles also carry higher risks. The higher risks were mostly ignored during the recent bull market which lifted all boats, but now that the tide has come down, we can see who’s been swimming naked. Popular high yielding sectors have collapsed over the past three months:

MLPs (AMLP) are down by 38%.

(AMLP) are down by 38%. BDCs (BIZD) are down by 40%.

(BIZD) are down by 40%. mREITs (REM) are down by 55%.

(REM) are down by 55%. Even utilities (XLU) are down by 21%.

At High Yield Landlord, the goal of our Retirement Portfolio is not to earn maximum income, but to earn maximum safe income. Therefore, we are staying away from MLPs, BDCs and mREITs. Their high yields may be tempting, but what good is it to earn a 10% yield if this yield is not sustainable and the underlying stock is extremely volatile.

In today’s environment, the maximum safe income that we are able to generate is 5%-6%. We achieve this by investing in three overlooked asset classes that offer high yield with better safety. We discuss them below.

Preferred Shares That Are Backed by Real Assets

Preferred shares combine some features of equity and fixed income. They are considered a hybrid vehicle in that they have a fixed yield, but they trade on the stock market and do not have a maturity date.

Most often preferred shares are fairly boring investments that combine the worst of both worlds: You don’t get growth but you still suffer higher volatility.

However, there exists some good niches of opportunities in preferred shares that are backed by real assets. In a separate article entitled, “Sell Your Bonds! Buy REIT Preferred Shares,” we explain that the default rate are solidly investment grade, but that their yields are much higher than comparable bonds.

The reason why REIT preferred shares offer better risk-to-reward is because:

Legal Obligation to Pay Dividends: Unlike other companies, REITs are legally required to pay 90% of taxable income in dividends. Therefore, the preferred dividend is very unlikely to ever be suspended.

Unlike other companies, REITs are legally required to pay 90% of taxable income in dividends. Therefore, the preferred dividend is very unlikely to ever be suspended. Defensive Business Model: REITs own diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate and generate steady income from long-term leases.

REITs own diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate and generate steady income from long-term leases. Significant Common Equity Buffer: Finally, REITs generally have low leverage and strong balance sheets. Today, the average loan to value is just 35% and the preferred equity is generally only 5% of the capital structure. This means that there is a large common equity buffer for margin of safety.

Historically, REIT preferred shares have paid ~400 basis points more than the 10-year Treasury:

However, because of market fears, the spread has expanded to 600-800 basis points for most REITs.

It may sound too good to be true, but today, you can buy ~6-8% yielding REIT preferred shares that are highly resilient and expected to remain sustainable through the ups and downs of the economy.

A good example is UMH Properties Series D (UMH.PD). UMH is a manufactured housing REIT that generates defensive income from affordable housing. Everybody needs shelter and the demand for affordable housing tends to increase during times of crisis. So far, UMH has been able to collect >90% of its rents and it's not greatly impacted by the crisis. It also has a strong balance sheet with 30% LTV, leaving ample margin of safety for the preferred equity investors.

Yet, the preferred shares are currently priced at a 15% discount to par value, which has resulted in a 7.3% yield. Eventually, we expect the shares to be called back at par value, resulting in an additional ~20% upside.

We own UMH-D and five other preferred share investments in our Retirement Portfolio at High Yield Landlord.

Blue-Chip Real Estate Investments

If you own a diversified portfolio of apartment communities, you are likely to earn consistent rents, even during down markets.

In the past, these investments were mostly reserved to high net worth individuals. Today, it's easier than ever before to invest in income-producing real estate through the REIT market.

Here it's important to understand that a lot of REITs are not suitable for retirees. Many are overleveraged, poorly managed and exposed to challenged property sectors.

However, there exists however some exceptions that are ideal for retirees.

Blue-chip REITs have strong assets, consistent cash flow, resilient balance sheets, and demonstrated track records of excellence. When you combine blue-chip qualities with income producing real estate, you can get great vehicles for retirement income.

A good example is Realty Income (O), an A-rated REIT with a diverse portfolio of service-oriented net lease properties such as McDonald’s (MCD) restaurants, Chevron (CVX) gas stations, 7/11 convenience stores and other properties that remain resilient in times of crisis.

It enjoys nearly 10-year long leases with automatic rent increases and low vacancy risk. This conservative approach to real estate investing has allowed Realty Income to pay a rising dividend for 25 years in a row:

Even during the great financial crisis, the company kept increasing its dividend. In a recent conference call, the CEO explains that its priority is to pay a dividend. We doubt that the company would ruin a multi-decade track record of excellence because of a temporary crisis.

Yet, the yield is quite attractive at 5.5% and it's paid monthly, which gives you the feeling of being a landlord collecting rent checks. But the yield is only part of the story. As we put this crisis behind us, and the shares return to their former highs, Realty Income also has 50% upside potential.

It's ideal for retirees as it provides consistent and safe monthly income and the high growth potential protects you against future inflation.

We own Realty Income and eight other blue-chip real estate investments in our Retirement Portfolio at High Yield Landlord.

Private Property-Backed Loans

This last one is not used by most investors and yet it has been a staple of our Portfolio for years. Nowadays, there exists several crowd-lending platforms that allow you to play the role of a bank and lend against properties.

This is not risk free, but the yields are much superior to what's achievable in the public stock market, and the collateral mitigates risks in case of defaults.

Generally, the interest rates vary between 8%-12% and the value of the collateral is much higher than the loan.

The LTV is generally around 60%, which means that the borrower would first lose his 40% equity before lenders lose a penny. The low LTV provides good margin of safety.

Another attractive feature of these loans is that they have a very short duration, generally less than 12 months. The borrowers will often use these loans as bridge financing to quickly close on new investments and then refinance at cheaper rates at banks. The short duration allows us to quickly recoup our investment and then reinvest elsewhere (for instance blue-chip REITs or preferred shares) to take advantage of market volatility.

Historically, we have been able to earn a ~10% annual yield and I'm yet to suffer any losses. Several times, the borrowers were late on their payments, but the problems always have been resolved.

At High Yield Landlord, we use two platforms and regularly discuss opportunities presented on EstateGuru (for EU investors) and Groundfloor (for US investors).

Bottom Line:

We believe that most retirees mess up their retirement plan because they fit in one of two extremes:

Not Enough income: They invest too much in stocks and bonds which generate no income and forces them to sell investments at poor times.

Too Much income: They seek maximum income instead of maximum safe income. They take excessive risks which ultimately backfires and leads to capital destruction.

We seek to achieve the best of both worlds with our Retirement Portfolio by targeting maximum safe income. In today’s market, this equates to a 5%-6% yield and we are confident that this income is sustainable and will continue to grow in the coming years. Moreover, our investments are undervalued and offer significant update potential as they reprice closer to their pre-crisis levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UMH.PD, O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.