Over the past year, one of the biggest winners in the market has been chip maker Nvidia (NVDA). With the company getting its top line growing nicely again and finally completing its Mellanox acquisition, investors have sent the stock to a new all-time high recently as seen in the chart below. After the bell on Thursday, the company reported its fiscal first quarter results, and the overall report was extremely strong.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

For the quarter, revenues came in at $3.08 billion, up 39% over the prior year period. This number was nicely ahead of the street's average estimate of $3 billion which itself was equal to management's guidance midpoint. When that guidance was given at the previous report, it was ahead of the street average then for $2.86 billion, so this was pretty impressive. The strong revenue numbers were driven primarily by the following:

Gaming revenue of $1.34 billion, up 27% from a year earlier.

Data center revenue of $1.14 billion, up 80% from a year earlier and the first billion dollar plus revenue quarter for this segment.

Professional visualization revenue of $307 million, up 15% from a year earlier.

On a non-GAAP basis, gross margins were up 680 basis points from the prior year period. More importantly, non-GAAP operating expenses only rose by 9% despite the nearly 40% revenue growth, which led to a sharp rise in operating income. On the bottom line, diluted non-GAAP EPS of $1.80 were more than double a year ago, handily beating the street average for $1.68. The net income figure was even more impressive when you consider the added interest expense incurred in the period due to the company tapping the debt markets to help with the Mellanox acquisition.

While that major acquisition to help with the cloud and data center areas took a bit longer to complete than expected, Nvidia management got it done in the end. The deal was completed on the first day of the current period, the company's fiscal second quarter. As a result, analyst estimates have been on the rise in recent weeks, with the Q2 revenue average rising from $3.14 billion to $3.37 billion in the past month. That being said, here's management's revenue guidance for fiscal Q2:

Revenue is expected to be $3.65 billion, plus or minus 2 percent. Mellanox is expected to contribute a low-teens percentage of combined second quarter revenue.

This is an extremely strong forecast and implies more than 41% growth over the prior year period at the midpoint. I do believe the street estimate was probably a little low as some analysts hadn't factored in the Mellanox deal yet, but even so guidance was solid. As expected, GAAP margins and expenses will be rather large in the near term, and some of these deal expenses will be non-recurring. However, the deal was expected to be immediately accretive to non-GAAP EPS growth and cash flow, and that looks to still be on track.

When we look at the balance sheet, Nvidia ended the quarter with more than $16.3 billion in cash and long term debt of about $7 billion. That cash number will come down significantly in Q2 with the Mellanox deal price being roughly $7 billion, but it will also depend a little on the accounting of assets and liabilities acquired. During fiscal Q1, Nvidia operations generated $909 million in cash, despite some headwinds from growing inventory and accounts receivable, while capital expenditures came in at $155 million.

Nvidia is solidly profitable at the moment, and that is helping drive decent cash flow. The company does pay a quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share or about $100 million per quarter, and management originally guided to restarting it share buyback program once the Mellanox deal was completed. That may still be the case, although management did provide the following statement due to the coronavirus situation. Don't forget the stock has soared to all-time highs recently, so some cautiousness does make sense.

Due to current market uncertainties, NVIDIA is evaluating the timing of resuming share repurchases and will remain nimble based on market conditions. NVIDIA is currently authorized to repurchase up to $7.24 billion in shares through December 2022.

Going into the earnings report, Nvidia shares closed at $351.01, which was $1.15 above the average street price target. Given the top and bottom line beats, combined with revenue guidance that was well above expectations, I believe we will see a number of price target hikes in the coming weeks. It would not surprise me if shares took out their recent all-time high of $363.50 rather soon unless the overall market pulls back a bit.

In the end, Nvidia's earnings report was definitely a home run. The company came in well ahead of street estimates on the top and bottom lines, while giving a Q2 revenue forecast that was extremely strong. The completed Mellanox deal will further help the strong growth of the data center segment. Decent profitability is driving solid free cash flow, helping to strengthen the balance sheet as well as provide some capital returns. While shares were mixed in the after-hours session right after this report, that's not necessarily a shock given their substantial rally recently. The strong results justify the rise and it should only be a matter of time before a new high is achieved.

