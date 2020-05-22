"We don't have an analytical advantage, we just look in the right place." - Seth Klarman

The Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLV) is putting the "V" in XLV. The ETF has recovered over 35% since the March 23 lows and is now barely negative on the year, down only 0.3%, including dividends to May 19. In what has been an incredible bounce-back in the sector, one might be concerned that the run has gone too far. However, in the stock markets, gains tend to beget gains, and there is a lot to be positive on in the health care sector. Especially during a health pandemic globally, with many companies looking for a vaccine and ways to distribute it, something many of the giants in XLV will have more experience with and will likely be contracted for. Below we will take a deeper dive into the ETF, looking at the holdings, technical set-up, risks, and a conclusion.

When you look at the top holdings of the fund, you can see why there has been such a significant recovery off the lows. The giants of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), UnitedHealth Group, Inc. (NYSE:UNH), Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE:PFE), Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK), AbbVie, Inc. (NYSE:ABBV), and Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) round out the top six holdings, making up 37.6% of the holding, are not going to go anywhere. Also, these bellwethers of health are thriving in this environment despite an economic contraction, as their services are highly in demand still. The top 10 holdings make up almost 56% of the ETF overall, so it is highly concentrated in the mega-cap health companies.

From a technical perspective, XLV looks to be in a holding pattern here. The 200-day moving average is only slightly upward sloping, and the 50-day remains below the 200-day, something you would like to see reverse here. However, there is a ton of support around the $97-100 level that it is trading at right now, so if it holds, it could look to build on recent momentum. If it fails, the 200-day will act as support around the $95 level. I think looking for the golden cross of the 50 above the 200 in the coming weeks will be a catalyst event that could push the price much higher, as it looks to break out.

There are some things to watch for in the space that could cause a pullback in the sector. Some of the smaller biotech stocks, for example, are unproven names with high company-specific risk, especially if what they are working on fails in testing. Even large-cap companies carry some of this type of risk; look how fast Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) rose as it announced a potential vaccine that is doing well in trials. If it does not make it out of trials well, what do you think will happen to the stock? That is one benefit of owning the ETF as opposed to individual companies, as there is a lot of potential volatility that will get smoothed out by owning the entire sector as opposed to guessing which company will get a spike up or spike down.

Another significant risk for the sector is political, especially with a seemingly forgotten presidential election in 2020. Health care stocks could be affected dramatically if the U.S. does something like a switch to a single-payer system. Most of the U.S. healthcare companies that operate globally rely on the U.S. for the bulk of their sales and profits. The single-payer system would limit the pricing they could charge. There are some companies in the ETF that help with that, with some looking to lower healthcare costs. These would benefit in this case. Competition, as well, is a major risk for healthcare. As drugs come out of patent, many competitors will copy for a generic drug, bringing pricing down. Besides, drugmakers face the possibility that more than one treatment is discovered for the same ailment. Pricing wars ensue, and both companies lose profits. And finally, the risk of litigation is something to be aware of when buying into the sector. Johnson & Johnson has recently been hit with a baby powder lawsuit, alleging it causes cancer and has been forced to end its talc-based baby powder sales in North America because of it, regardless of the outcome.

With the risks considered, XLV is an attractive holding at this time. The ETF is cheap, with an MER of only 0.13%, and pays a dividend of 1.78% that covers more than the costs. It is well diversified across the health care sector. It is a growing business segment with demographics of developed nations living longer, looking for a better quality of life in their latter years. That means more health care is needed. With the current coronavirus pandemic globally, there is a potential upside catalyst for the sector as vaccines are (hopefully) found, providing an upside spike as you saw in Moderna recently. There will also be manufacturing and distribution revenues to be had in the sector. While the technical set-up isn't optimal, and there are risks as mentioned, XLV remains a buy until the U.S. adopts a harder line on a single-payer type system for healthcare, something that is not hugely likely in the current political environment. Buy at these levels to bet on a vaccine and an economic recovery.

