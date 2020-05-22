About

G. Willi-Food International Ltd (WILC) develops and distributes kosher food products under a variety of brands, such as Del Monte, Daawat, and Sera. Most of their food products are non-perishables like canned fruits and vegetables, pasta and rice, oils, cookies, tea, and frozen foods. The company is based in Israel and sells products worldwide.

Why now?

Its food products cater to the current quarantine environment and are seeing a surge in demand. The company reported Q1:20 earnings today, delivering record sales, gross profit, and operating profits. Willi's sales growth this quarter was higher than that of all other Israeli food/beverage companies, and it nearly tripled the industry's overall sales growth rate this year. As the co-chairmen note in today's 6-K:

Since a strain of coronavirus surfaced in China at the end of 2019 and reached many other countries worldwide, including Israel, there has been a substantial increase in demand for the Company's products, especially in the retail market. The Company acted to maintain its operational ability and to ensure that sufficient levels of inventory were available in order to meet demand during the COVID-19 pandemic... We intend to continue to maintain sufficient inventory levels and work to further strengthen the Company's supply chain, and product portfolio to meet its future demand.

Additionally, the company is debt-free and its cash pile of $68mil is nearly twice the size of this most recent quarter's sales figure of $36mil.

Valuations remain attractive. According to Finviz, Willi's P/C of 2.23 is lower than that of all other peers in the food distribution industries. The same goes for Willi's P/E ratio of 11.81 and its PEG of 0.79.

Willi also announced today that its board decided to register company shares for dual listing on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. This could provide an additional source of demand for shares.

And while the US market is still below its 200-day moving average, Willi shares are showing strong momentum and are hitting new highs.

Insiders are bullish as well; they own more than 70% of shares, according to data from StockRow.

Bottom Line

Willi is small and under-followed, with a market cap below $200mil. Fundamentals are hitting new highs, price action is strong, insider sentiment is bullish, and its defensive business model is well-positioned for the quarantine era. However, investors should be aware that, as is often the case with microcap stocks, liquidity is quite poor. The stock has a low average trading volume, around 4,000 shares a day. Willi shares will likely interest investors looking for debt-free companies with business models that are poised to do well in the current economic environment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WILC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.