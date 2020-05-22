Ever since its Q4/2019 earnings report posted in January and the COVID-19 shut-down afterward, Corning (GLW) is stuck in a trading range. The stock offers income investors a dividend that yields around 4%. Despite its $2 billion of cash, which represents one eighth of its $16.22 billion market capitalization, markets are bracing for caution ahead.

Corning is lowering its operating costs to align with the anticipated slowdown triggered by the pandemic. The good news is that the company will cut its CEO pay by 40%. But staff salaries will fall by between 5% and 30%. If Corning manages to retain its talented staff, sustain its dividend, and continue to innovate, then this stock should return to the $30 level.

Debt Not a Worry

The Fed’s 0% interest rate may keep zombie firms alive. Corning has a different solution: It extended its debt with 30-year, 50-year, and 60-year maturities. In the short term, it will have a healthy cash flow because it has hardly any debt to pay back. The average debt maturity is around 25 years. Chances are high that the company may invest in its long-term growth drivers while paying off just $70 million in upcoming debt due.

Corning expects surging bandwidth demand will lift its optical communications unit. Wi-Fi calling and video chat meetings are putting a strain on existing networks.

In the automotive segment, Corning supplied clean air technologies in the last 40 years. If COVID-19 is an air-borne risk (it can survive in a mist for at least a minute under UV exposure), then sales of Corning’s air cleaning should grow. When it comes to pharmaceutical packaging, Corning’s Valor Glass will fill that need. For example, pharmaceutical companies already are using Valor Glass for COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials right now. And just as 3M (MMM) or Clorox (CLX) saw a surge in products related to the fight and protection against the virus, Corning is playing its part, too.

Risks

Corning withdrew its full-year 2020 guidance due to the uncertainty in predicting sales. Conversely, it offsets this by receiving $1.7 billion in cash under its hedge contracts in the last five years. In the first quarter, the company posted sales of $2.5 billion and net income of $177 million, or 20 cents a share. Investors should expect growing uncertainties in the display business. TV sell-through is down in the single digits year-on-year. In the current second quarter, TV sales probably declined at a higher rate.

When China re-opened, TV sell-through increased by more than 50% from February to March. The business re-opening worldwide may help slow the decline in display sales this year.

Value Score

Corning scores a 68/100 on value. The stock offers a margin of safety of just 15%, suggesting a one-year return of around 19% when including the dividend:

Data courtesy of Stock Rover

The fair value is consistent in this 10-year discounted cash flow: Revenue exit model. Assuming revenue falls by 10% this year but grows by 2% - 10% yearly, then the upside price target is $25.31. These are the metrics used:

Metrics Range Conclusion Discount Rate 8.5% - 7.5% 8.00% Terminal Revenue Multiple 1.9x - 2.9x 2.4x Fair Value $19.44 - $31.67 $25.31 Upside -0.58 20.10%

Model courtesy of finbox (click on the link to change metrics)

Opportunity

Corning is on our DIY Value focus list because of the company’s prospects in display and potential play in 5G. Just as Nokia (NOK) is winning big contracts in the area, Corning indirectly benefits from network upgrades. On its conference call, CEO Wendell Weeks said that “I think one of the most interesting things that I've seen in terms of innovation because we were working super closely with them during this time is their ability to do even things like fiber-to-the-home installations without going inside people's homes.” So, as companies continue to urgently invest in network infrastructure, Corning’s earnings should start to grow again. Its compounded annual growth rate for earnings is -8.2%:

Source: Stock Rover

Investors who bought Corning early will need to wait for the stock to recover. Those who started a position recently should expect the stock to trade in the current range. As long as the company does not lower its outlook or report worsening earnings in its second quarter report, continue accumulating shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NOK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.