Deflation Will Give Way To Hyperinflation, And An Investment Dilemma

Deflation is what most forecasters are expecting to see in the aftermath of this crisis. It ought to be expected given the precedent set in the aftermath of the last global economic downturn, where all the monetary easing did not have the expected net effect of igniting an inflationary spike. This time around it may be different because the nature of the crisis is different from last time, with different effects on the economy. There will be deflation, in fact we are most likely experiencing it already. But deflation will give way to a period of high inflation. The challenge for investors within this assumed context will be to position themselves in a way that will have them adapted for both simultaneously, which will not be an easy task.

The case for deflation.

The case for deflation worries is arguably stronger at this point than it is for inflation. Perhaps the most powerful argument of all is recent precedent. The US Federal Reserve, as well as the ECB and other central banks around the world, greatly expanded their balance sheets in response to the 2008 crisis. Many prominent voices expressed concern about the danger of hyperinflation, yet it did not happen. In fact, central banks around the world mostly tried to fight deflation for most of the last decade by keeping interest rates low and injecting money into the economy through QE schemes.

Aside from recent precedent, there are some logical reasons to expect deflation to be the ultimate outcome of this crisis. As consumer spending plunges businesses tend to lower prices in order to try to get rid of inventory. If there were indeed a V-shaped recovery in the cards consumers would probably rush to buy goods while they are discounted. Because there is more and more uncertainty about a strong recovery, consumers are likely to hold off on major big-ticket purchases and discretionary goods due to income uncertainty. In other words, the money that is pumped into the economy by the central banks may mostly be spent on essentials such as housing and food, while any surplus income will be saved for a rainy day. Needless to say that this can easily lead to a vicious cycle where people spend less and as a result more people lose their jobs, which then in turn leads to more uncertainty that will further encourage saving and more job loss, which makes it harder for people to save.

It is worth mentioning that the number of people who are currently employed in the US is lower than it was at any point so far this century.

Source: Trading economics.

The official employment numbers do not take into account all the people who had their hours and or pay reduced by their employers, who still figure as employed. We should also keep in mind that the population of the United States is currently larger by about fifty million people compared with the beginning of the century.

Even though it is widely expected that most of the job losses are temporary, it may take a lot longer for the economy to get back to 2019 levels in terms of employment. There is more and more discussion about the COVID-19 outbreak coming back in waves for years to come, at least until an effective vaccine will be made globally available. There is, of course, no guarantee that an effective vaccine will be developed, or that we will eventually develop herd immunity. Both positive outcomes in this regard will depend on its genome being stable, in other words not mutating. At this point it seems that the virus tends to mutate. If we fail to deal with this outbreak effectively it may lead to a more or less permanent worldwide economic depression, regardless of whether we choose to implement lockdowns or not.

The case for hyperinflation.

At this time, given that the economy is near the bottom of the cycle there is very little chance of inflation taking off and getting out of control. Based on the precedent set in the aftermath of the last global economic crisis, where central banks did not set off any significant inflation trends despite what was then thought of as a massive increase in the money supply, it may be seen as rational to conclude that the same will happen this time around.

There are some significant differences this time around compared with the 2008 financial crisis, which could lead to a very different outcome. In 2008 it was a financial crisis that led to a serious decline in consumer spending. There were no supply issues of any sort. The closest issue we can point to was the tight supply/demand situation in the oil market, which led to an all-time high price spike. With the near-collapse of the economy the tightness in the oil market balance eased significantly and then the shale boom ensured that no new price spike occurred for the duration of the recovery throughout the last decade. This time around we see widespread disruptions in the global supply chain, ranging from car parts to meat processing capacities, as well as a disruption in seasonal labor supplies, which often transcend borders. The disruption in demand for many goods and services is also greatly depressed, which should mask some supply disruptions, especially in non-essential goods, at least for now.

The hyperinflation scenario becomes more realistic once lockdown restrictions are eased. Consumer demand will most likely rebound significantly, even as COVID-19 cases will most likely continue to occur in significant volume. Early preliminary data from Germany for instance, which eased its lockdown recently suggests that once we ease work and other behavioral restrictions meant to isolate us from each other, new cases will increase in prevalence. It is easy to see how such a situation could affect the supply of many goods by looking at the situation of meat processing plants, where we are seeing them close either because owners are doing it as a precautionary measure, or because too many employees end up getting sick or are absent from work because they are worried about their health. In a recent article on Cameco (CCJ) I pointed out that there is a uranium price spike currently due to mines shutting down due to COVID-19 outbreak. This is actually a very clear example where demand did not decline, but supply did.

Source: Trading Economics.

The spike in prices we see with uranium could occur in most other goods as well if mining, manufacturing and transport of goods will continue to be affected by the virus outbreak. We could also see a significant increase in services costs for the same reasons. Once a spike in the price of certain goods will occur, the massive injection of newly created money supplies around the world will intensify the spike in prices as the money will start chasing anything that will be in excess demand, given limited supply. If enough goods and services will start to spike in price, inflation could take on a life of its own and it will be very hard for central banks to respond.

A normal inflation environment is unlikely to happen.

The WHO just recently concluded that the COVID-19 virus may become a permanent feature of the human condition, in other words it will never go away. What this means is that we may have to permanently adjust to living with it. Outbreaks are likely to hit society over and over again, leaving us with the grim task of making hard decisions that we are not accustomed to making. For instance, we may consider stricter controls on human movement, or on allowing people to show up to work knowing that they are sick. What this means is that we will see countless stimulus and support packages meant to alleviate the associated economic pain in the coming months and years.

This will all be made possible by pumping freshly printed money into the economy over and over again, even as the output of the economy will see repeated episodes of contraction. This will either result in the velocity of money in the economy slowing down to the point where even the shrinking supply of goods and services will not find a buyer for 100% of the supply or at some point the stored up money will rush the limited supply of goods and services, causing prices to rise, pushing people into panic buying mode as they will rush to secure goods in exchange for their piles of fiat currency, which will quickly lose value.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank Of St. Louis.

We should keep in mind that printing money does not actually create wealth, therefore an inevitable imbalance in supply and demand will occur, which will most likely become a worldwide phenomenon. At that point, the velocity of money will reverse its decades-old course of slowing, and initially, it will seem like we will be headed back to an environment of economic health. The feeling will be very brief and we will soon realize that it is the start of another crisis.

The new crisis stage will emerge when we will realize that for the first time in decades there will be a lack of industrial capacity to meet demand. The reasons for this are three-fold. First, there is a lack of investments. Most notably there is a severe lack of investment in mining, which is not a problem now given that there is also a severe lack of demand for commodities like oil, natural gas, copper, and so on. It will be a problem later on when demand will pick up, perhaps in an abrupt manner, while mining projects that would have otherwise been completed, are now delayed or even abandoned due to bankruptcy, or financial hardship. The mining industry might be able to catch up to demand in time, but it could take years, which will be too late to avert the inflationary pressure in the economy.

The second factor will be a breakdown in the global supply chain, due in part to political pressures borne out of the virus crisis. One of the harsh realities that were highlighted by the current crisis is the fact that the whole global interdependence aspect of the supply chain for most goods has the potential to leave any country exposed to disruptions to supplies. The most obvious flaw was observed as most countries found themselves unable to provide hospitals and society with basic protection gear such as facemasks. Strategic considerations will most likely push for more domestic self-reliance in terms of a wide variety of goods, meant to ensure that individual countries will be able to respond to the present situation as well as a variety of other future crises. The net effect on the price of goods will be that it will help push inflation up, just as the effect of increasing globalization pushed inflation down in the past few decades.

Source: Trading economics.

As the graph shows inflation was starting to become a serious problem in the 1970's. The decline in inflation from the 1980 peak coincides with the China opening to the world policy, which started the process of turning it into the world's factory. The reverse in this process will lead to the reverse of a 40-year trend of overall declining inflation.

The third factor which will help push inflation up will be unleashed by the first two factors I mentioned. Just as a decline in inflation led to a steady decline in interest rates, a return of inflationary pressures will lead to a rise in interest rates. It was the case especially in the last economic recovery that low-interest rates led to cost-saving for firms. At least a part of those cost savings were passed on to consumers, pushing already depressed prices even lower, helping to cement the deflation trap that major economies like the US and the EU were trapped in. Now if inflation will push interest rates higher, firms will want to pass on at least some of those higher interest-related costs on to consumers as well, which will help fuel a steady path of higher inflation.

The investor's dilemma.

The scenario we are most likely faced with currently and perhaps for the next few years is a situation where deflation will give way to high inflation or outright hyperinflation environment. The switch may only become obvious after the fact and it may first seem like it is a return to a healthy economy as it reflates. It is hard to prepare for such a scenario, but we have to think about it because it is a real possibility that it will be exactly what we will encounter.

The dilemma is to find assets that can perform decently regardless of the inflationary environment we will find ourselves in, or the economic growth environment. Uranium is one such asset in my view. As I pointed out in the past few years, I have been building a position in uranium mining companies Cameco as well as UrEnergy (URG), starting in 2017 on expectations of a bottoming of uranium prices. Looking at uranium's prospects going forward it seems to be one of the most stable assets that one can invest in. Because the overwhelming cost of producing nuclear energy is the initial capital cost associated with building the plant, it is unlikely that nuclear power supplies will be cut due to potential demand weakness. Other sources such as coal-powered plants are more likely to be idled. With uranium demand steady, the longer-term uranium price will be dictated by whatever price is needed to supply the market. In other words, inflation rates will not affect uranium's price in today's currency terms.

Other assets that could do well regardless of where inflation rates are headed include gold (GLD), as well as silver, both of which people tend to want to own in their portfolio during turbulent times, regardless of the direction that the economy is headed in. Gold is seen as an insurance policy in case that the fiat currency system fails, which at this point could happen at any moment given our reliance on central bank money printing to keep the economy and our livelihoods afloat. For the purpose of full disclosure, I should mention that I currently own physical gold as well as silver.

As far as non-commodity related stocks or assets, it is hard to point to any stock or asset class with any degree of enhanced certainty, whether they will out-perform the market or not. I have no doubt that many will outperform, while many will not. The market itself could go either way. On the one hand, all the money that is being printed should boost stocks, as it did since the 2008 crisis. On the other hand, poor economic prospects going forward will make current stock valuations overly high, therefore investors may at some point reject the trend.

The market is currently betting on the likes of Amazon (AMZN) thriving going forward. Its current P/E ratio based on last year's earnings is about 116. This is increasingly rich for a company that might be facing serious headwinds going forward, including more aggressive taxation of online retail, as well as political and strategic opposition to its dominant position in the field by a growing number of countries. The devastating effect that it is having on the brick and mortar retail industry may reach the point where it may become politically unsustainable for elected politicians to simply stand by and allow the destruction to happen. After all, about 16 million people work in US retail currently, while Amazon employs about 800 k people world-wide.

Other high-flying growth stocks of the last decade, such as Facebook (FB), Alphabet (GOOGL), or Tesla (TSLA) may also find themselves facing strong headwinds going forward. There seems to be growing resentment of US tech dominance in other major economies such as in China and the EU. China is already challenging that dominance which is at the root of the current US-China trade frictions. The continued rivalry may see the high-tech industries of both sides battered. The EU may surprise with its own mounting challenge, which may include regulatory challenges, as well as more state support for startups as well as already established tech companies. There is growing realization in Europe that they have fallen too far behind and that they risk continued economic stagnation or worse if nothing will be done. It is possible that they may see the current US-China rivalry as an opportunity to return to global relevance in the tech field, at which point the rivalry might become a three-way competition.

The high-tech stocks I mentioned above are likely to have a decent run relative to the overall market, within the context of the current deflationary environment, at least in the short-term. Within a high-inflation environment it is not certain that they will fare as well. In a deflationary environment many companies would have a hard time showing current dollar growth in revenues and profits, while in a high inflation environment, most companies would be able to do so. It can be argued that growth potential will not be valued as highly once we transition from deflation to hyperinflation. So even if the headwinds facing US tech companies which I already mentioned were to somehow disappear, it is not entirely certain that those companies would fare well through a situation where deflation will turn into a high inflation environment.

One last aspect of the investment dilemma that I want to highlight is the assumption that one can time the inflation rate situation well enough to first invest for a deflationary situation which is where we most likely find ourselves right now and then switch to a high inflation strategy once the shift is detected. I personally think the shift will only become evident a very long time after it will happen. There will be false shifts as well as a lack of institutional adequacy when it comes to properly detecting inflation.

There is, of course, a chance that I may be wrong and in the end we will see another great decade of stock market gains, the same as last decade. All the money that is being printed could once more find itself flowing into the stock markets pushing it sky-high. On the other hand this crisis is in no way similar to the last one so there is no reason to believe in a similar outcome. It will be a tough decade as far as investing goes. The most immediate challenge will be to deal with an unstable and unpredictable inflationary environment, then we will see what other challenges we will have to face.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CCJ, URG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.