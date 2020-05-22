Rodney Dangerfield was one of my all-time favorite comedians. Rodney was a master at delivering a one-line quip. Self-deprecation was his trademark. He said that on a visit to a proctologist, the doctor stuck his finger in Rodney’s mouth. Rodney said his wife, kids, parents, pets, and everyone else gave him no respect. No respect gave Rodney a career and fame. He was one of a kind.

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) is a company that gets no respect when it comes to the share price. The stock traded to a high of $53.91 in late 2014. When the stock market was vaulting to new highs over the past years, ADM lagged the market. The company that feeds the world is the Rodney Dangerfield of the stock market.

I last wrote about ADM here at Seeking Alpha on April 16, when the shares were trading at $35.53 per share. On May 21, the stock was a touch lower at just over the $35 level. Over the same period, the S&P 500 moved from just below 2800 to over 2950. ADM has gotten no respect in the stock market over the past years.

A deflationary spiral but a bullish long-term trend

“Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the US and internationally,” according to its company profile.

The last two significant deflationary spirals in markets came in 2008 during the global financial crisis and in late 2015 and early 2016 when the Chinese economy slowed. During those periods, the shares of ADM experienced significant corrections.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, in 2008, ADM shares dropped from $48.95 to $13.53 or 72.4%. Commodity prices moved higher in 2011, and the stock rallied to a high of $38.02 or almost triple the value at the 2008 bottom. ADM reached a record peak in late 2014 at $53.91 per share.

In early 2016 as commodities prices fell to multiyear lows, ADM reached a low of $29.86, 44.6% below the 2014 high. The stock rallied to what turned out to be a lower high in October 2018 at $52.06. The high in 2020 was at $46.64, and the latest deflationary event on the back of Coronavirus took the shares to a low of $28.92 in March 2020.

Overall, the long-term chart shows a bullish trend in ADM shares. However, the company that is getting little respect had not kept pace with the stock market when it was making record highs in 2019 and early 2020 and has not participated in the recovery over the past weeks. Weakness in agricultural commodity prices has weighed on the shares. Moreover, bottlenecks at processing plants could be a far more significant issue for the company. Even though many agricultural commodities are at low price levels, prices for consumers have been rising because of plant shutdowns because of outbreaks and hotspots when it comes to the virus. In the animal protein markets, plant closures caused beef and hog futures prices to decline over the past months while closures at processing plants created conditions where consumer prices have increased, and availability has decreased. Ranchers found themselves with a glut of animals as they could not send through the usual locations along the supply chain.

On its April 30 earnings call, ADM Chairman, CEO, and President Juan Ricardo Luciano gave an upbeat report on the prospects for the company. However, he acknowledged the impact of the virus on the company’s business when saying, “Our leadership team is doing everything we can to support our colleagues. Circumstances change fast. So every morning, since early February, our cross-functional leadership team has met to review the global situation, evaluate new risks and make timely decisions to protect our teams and our business. We put in place strict guidelines to protect our employees and contractors from enacting travel restrictions early in the year to a critical focus on enabling social distances in our production facilities, to ongoing remote work. When colleagues do develop symptoms, we have protocols designed to protect them and others who might have come in contact with them, as well as support continuity of operations. This includes paid leave for all colleagues during required quarantine periods where necessary, to support them and their families. So far, only a relatively small number of ADM colleagues have tested positive. Tragically, we did suffer our first COVID-related fatality 2 weeks ago. Our thoughts are with everyone who has been personally impacted by this disease. Our ADM colleague emergency fund is available for team members who are facing economic hardship due to the crisis. And through ADM Cares, we have committed funds and other resources to support others in communities around the world who are serving on the front line in the fight against COVID-19.”

The CEO went on to say that the prospects for ADM’s business remain positive, and the balance sheet is robust.

The addressable market for ADM continues to grow but little respect for the stock

The Coronavirus has taken a significant toll on the world, with almost five million reported infections and over 330,000 deaths as of May 21. Meanwhile, the world’s population continues to grow by around twenty million each quarter, and sadly, the loss of life from the global pandemic amounts to a rounding error.

At the start of this century, approximately six billion people inhabited our planet.

Source: Population Clock

The chart shows that as of May 19, that number has grown by 1.65 billion or 27.5% since the turn of the century. When it comes to ADM, the bottom line is that the company that is a supermarket to the world has an ever-expanding addressable market for its products. At just over $35 per share on May 21, the long-term trend in ADM shares does correlate with the demographic trend. The shares closed at $12.13 at the end of December 1999.

ADM has a respectable earnings record

In Q1 2020, ADM earned 64 cents per share, which beat consensus EPS forecasts of 55 cents.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The chart shows that ADM consistently beat EPS consensus estimates over the past four quarters. At the same time, the company has been an ongoing and profitable business for over a century.

The stock is not expensive at below $36 per share

ADM currently pays shareholders a $1.44 dividend, which amounts to just over 4%. While price to earnings ratios are dubious in the current environment, ADM’s was below the 13 level as of May 21.

Source: CQG

The short-term chart shows that the range in the stock in 2020 has been from $28.92 to $46.64. At around $35 on May 21, ADM shares were below the midpoint for 2020. ADM has underperformed the stock market. The company’s financial position is robust, people all over the world require nutrition each day, and the addressable market for its products is always growing.

Long-term call options on ADM protect capital and allow for participation on the upside

Optimism has returned to markets across all asset classes that the worst of Coronavirus is behind us. Meanwhile, the potential for another outbreak that puts the economy back into a self-induced coma remains a clear and present danger until scientists provide a proven treatment or vaccine.

I believe that we will see a significant inflationary period over the coming years as the massive stimulus programs weigh on the value of currencies. The US Treasury borrowed a record $530 billion from June through September 2008. In May, they borrowed $3 trillion, and that number is likely to increase. By 2011, the prices of commodities rallied to multiyear, and in some cases, all-time highs. In 2011, ADM shares moved to a level that was 2.8 times higher than the 2008 low.

Since the potential for a secondary outbreak remains high, a long-term call option on ADM shares would allow an investor to stay in a long position. Even if the stock spikes lower again, a call option would limit the downside risk to the premium and allow for participation during a significant move to the upside.

A $35 call option for expiration in January 2022 had a wide bid-offer spread of $5.40-$7.00 per share. A purchase of the call would limit the downside risk to the premium. When it comes to the upside, a purchase at $6 will allow for a long position in the stock for the next twenty months with a break-even at $41 per share.

ADM is a business that will survive the global pandemic. In the current environment, it is critical to be highly selective when it comes to investments. ADM is a company that feeds the world, and nutritional requirements continue to be on an upward trajectory.

Rodney’s shtick was that he got no respect. As a comedian, fans idolized him. He had incredible respect from many other comedians. ADM may not have gotten the kind of respect it deserves over the past years, but the company that is the Dangerfield of the stock market has lots of potential to see its shares appreciate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.