Introduction

Our long thesis on Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) is based on a transformative zero emission modular technology that will disrupt the industry of recycling spent lead-acid batteries (SLAB) and hard asset value downside protection. With secondary lead demand (recycled lead) expected to surpass secondary lead smelting capacity due to environmental limits, we see AQMS's unique AquaRefining technology as an ideal solution that will enable smelters to increase capacity with a better ability to meet more stringent emission standards. At a liquidation/sale value of $75.85 million and shares outstanding of 60.0 million or a value of $1.26 per share, the current stock price of $0.77 per share represents a 39% discount. Accounting for a cash burn of $8 million over the next year as the company secures a licensing partner, we see a one-year-forward net asset liquidation/sale value of $1.13 per share. Furthermore, the market is giving zero value to the intellectual property developed by the company and the future licensing opportunity in front of it. If AQMS can execute on its licensing model, we see material upside potential in the stock. Even in the unlikely scenario that the company is unable to find a license partner, the stock is trading well below liquidation/sale value.

The core element in our investment thesis is centered on increased environmental standards required for the recycling of SLABs and the expectation that lead-acid batteries (LAB) will continue to be used in various industries due to their low cost and availability. Additionally, we don't expect the growing electric vehicle (EV) market to impact the LAB market as each EV contains at least one LAB, similar to an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle.

Lead-Acid Battery Recycling Market

The global battery recycling market is expected to grow to $19 billion by 2027, representing a compounded average growth rate of 10% from 2019. A key component is that 99% of battery lead in the US is recycled back into batteries; this compares to 65% of newspapers and aluminum cans and 30% of polyethylene terephthalate bottles being recycled. When recycling the LAB, the electrolyte (sulfuric acid) can be drained and converted into sodium sulfate for laundry detergent filler, the plastic can be used for new battery casings, and the remaining lead can be recycled in a smelter or an electrolyzer.

Source: Aqua Metals Investor Presentation

The biggest potential sources of hazardous lead emissions occur during the smelting process and can be the cause of environmental problems when these emissions aren't adequately contained. Due to these environmental and health hazards, lead battery recyclers are subjected to tough regulations. In 2008, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) lowered ambient air quality limits for lead to 0.15 µg/m3 from the 1.5-µg/m3 level set in 1978. In 2012, the agency rolled out additional standards, which set limits on pollutants that escape smokestacks and required full building enclosures. An example of a smelter that caused an environmental crisis is the Exide Technologies plant in Vernon, CA. In 2015, the plant closed due to the emission of lead, arsenic, and other pollutants that contaminated as many as 10,000 nearby homes. The company filed for bankruptcy in 2013, agreed to close the plant, and paid $50 million for cleanup. To this day, lead contamination is still being found across a 1.7-mile radius of the plant site according to the journal Environmental Science & Technology.

Disruption in the Industry

Given the environmental issues related to the smelting option for recycling lead from LABs, a need exists for an alternative process that allows for the extraction of the lead while eliminating any potential damage to human life. AQMS has developed a technology that uses electroplating in a liquid bath form. Typically, electroplating involves the metal hardening onto a plate; whereas AQMS's aqueous electroplating technology doesn't require the hardening onto a plate thus allowing the metal to be squeegeed off the plate and then transported onto a conveyor belt to be collected and casted into ingots.

According to the company:

AquaRefining uses water and organic acids rather than heat and furnaces to create 99.996% ultra-pure lead. Industry and planet need an environmentally friendly technology to increase sustainability by reducing emissions."

This patented technology also enables a continuous process, with one version 1.0 electrolyzer module producing roughly 2.5 metric tons a day, and the recycling of the used electrolytes further reducing costs and completing a closed-loop system. AQMS is currently working on a version 1.25 electrolyzer module with improvements intended to reduce build and maintenance costs while increasing utilization rates for more throughput.

This disruptive technology not only allows for high-purity lead assayed at 99.996%, but it also allows for the construction of a LAB recycling facility without onerous environmental construction permits and local government and population resistance.

Lead-Acid Battery Market

The global market for lead-acid batteries is expected to grow from $48.5 billion in 2019 to $78.7 billion by 2024, representing a compounded average growth rate of 10.2%. However, we expect demand to flatten during the remainder of calendar 2020 and potentially into 2021 due to the global disruption caused by COVID-19. The expected increase in demand will come from the transportation, industrial, telecom, and renewable energy sectors. Given all new batteries need 70-85% recycled lead, demand for secondary lead is expected to grow by over 1,800,000 tonnes over the next decade from the 7.2 million tonnes of demand in 2018. As a result, secondary lead demand will pass secondary lead smelting capacity due to the environmental limits on furnace permitting. Assuming about 50% of total paste available for AquaRefining and $2,000 per tonne of lead, this represents a $9.0 billion growth opportunity for recycled lead.

November Fire

As a 24x7 operating facility with 1-4 modules, AQMS refined and sold approximately 35,000 of 99.996% pure refined lead ingots into the market. On November 29, 2019, there was a fire at AQMS's McCarran, Nevada based facility. While the fire was in the AquaRefining area of the site, the AquaRefining modules were not operating and the fire was deemed to have been caused by contractors working onsite and not due to the AquaRefining process. The facility was just weeks away from having 16 modules fully operational, which was to have been a critical milestone for the company as it would have allowed the plant to be break-even on a four walls basis. The expected next step was to increase the plant capacity to 32 modules, which would have enabled the company to be profitable on a stand-alone basis. With a profitable and operational proof-of-concept in place, management had expected to license, install, and operate AquaRefining modules at other partner facilities on a worldwide basis.

Business Model Shift

The fire experienced in November of 2019 at their McCarran AquaRefining facility may turn out to be a blessing in disguise. AQMS has taken the fire catastrophe in 2019 as an opportunity to reimagine their business model. Since they have already shown the technical and economic validity of their solution on a per module basis, management decided to shift from an asset heavy to an asset light approach. This shift will unlock value captured in their hard assets (land, equipment, and building), lower working capital needs and increase their likelihood of success given their positive net cash position. Historically, the most critical concern with AQMS had been its constant need to raise capital. The company spent upwards of $185 million in developing its AquaRefining technology and building out its McCarran, Nevada facility. While they would have been four-walls break-even with 16 operating modules, the reality is that the company would have likely had to once again go to the capital markets for monies to expand the plant to 32 modules.

The company is confident that it will receive up to $50 million in total insurance proceeds, including business interruption. Thus far, $12.5 million has been paid and this has enabled AQMS to pay off part of its loan to Green Bank. Additionally, instead of rebuilding their plant to the way it was, the company has decided to instead develop and build a version 1.25 electrolyzer module which should be operational by the first half of the third quarter, depending on when the State of Nevada allows manufacturing businesses to reopen. The version 1.25 electrolyzer module is an evolutionary upgrade to the modules that were running in their facility pre-fire, and while continuing to show innovation. This version is meant to be developed as a sellable product that will lower maintenance costs, increase production throughput and enable remote monitoring and maintenance, all while not modifying the chemistry proven in the version 1.0 module. The new version 1.25 electrolyzer module coupled with their operational achievements before the fire should be a sufficient proof-of-concept and will enable the company to move forward with their licensing strategy.

Instead of operating a LAB recycling facility and then potentially licensing their technology, the company is now strictly focused on innovating and finding partners to license their proprietary technology. AQMS is currently in discussions with several potential licensee partners with the goal of finding their first licensee sometime in late CY 2020 or early CY 2021.

Licensing Opportunity

While each contract will vary depending on the size and scope of the license agreement, each license will have some similar components. Once an agreement is reached with a licensee, there will be the following potential revenue streams:

Engineering Package: This package could generate up to $1,000,000 of revenue to AQMS from each licensee.

Equipment Supply: The licensee would purchase the equipment from AQMS, which could be potentially over $10,000,000 per project.

License Royalty: AQMS would receive a royalty on lead refined from the facility. For example, a 15,000-tonne facility could generate $1,000,000 per year of high margin revenues for AQMS.

Service Contract: AQMS would provide an operating or maintenance service to licensees, which could provide a healthy margin.

Management has identified up to 300 potential smelting plants that could use AquaRefining in various capacities. A plant could increase production capacity, without increasing emissions, by adding an AquaRefining unit or units while keeping existing furnace capacity. Alternatively, a plant could keep total production capacity the same, while lowering furnace capacity and reducing emissions, by adding an AquaRefining unit or units. Both options would operate in compliance, even well within the regulations.

Catalysts

Given the shift in AQMS's business model, the key catalysts have changed from being operating-focused to event-focused metrics. These metrics are:

Insurance Receipts: Currently, $12.5mm has been collected from a possible $50mm payout.

Asset Sales: Approximately $37mm (NBV) of equipment can be sold or redeployed to licensees.

v1.25 Electrolyzer: While v1.0 has proven to be technically and economically viable, v1.25 is meant to decrease maintenance expenses while increase operating throughput for licensees.

Cash Burn: Total cash burn for Q2 2020 was approximately $800k per month ($9.5mm per year). Management believes that a cash burn rate of $500k per month ($6mm per year) exiting the calendar year is attainable.

Licensees: With the company's shift from asset-heavy to asset-light, signing their first licensee in the first quarter of calendar year 2021 would further validate their offering.

Valuation

Given the company's pivot to an asset light model, management has indicated their willingness to liquidate their hard assets and pay down all existing debt with cash garnered from asset sales and insurance proceeds. To this end, we have generated a valuation based on a current tangible book and liquidation/sale basis.

As of March 31, 2020:

Cash: $6.4mm on their balance sheet, plus $2.75mm held in escrow to pay the Vertex/Green Bank loan, $1mm held as a certificate of deposit and $2.5mm of insurance payments issued in May 2020, resulting in a total cash value of $12.65mm.

Debt: $8.6mm on their balance sheet

PP&E: $37.5mm on their balance sheet, including depreciation and write-down of damaged equipment.

Insurance Proceeds: Total expected insurance payments of $50mm, including business interruption. Currently, $12.5mm has been received, leaving a remaining $37.5mm left to be collected.

NOLs: Value of $94.1mm (Federal) and $4.1mm (state). Assume a discount of $0.05 for each NOL dollar gives the Federal NOL value of $4.7mm.

Shares Outstanding: 60.0mm

Expected Liquidation/Sale Value:

Cash: $12.65mm Remaining Insurance Proceeds Potential: $37.5mm Asset Sales Potential: $37.5mm Federal NOL Value: $4.7mm Total Liabilities: $16.25mm Liquidation/Sale Value = 12.65+37.5+37.5+4.7-16.25mm = $75.85mm Liquidation/Sale Value per share = $1.26 per share

Cash Burn Until FY Q1/2021:

Cash Burn: Current cash burn is $9.5mm/year with the goal of $6mm/year. Assume a gradual decline throughout the year would give approximately $8mm cash burn for the rest of the 2020 fiscal year and the first quarter of the 2021 fiscal year. Cash Burn Value per share = $0.13 per share

Assuming total cash burn of $8mm until Q1/2021, we believe that the company is valued at $1.13/sh based upon a one year forward net asset liquidation/sale value alone. This valuation represents a 32% discount to the closing price of $0.77/sh (5/15/2020), depending upon the amount of additional insurance monies collected. Importantly, this includes an optionality to a successful licensing business model with a disruptive technology in a large but growing LAB TAM of $78.7b (10.2% CAGR) by 2024. We anticipate management will have either announced a licensee partner or effectuated a liquidation/sale of the company by Q1/2021. If the company is successful in securing a licensee and ramping future partners from there shares could be worth multiples of what they are trading at today.

Conclusion

Overall, we see a significant dislocation in the share price of AQMS. After years of constant disappointment and the dilutive nature of required capital raises, we see the market discounting the pivot ironically facilitated by the November 29, 2019 fire. We feel strongly that AQMS has turned the corner and is on a path to profitability without the need to raise further capital. Given a current net asset liquidation/sale value of $75.85 million and a cash burn of $8.0 million, we expect a net asset liquidation/sale value, in a years-time, of $67.85 million. With 60 million shares outstanding this represents a net asset liquidation/sale value of $1.13 per share or a 32% discount to the current price of $0.77 per share. This conservative valuation ignores any value for the intellectual property which represents a free call option for investors.

Risks

Lead prices fall due to a COVID-19 related world-wide economic slowdown

Overestimating insurance payouts

Longer than expected sales cycle to close a licensee

Continued cash burn to validate the technology, resulting in additional dilution

Disclosure: I am/we are long AQMS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our articles are meant to facilitate a better understanding through another point of view. Readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research, and take responsibility for their own actions. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. Please implement due diligence and invest at your own risk.