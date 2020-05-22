Tenneco shares could potentially be worth much more than today's price, but the company could also spiral into bankruptcy or forced asset sales, and I don't have confidence in management.

Assessing Tenneco's prospects as an investment is complicated the very large debt positions; small changes in modeling assumptions or valuation multiples drive large changes to fair value.

Recent board changes in response to activist investor agitation may prove meaningful, but management is currently sticking to a plan that I'm unconvinced will generate meaningful long-term value.

When I last wrote about Tenneco (TEN), I thought this highly-leveraged auto, truck, and commercial vehicle parts supplier was just too much of a risk relative to the potential rewards. The shares have fallen almost 60% since then, and while I think the company may be able to squeeze through these new challenges and survive, I still see significant ongoing operating issues with a company that has long generated underwhelming margins and gone deeply into debt pursuing very questionable M&A strategies.

As I said before, given the very high leverage here, even rather modest changes in long-term growth or margin assumptions (or near-term valuation multiples) can drive a meaningful change in the prospective fair value. Change my ‘21 revenue multiple by 0.025 (from 0.375x to 0.40x) and the per-share fair value jumps almost 50%. Change a model input such that the long-term average FCF margin changes by 1bp and my DCF-based fair value can change by almost 3%.

With such high leverage, a successful restructuring and turnaround at Tenneco could drive huge shareholder returns. Likewise, with such high leverage, a single management mistake (and there have been more than a few of those over the years) could conceivably spiral the company into bankruptcy. I don’t need that kind of risk, particularly in the absence of a better restructuring/turnaround plan, and I’m not looking to buy these shares today.

First Quarter Results Hit Revised Numbers

While the numbers that Tenneco ultimately reported for the first quarter were in line with expectations, those expectations were slashed in the weeks and months leading up to the report. To that end, I’d note that the average sell-side EPS estimate for 2020 has moved from $3.55 90 days ago to ($3.39) now, while the 2021 estimate has fallen from $3.74 to $0.66.

Value-added revenue declined 15% in constant currency terms this quarter, with overall value-added light vehicle revenue down about 16% - a 700bp outperformance relative to underlying production rates (BorgWarner (BWA) outperformed production by 1,150bp, Dana (DAN) by about 1,400bp, and Valeo (OTCPK:VLEEY) by 1,600bp, though with some variability in underlying production calculations). Commercial vehicle and industrial revenue declined 17% (Dana saw 20%-plus declines), and aftermarket revenue declined 9% (versus a 2% decline at Valeo).

By segment, Clean Air value-added revenue declined 19% (-20% light vehicle, -19% commercial), Powertrain declined 13% (-12% LV, -15% CV/Ind), Motorparts declined 9%, and Ride Performance declined 17% (-17% LV, -21% CV).

While Tenneco has a highly variable cost structure (three-quarters of COGS is material or labor), it’s hard to adjust to such sudden and dramatic volume declines, and gross margin declined almost two points. Adjusted EBITDA declined 23%, and I’d note that not all analysts make identical adjustments, with margin down 70bp to under 7%. All segments saw year-over-year margin declines, though the declines in Clean Air and Powertrain were less than 100bp, and the Clean Air and Motorparts businesses maintained double-digit adjusted segment EBITDA margin.

Tenneco is far from the only auto/truck/machinery parts supplier to see significant decremental margins, but the overall level of EBITDA margin is still rather weak when compared to the likes of BorgWarner, Dana, Faurecia (OTCPK:FURCY), and Valeo, with most comparables staying in the high single-digits to low double-digits.

Net debt came in at $5.2 billion and management secured another covenant amendment, expanding the allowable net debt to 5.25x versus 4.5x previously.

Meaningful Change, Or Rearranging The Deckchairs On The Titanic?

I’m far from the only person to express disappointment with Tenneco’s performance, and Tenneco has made some changes since my last update.

Some of these changes were almost certainly spurred by a pointed and sharply-worded letter from Daniel Ninivaggi, managing member of Protean Services LLC and formerly head of Icahn Automotive,that highlighted a history of weak performance and shareholder returns and pushed the company to replace half of its board, auction the aftermarket business, and/or sell the entire company.

The next day, the company announced that co-CEO Roger Wood was stepping down as both co-CEO and as a director, though the timing was likely just coincidence. Tenneco subsequently hired Lazard as an adviser on strategic options, and shuffled some board responsibilities, including naming Dennis Letham (previously the lead independent director).

None of that impressed Ninivaggi much, but the company and he ultimately came to a “cooperation agreement” that included Ninivaggi/Protean withdrawing its proposed slate of directors, agreeing to support the company’s new nominees, and agreeing to a one-year standstill agreement. As for those new nominees, Tenneco has added three new members to its board (Stevens, Armes, and Miziolek), all of which have experience in the auto or auto parts sector.

After all of that, Tenneco announced a “shareholder rights plan” that basically limits any sort of hostile takeover of the company (particularly from an activist investor). While management talked about the plans in terms of “protecting” shareholder interests and the usability of $155 million of tax credits, I think it’s fair to question who is really protected by such an arrangement (hint: it’s likely the CEO who is making over $2.9 million/year).

I’m skeptical about the extent to which this will catalyze any real change. It’s conceivable that a more active, more independent board could apply more pressure to the current leadership of the company (and/or replace them), but I’m concerned that this was really more about creating the illusion of change.

To that end, management is still focused primarily on the separation of “New Tenneco” (Clean Air and Powertrain) and DRiV (Motorparts and Ride Performance), a transaction that I don’t believe comes close to solving all of Tenneco’s issues. Likewise, while a restructuring program announced with fourth quarter 2019 earnings is a positive, I don’t see it driving double-digit EBITDA margins over the next five years.

The Outlook

I don’t believe that Tenneco is necessarily doomed. Product groups like pickups are likely to see less/slower hybrid/electrification adoption than sedan-type passenger vehicles, and I also expect that the company’s powertrain and clean air products will be relevant for quite some time with both traditional internal combustion and hybrid platforms. That said, Tenneco has been a lousy performer for some time, and I believe a more thorough change is needed. Unfortunately, the high level of debt doesn’t provide much room for error.

I’m expecting around 3% long-term revenue growth from Tenneco (closer to 4% on a normalized basis), and while I do expect margins to improve from here, I expect Tenneco to remain an unimpressive FCF generator, with FCF margins in the low single digits. As far as survivability goes, I don’t expect Tenneco to violate its newly-relaxed net debt ratio covenant, but a more protracted downturn in the auto sector would make it very very tight.

Valuation is quite challenging. As I said in the open, because of the amount of leverage involved, tiny changes to modeling assumptions can lead to disproportionately large changes in the estimated fair value. While I have a fair degree of confidence in the modeling skills I’ve built over the last 25 or so years, it’s pretty bracing to realize that a small change to a margin estimate in 2023 or a segment-level revenue growth rate in 2022 can have a pretty noticeable impact on the final valuation.

My as-is assumptions, which include long-term (10-year) annualized revenue growth of a little more than 3% from 2019 and a long-term weighted average FCF margin of 1.7%, lead to a DCF-based fair value of more than $6 today, but just a 0.1% change in the long-term revenue growth can move the fair value more than 5%. Likewise, while 0.375x ’21 revenue (discounted back) looks like a fair valuation based upon near-term EBITDA margin expectations, a small change in that revenue multiple leads to a large change in the fair value (0.375x = $8.40; 0.4x = $12.83; 0.35x = $4.00).

The Bottom Line

Tenneco looks like a “win big …or lose it all” sort of proposition. I’m okay with that in my biotech investments, but I generally steer clear of those binary opportunities in other sectors. Likewise, while I love a good turnaround story, I don’t have much confidence in the management here, nor in their plan. I won’t be stunned if Tenneco’s share price is much higher in a year or two, but then I also really wouldn’t be surprised if it continued to remain a notable laggard.

