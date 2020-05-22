But reports from doctors using DSUVIA on their patients confirm the superior pharmacokinetics of the drug.

I have covered AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) before, so investors should view this as an update to my previous articles.

Last summer, some readers may have watched a documentary about the race to the moon. I did, and one thing that I keep remembering is the pictures of the large lunar rockets immediately after ignition: You see loads of smoke and fire, quite scary stuff, while nothing appears to happen with the rocket, until you observe a careful - yet powerful - lift-off of the massive vessel.

Well, I guess you got what I am after: I think this is exactly where ACRX is right now.

In this article, I will discuss my updated view on the distractions (read: Smoke), the risks (read: Fire) and the potential reward (read: Moon! - but trust me, in this case the moon is made of gold rather dust and rocks that everyone down here finds themselves pretty bored about pretty soon).

It goes without saying that smoke and fire sometimes are hard to tell apart:

The Smoke

On March 16, 2020 ACRX announced it intends to acquire Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH) in an all-stock deal, expected to close in 2q20. I have discussed key features of the proposed transaction from ACRX' perspective in a previous article. Overall, my impression was - and still is - that the proposed transaction, at the conditions offered by ACRX, would be beneficial to ACRX and its shareholders.

However, on May 7, 2020 TTPH disclosed that it has received an unsolicited bid from La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) consisting of USD 22 million in cash and an additional USD 12.5 million payable via a contingent value right (or: CVR). There are structural differences between these two offerings, the most important being the cash nature of LJPC's offering vs. the stock-based offer from ACRX. Fellow SA-contributor @Bart von Velzen has compiled a comparison between the offerings capturing all relevant aspects. Very simply put: the two offerings to TTPH-shareholders do not differ by much, since essentially - albeit depending on the ACRX share price - both offering would consist of some "safe" element (ACRX stock or cash) and a CVR with the same trigger levels and payments.

And, maybe even more importantly ("deal" refers to the TTPH acquisition by ACRX in this quote from the aforementioned article):

For the deal to go through, a simple majority of the Tetraphase stock needs to be voted in favor of an already scheduled special shareholders meeting on the 8th of June. 31% of the votes have already been locked up in favor of the merger.

It's also worth remembering that ACRX and TTPH have entered into and began to execute on a co-promotion agreement with regard their sales forces (see "Fire" Chapter of this article). I find the "prohibitive" potential of this agreement hard to assess. TTPH shareholders favoring the LJPC offering - or any other offering - would have to allow for the reduced salesforce at TTPH and extra cost for the combined entity.

So, from this perspective the La Jolla offering may just be a little bit of distraction on the path towards an ACRX-TTPH merger.

However, on May 14, 2020, yet another bidder entered the scene: Melinta Therapeutics (MLNT) also submitted an unsolicited offer: $27.0M in cash plus an additional USD 12.5 million payable under a CVR. It's an easy comparison to LJPC's offering, in that Melinta simply adds USD 5 million in cash.

Here, the same comments as for the LJPC offering hold with regard to the TTPH shareholder meeting on June 8, 2020.

By no means, this latest offering from MLNT has to be the last chapter in what may now be called a bidding war. It remains yet to be seen how water-proof the agreement between ACRX and TTPH and its key shareholders is - and how the remaining shareholders assess the ACRX offering, which has been way more articulate in terms of synergies etc. than the alternatives and for which implementation has already begun.

As a side remark, TTPH would owe ACRX a break-up fee of around USD 0.8 million in case TTPH would not complete the merger with ACRX.

While I do not believe that this amount would compensate ACRX for the actual costs incurred in the context of the proposed merger, and while I keep believing that ACRX (and TTPH) would benefit from the merger, I would not change my investment case for ACRX if the merger wouldn't work out - mostly for the reasons laid on in the section on the Moon.

But for sure, these additional bids require management attention that could be used better for other purposes. But then, ACRX must have been well aware that an entity like TTPH with a drug like XERAVA and its foreseeable need in treatment of infections with multidrug resistant bacteria will attract other offers.

The Fire

While too much smoke is clearly distracting, and for sure not healthy at all, fire is actually very dangerous. For ACRX, there is two main sources of danger: COVID-19; and the company's cash situation.

The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting ACRX in several ways:

First, many hospitals have limited on-site visits by sales persons of e.g. pharmaceutical companies in a response to reduce exposure to potentially infected visitors. During the 1q20 Earnings Call (or: the Call), ACRX management said that these measures may affect the number of REMS certifications and Formulary Approvals by hospitals at the end of 2020:

We believe that achievement of our original year end 2020 goals for access metrics will be delayed by approximately one quarter. We will provide a better estimate and new guidance once more visibility is available.

In general, companies and institutions of all kind are becoming more and more familiar with online communication tools, therefore I am cautiously optimistic that ACRX will be able to catch-up on the certification process. In any case, as already reported in mid-March, certification progress until the corona measures was slightly ahead of plan, indicating successful execution on that end.

Second, and related to the first aspect, COVID-19 has essentially stopped all conferencing activity in general and also in the medical field. This is a drag for DSUVIA, since word of mouth advertising through this channel - a relevant channel if you want to change the standard of care - is essentially shut down. I will discuss this a bit further in the last part of this article.

And finally, hospitals have been asked to defer certain surgeries in order to keep COVID-19 resources as high as possible. This will generally reduce the need for DSUVIA (but I would expect this to hold to a much lesser extent for Ambulatory Surgical Centers (or: ASCs)), as will for example the reduced number of traffic accidents because of stay-at-home orders.

On the other hand, there have been reports about fentanyl shortages as a result of the large number of ventilator patients (requiring pain relief) - and ACRX itself posted an open letter on its homepage addressing hospitals:

In these very difficult times, we understand that your organization is having to manage through extraordinary challenges. If you feel that DSUVIA could benefit your patients during this COVID-19 pandemic and IV opioid shortage, please do not hesitate to contact us.

However, there was no mentioning during the Call of any significant interest or even business generated from this shortage. Thus I doubt that there is any short-term compensating effect.

On balance, COVID-19 is slowing down the business for ACRX (as for many other companies as well). This is an adverse development, and especially a company with a thin cash position is vulnerable to such slowdown:

Cash situation

As addressed previously many times, cash is crucial for ACRX. According to management during the Call:

We continue to remain prudent with our cash as we launched DSUVIA. We ended the first quarter with $52.7 million in cash and short term investments, which represents a change of $13.4 million from year end 2019. Our net cash outflow for the quarter was driven mainly by our $13.6 million of cash operating expenses or combined R&D and SG&A expenses, excluding stock-based comp or $14.7 million including stock comp. (…) Our 2020 quarterly cash operating expenses for the rest of the year, excluding impact from the Tetraphase acquisition are expected to range from $9 million to $9.5 million, which excludes stock-based compensation or $10 million to an $11 million including stock-based compensation. We expect to provide updated guidance following consummation of the acquisition.

Thus, there is cash left to go for probably at least three quarters, and the overall picture at the end of the upcoming 2q20 will be depending on the net cash contribution from the TTPH acquisition, if completed. But certainly, more of a cushion would be nice, especially given that Revenue from DSUVIA remained very slim, at USD 0.16 million for 1q20 (see 10-K for 1q20) - this compares to total Revenue from DSUVIA in 2019 of USD 0.377.

On the other hand, there is also good news to be told when looking towards the quarters to come: On April 30, 2020 ACRX had announced that:

DSUVIA achieved Milestone C approval, a decision that clears the path for DSUVIA to be included in military sets, kits and outfits (or: SKOs).

Now, this is great news and during the Call management provided some additional details about the scope and timing of orders from the military.

First of all, while historically there has been disappointment among investors due to a perceived non-delivery by ACRX management. My view, however, has always been that management has always been cautiously realistic about the goals to be achieved, see for example REMS and FA numbers. It was investors' exaggerated expectations about how fast the standard of care could be changed that were not met. In the context of the DoD collaboration:

The approval for all SKOs was the high case in our internal projections. So this is great news and more than we had expected.

I like this attitude by management, in particular with the cash management in the back of everyone's head.

Now, what can we expect from this key customer:

(We are) working with the military project team on getting a better understanding of the timing and the size of the initial orders for DSUVIA. We're currently forecasting some preliminary orders in the Q2, Q3 time frame, but believe larger orders will begin in the Q4 time frame when the federal government's new fiscal year begins. At this point, we expect that initial stocking orders for the US Army SKOs alone will approximate $30 million over the next three years based on the timing of troop deployment schedules.

I am not aware of any publically available information regarding the actual cash margin from DSUVIA sales, as discussed in a previous article - in particular since sales are too low to provide for sensible gross margins. Assuming something within the 25%-50% range, this would imply cash support of USD 7.5-15 million over the next three years. That's nice, but it is also obvious that other sources of Revenue will be needed (even though this number is conservative, as it is limited to initial stocking and thus includes replacements after use). Some of this may just come from other areas of the military, as discussed by management:

And we expect it [= the approval] will open doors to other branches of the military and will serve as a validation signal to additional areas of the federal and state governments and agencies, as well as further adoption by US military treatment facilities.

Later during the call, management referred to "FBI, U.S. Marshals, U.S. Border Patrol" as potential other users (but orders from the military of other NATO member states - as asked by an analyst - are currently beyond the planning).

But I believe the true and huge opportunity with ACRX comes with the benefits of DSUVIA that play out for everyone - inside or outside any armed forces or other state agencies:

The Moon

Those of you that have read previous articles from me about ACRX are probably well aware that my investment case is based on the superior features of DSUVIA for treating moderate to severe acute pain. Not being a medical doctor myself, I have to ask specialists and listen to specialist feedback. ACRX' management addresses this general information need by bringing in practitioners to the quarterly Earnings Calls that report about their experience with the drug. Now, obviously, this will all be voices supporting DSUVIA, but the voices have been so loud and clear that I see no reason to be concerned due to some kind of "selection effect".

Please see the following table for some high-level summary of the expert visits:

(Source: generated by author from earnings call transcripts)

The latest report came from surgeon Dr. Christian D. Tvetenstrand of the Wilson Medical Center, a United Health Services Hospital in New York. While he made several very clear statements about the astonishing effects of DSUVIA - not only witnessed by him, the surgeon, but also by nurses and other doctors - I will cite one statement and comment on the key parts (emphasis added by author):

Overall, not only am I impressed with the efficacy and safety of DSUVIA, but I feel that the DSUVIA has simplified the treatment of acute moderate to severe pain in my surgical and acute trauma patients. Our nurses and anesthesiologists have also recognized the difference, doesn't matter whether patient has an IV or not, whether they're old or young [indiscernible] frail of men renal impairment or not is always the same dose under the tongue that being 30 microgram.

Before discussing some of the items highlighted, let me emphasize that - as Dr. Tvetenstrand mentioned in his remarks - these results are hardly a surprise: They simply reflect the well-known features of sublingual sufentanil. So essentially, practice is proving what laboratory and studies have been saying all the time:

Efficacy and Safety: Among the 100+ patients treated with DSUVIA by Dr. Tvetenstrand, very few showed the usual side effects like nausea or vomiting. And due to the very stable plasma levels there were no other effects typically related to re-dosing of IV fentanyl such as confusion and over-sedation, or breakthrough pain when the drug levels fall off. So there is clearly a benefit to patients' wellbeing and health. This is particularly relevant for patients from typical risk groups, which according to Dr. Tvetenstrand's prepared notes were key to his motivation for testing DSUVIA ("I often operate on obese patients, elderly patients and patients with multiple comorbidities, all of whom are at higher risk for side effects and complications post-operatively.") Patients with and without IV: One of the key arguments of ACRX bears was centered around the fact that the majority of people in a hospital would get IV-access in order for medical personnel to be able to rapidly medicate in case of an emergency - and thus that the sublingual route for DSUVIA would by no means be an advantage to IV-fentanyl. It turns out, as discussed above, that the concerns related to plasma level ups and downs resulting from IV-fentanyl dosing may be so significant that even patients with IV-access will be dosed DSUVIA. For all the reasons benefitting everyone involved: Simplified Treatment for all patients / old or young / same dose: But it is not only the patients that benefit (immediately) from DSUVIA. "Our overall use of opioids has decreased in these patients, and has freed up the nurses in the PACU to focus more on clinical care of the patient and moving them towards discharge instead of having to administer more IV opioids which we find further extends their stay." This is a strong statement, given the general concerns about opioid use on the one hand hospital resources on the other. And as the CFO of a hospital group wouldn't you like to hear that DSUVIA will help you reduce the number of "patients with post-op confusion or side effects such as nausea and vomiting (that) can significantly delay time to discharge and can seriously impact our surgical patient flow"?! Well, probably you can soon read about it:

Apparently, the results in Dr. Tvetenstrand's hospital were so convincing that he decided to share them with his profession:

It has really been a game changer for us. We are currently in the process of fully analyzing the data for publication, as I believe that other surgeons who'd be quite interested in learning about a new way to treat acute moderate to severe pain in the patient - in the perioperative setting while potentially minimizing side effects, reducing overall opioid dosing and decreasing discharge time.

So, while word of mouth help for DSUVIA's roll-out may be temporarily restricted, written evidence of its benefits may soon become available to surgeons and pharmacists.

In this context, one specific statement from management during the Call is of interest as it regards the commercialization of DSUVIA outside the hospital and ASC world (and thus tapping additional markets and their revenue potential):

We are also in discussions with potential U.S. collaboration partners around marketing and distributing DSUVIA to non-core customer specialties, such as oral and plastic surgery in the US.

Conclusion

After the 1q20 Call I moved back to a "very bullish" sentiment on ACRX. This is despite the fact that it is not easy to come up with a price tag for a company with such a potential for an enormously steep growth path - and all the Smoke and Fire discussed above. It is impossible to predict the price development going forward, especially given the uncertainty the world is facing currently. I have increased my position in ACRX to the maximum sane level that one can allocate to such a young company. I am now leaning back to watch the rocket launch and I am convinced that some years down the road my financial well-being will have benefitted (even though you cannot rule out further dilution, a take-over etc.).

This is because ACRX has a superior, patent-protected product (sublingual sufentanil) and has nailed its anchor customer. The rest is growth and the accompanying volatility triggered by news flow and market sentiment and then growth again.

To close, here is another quote from Dr. Tvetenstrand with respect to the prospects of DSUVIA to become standard of care in its niches:

I'm looking forward to expanding our use of DSUVIA in our inpatient, surgical population at the Wilson Medical Center, as well expanding our use in the emergency department. I hope to have DSUVIA added to the formulary at other hospitals where I operate.

And so do I.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACRX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.