The dividend was slashed by 44% for Q2, but in this case, there is an upside to a lower dividend payout.

Investment Thesis

Vereit, Inc. (VER) is a real estate investment trust that owns 3,853 net leased properties worth $14.8 billion. These properties are spread across the United States, although its real estate is mostly concentrated in the central and eastern parts of the country.

VER is the successor to its previous manifestation, American Realty Capital Properties, which got in trouble for securities fraud (i.e. an accounting "error" of $23 million) in 2014. The company's CFO purposely misstated a financial metric in order to continue the CEO's empire-building acquisition spree. After changing its name to Vereit — a combination of the Latin word "veritas" (meaning truth) and REIT — the company has been striving to reinvent and revitalize itself over the past five years.

The new CEO, Glenn Rufrano, has guided the corporate landlord in strengthening and diversifying the portfolio, lowering net debt to EBITDA from 7.5x to 5.7x in Q1 2020, achieving an investment grade credit rating from multiple agencies, selling off its non-traded REIT Cole Capital, and resolving all litigation from the ARCP scandal.

Despite this progress, the company announced that it would be slashing its Q2 dividend by 44%, after holding the dividend steady since 2015. This after a Q1 FFO beat and only a slight revenue miss. The new annual dividend of $0.308 per share gives the current stock price a yield of 5.8%.

After the dividend cut, VER looks well-positioned to maintain its investment-grade credit rating and return to growth mode once the economy stabilizes. With a lower cost of capital, on both the equity and debt sides, VER should (finally) soon be able to return to FFO growth — perhaps not this year, but within the next few years. In the meantime, investors can get paid to wait.

The Company

The company's nearly $15 billion real estate portfolio generates $1.1 billion in annualized rent, enjoys an impressive 99.1% occupancy rate, has 8.3 years of weighted average remaining lease term, and is 36.7% leased to investment-grade credit tenants.

Among its net lease REIT peers, VER boasts one of the most diversified portfolios, in terms of tenant types.

Source: Q1 2020 Presentation

In normal times, that is a strong point for the company, but the black swan event of COVID-19 has exposed the weakness of some retailers and especially of non-investment grade restaurants (which are often operated by small to mid-sized franchisees).

Restaurants are mostly of the casual dining variety, the concepts of which would include Red Lobster, Applebees, Outback Steakhouse, On The Border, and Cracker Barrel. The rest are quick service restaurants, such as Wendy's and Arby's. About half of VER's restaurant tenants have applied for aid from the federal government's Paycheck Protection Program. Nearly all of these restaurants, though currently suffering, are concepts that I envision surviving the pandemic and remaining extant once the economy emerges from the crisis.

That said, rent collection has held up better than for most other net lease REITs. VER collected 81% of April rent and 78% of May rent, as of May 15th. A little over a third of tenants by rental revenue requested rent relief. Like other net lease REITs, VER is considering each request on a case-by-case basis, granting deferrals to the most deserving and playing hardball with the financially capable.

Source: Q1 2020 Presentation

VER's industrial properties are a bright spot in the portfolio. Most (88%) of them are warehouses or distribution facilities leased to the likes of Amazon, Fedex, General Mills, Rubbermaid, and Goodyear. Rent collection has remained strong in this category. Also strong has been rent collection from VER's office tenants, 52.8% of which are investment-grade rated. These buildings are well-located, mostly single-tenant, and 36% of them are used as corporate headquarters.

Source: Q1 2020 Presentation

Working in VER's favor is the fact that only 2.3% of the portfolio is in the hard-hit state of New York, while 3.1% is in neighboring New Jersey.

The top 15 tenants by revenue include many familiar names and are mostly publicly traded companies. Many of these names are companies that we know are thriving during the pandemic and its related quarantines.

Source: Q1 2020 Presentation

The 4.6% exposure to junk-rated Red Lobster is discouraging, but even that is meaningfully lower than VER's previous exposure to the seafood restaurant. Going forward, there will likely be no opportunities to dispose of these properties without taking substantial losses.

As of the end of Q1, VER enjoyed liquidity of ~$1.23 billion, of which $600.9 million is in cash and $628.7 million is available in its credit facility. Secured debt was also reduced by $121.3 million during the quarter, which is another small step of progress toward a higher quality balance sheet.

Interest coverage remains strong at 4.05x, and fixed charge coverage sits at 3.31x.

VER has only $90 million in mortgage debt coming due this year, priced at a 5% interest rate. When that debt is rolled over, the rate will almost certainly decline, and probably decline by a full percentage point or more. There is also $322 million in convertible bonds due in December and $299 million in mortgage debt coming due in 2021. VER should not have any issues rolling these over.

Source: Q1 2020 Presentation

And given the relatively short weighted average remaining term on the debt of 4.4 years, rolling over this debt should hopefully result in longer duration bonds that are unsecured and lower priced in terms of the interest rates. Investment grade corporate bond yields have been falling recently, which is a good sign for VER's ability to refinance.

The weighted average interest rate already sits at a fairly low 3.96%, but if VER maintains its investment-grade credit rating, that number should come down somewhat.

The Dividend

Why was the dividend cut? Management explained on the Q1 conference call that after extensive financial analysis, the decision was made in order to maintain the quality of their balance sheet and to "prudently manage our debt levels." In other words, VER did not want to take on additional debt in order to continue paying the same quarterly dividend as before.

While it would have been nice, from a shareholder's perspective, if the dividend could have been maintained at its previous level, I cannot fault management and the board for cutting the dividend so as to prevent further debt growth. Taking on debt in order to pay a dividend is unsavory to me. It fundamentally weakens the company in the long-term in order to satisfy fickle shareholders in the short-term.

As far as the dividend payout is concerned, I put very little stock in what the company is paying today but rather what they will be able to pay in the future. If taking on debt hobbles the company's ability to grow through external acquisitions and thus dampens future dividend growth, I would rather see the dividend temporarily reduced. That way, VER's dividend yield is brought down to a point at which they are able to issue equity for growth opportunities without diluting earnings. If VER is buying properties at a lower cap rate than its dividend yield, any amount of equity issuance diminishes the total return.

At a 5.8% dividend yield, VER could theoretically purchase properties at a cap rate of 6% via 100% equity issuance (cost of capital of 5.8%) while remaining accretive to the bottom line. Add in lower-cost debt and retained cash flow and it turns out that VER's weighted cost of capital has come down significantly because of the dividend cut.

Granted, this is a bit of a Pollyannaish viewpoint. Nobody likes a dividend cut, including myself. But it's important to acknowledge that, because of net lease REITs' external acquisition growth model, lowering the cash cost of equity has an upside as well. What's more, keeping the balance sheet strong should allow the company to borrow money at lower-than-otherwise rates in the future.

Perhaps that is why the stock price rallied even after the dividend cut announcement on May 20th:

Data by YCharts

Management stated on the conference call that they view the new quarterly dividend as a "very solid base" on which to build it back up once the economy stabilizes. They also made clear that they intend on picking up on acquisitions again in the second half of this year, especially in industrial and single-tenant, investment-grade offices.

In FY 2020, assuming the dividend remains at $0.077 per share in Q3 and Q4, VER's payout ratio will be a very conservative 60.4%. Assuming FFO normalizes to an average of $0.16 per quarter in 2021, paying out $0.077 per quarter in dividends would amount to an ultra-low payout ratio of 48.1%. That would most likely be less than 90% of VER's taxable income, which would mean that the company would need to raise the dividend again in order to maintain its REIT status.

Prior to COVID-19, VER was planning to execute ~$850 million in net acquisitions (acquisitions minus dispositions) in 2020. If the company is able to return to growth mode in the second half of 2020 and into 2021, the dividend could be back to its previous level within three years.

Conclusion

Dividend cuts often mean exactly what investors think they mean: the company has fundamentally and indefinitely weakened and become unable to reward its shareholders as generously as it had before. But sometimes, dividend cuts can be a useful way to set a company up for long-term success.

In VER's case, it prevents the need to weaken the balance sheet by taking on debt, lowers the cost of equity, and should provide a decent amount of retained cash flow once the economy normalizes.

VER boasts a large, diversified portfolio of mostly large corporate tenants. And restaurants, despite short-term weakness, are not going to go extinct or become susceptible to online competition. The landlord's retail tenants are mostly "essential businesses" that are resistant to e-commerce. It's office buildings are mainly high-end, well-located buildings leased to strong tenants and used for mission-critical purposes. And much of its industrial portfolio should benefit from an expansion of e-commerce.

Dividend cuts are never fun. But investors shouldn't ignore the substantial progress that VER has made in the last five years. The company is well-positioned to make more progress in the years ahead.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VER. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.