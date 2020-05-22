Buy These 3 Profit Boosting Stocks For The Long Term

Dividend Growth Investing "DGI", is a powerful strategy followed by many pursuing retirement. The idea is simple and intuitive. Companies that are growing their annual profits, especially ones that have done so over a long time, make better investments than companies with shrinking profits. What's more, the DGI approach narrows down the universe of growth companies to those that are safely sharing their gains with shareholders. That is, the management teams are investor focused.

There are a few pitfalls to avoid:

Don't buy anything with a payout ratio over 70%. That is, don't buy anything where the dividend makes up more than 70% of the annual profits.

Avoid companies that pay unsustainably high dividends. Don't "chase yield". Instead, chase safe growth.

Avoid the companies that are not growing their distribution.

I have today for you three companies that fit the above bill and are trading at attractive valuations. I expect that if you can get in at a good price, the companies will compound your investment at an average of 15-18% a year for decades.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

I'll admit, EMR is kind of boring. They are an engineering company operating in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. Don't be fooled by the sleepy profile. EMR has consistently raised its distribution for an amazing 64 years. And it does so without putting the balance sheet at risk. The payout ratio is only 57%. Even better, the P/E is currently in the mid-teens, historically a bargain for shares of this shareholder friendly giant.

Source: MacroTrends

Source: Yahoo! Finance

Action to Take: Buy EMR up to $53 per share. As of this writing, shares are at 56.25 so you will need a good till canceled order and some patience.

American Express (AXP)

American Express is often misunderstood as being in the banking industry. It is really more of a financial and payment services provider. Competitors like Square and Venmo are probably experiencing a steep drop in sales amid the coronavirus epidemic. But AXP has a high end brand that I expect is holding up much better.

As far as dividends go, AXP has raised its distribution in each of the last eight years. And payout is super safe with a payout ratio of only 22%. Thus, the payout can continue to be raised for decades without impacting the balance sheet or starving the company of capex for growth.

The P/E ratio is historically very cheap like EMR. Coronavirus is giving you a once in a decade opportunity to buy this strong company and its growing profits and distributions at a steep discount.

Source: MacroTrends

Source: Yahoo! Finance

Action to Take: Buy AXP up to $88 dollars a share. Current price as of this writing is 89.83 and we want to put in a good till canceled bid to take advantage of recent volatility. Remember, the price you pay makes a huge difference in your eventual returns.

General Dynamics (GD)

General Dynamics is an aerospace industry stalwart. And it has several important defense contracts that expected to run for decades into the future, making revenue and profits secure. Shares tumbled with coronavirus in March the same as AXP and EMR. And John Stratton, one of the directors, stepped up and bought more than half a million dollars of shares. That is the kind of insider sentiment I like to see. There are lots of reasons insiders sell. But the only reason they buy is if they expect to profit.

The P/E ratio is seriously depressed at a rate under 12 as of this writing. It was over 20 as recently as 2018 and normally trades around the high teens. Shares represent a fantastic value at this price. But what about dividends and dividend growth? The company has raised its distribution for 29 consecutive years. Not even the 2008 recession interrupted the payout growth. And safety? The payout ratio is a mere 34% of EPS. The company can grow organically while raising distributions for a long time.

Source: MacroTrends

Source: Yahoo! Finance

Action to Take: With shares trading at $138.67 as of this writing, I'm setting an entry target of $139 per share. Use a limit order that is "good till canceled" if share price rises above this when you go to market. Do not overpay! Good pricing is key to your margin of safety.

The long term

After establishing a position, you'll want to protect yourself in each of these names with a 25% trailing stop loss. For best results, reinvest your dividends into new shares. Do not adjust your stop loss for distributions received. Place no more than 5% of your holdings in any one name to ensure proper diversification. Expect to hold these names literally forever. Your yield on cost will rise with each passing year, eventually paying you more than your initial investment each year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.