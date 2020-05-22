Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) could be a tightly coiled spring ready to start its ascent to its pre-COIVD-19 levels. Energy stocks have been one of the worst sectors not only since COVID-19 changed how we live our lives but for the past few years. On 4/20/20 airlines and TSA reported a 96% drop in air travel and many cities and counties within the country are still not open. The combination of multiple failed production cut agreements by OPEC+ and COVID-19 decimated the price of oil and the market caps of just about every company in the oil patch. On 3/10/20 I wrote an article on OXY as I stated a position due to the reduction in share price as oil cratered from failed production agreements. I started a position at $26.01 and said I would average down if it continued to freefall.

I don't know if anyone could have predicted what has happened since then as we have never witnessed a situation as what COVID-19 has created. If I told you in early February every sport would be suspended or canceled, March Madness would be called off and we would have shelter in place orders you would have said check yourself into the psych ward. I didn't think the early OPEC+ talks would fail and I certainly didn't see COVID-19 coming. I opened a position in OXY at $26.61 then cost averaged at $15.57, $13.25 and $12.72. I am down about 20% since entering into this position it has been nothing but bad beats yet I am not worried.

I believe OXY is a coiled spring at this point as it has fallen significantly more than others in the oil patch and has such a long runway to return to its previous levels on 2/20/20. Since 2/20/20 ExxonMobil (XOM) fell roughly 50% and has bounced back 50.68% off its low with another 32% to make up from its price of $59.86. Chevron (CVX) dropped 53% has bounced back 80.23% and has another 18% to make a recovery to its levels on 2/20/20. BP p.l.c (BP) dropped 57% and has regained 52.29% with another 52% to get back to its previous pre-COVID level. OXY on the other hand dropped 79%, has bounced 66.56% off its low but it needs to bounce 187% to get back to its $42.97 price on 2/20/20. Energy names especially OXY are not for the faint of heart and energy has been a horrible investment but it is needed in modern society. The world is opening up and I am confident that the reduction in production will help churn through the supply creating a gradual correction in commodity markets. Over the next six months I think OXY can increase at least 66.78% and reach $25 a share. I am not selling and may add more to my position under $16.50.

Warren Buffet and Carl Icahn are two major heavyweights which have large positions in OXY

Everyone makes mistakes and nobody is immune to them. Warren Buffet and Carl Icahn certainly aren't immune to mistakes and their positions in OXY certainly aren't in the green. The big thing to remember is they have a long-term view on oil and the markets. COVID-19 changed a lot of things but pre COVID Berkshire started a new position in OXY's common stock by purchasing 7,467,508 for just over $332 million. Then followed up by increasing its position in OXY's common stock by 153.54% as it added 18,933,054 shares of OXY between $37.34 and $44.23. Berkshire's average price on OXY's common by my calculations is roughly $41.75. This is in addition to Berkshire's $10 billion investment in OXY. If you watch this interview between Warren Buffett and Becky Quick Mr. Buffett clearly articulated it's not what happens in a day, week, month, or in a year. Investing in OXY is investing in reserves that go well into the future and it is a position on oil's strength over time.

Carl Icahn is no stranger to the energy patch and is currently invested in energy companies which include Delek US Holdings (DK), CVR Energy (CVI), Cheniere Energy (LNG), OXY, and SandRidge Energy (SD). On 5/16/20 it was announced that Mr. Icahn increased his position by 292.65% in OXY by adding 66 million shares to his position. On March 25th Mr. Icahn and OXY entered into an agreement to add three new Icahn designated directors to OXY's board. Mr. Icahn was severely in the red, added a tremendous amount of capital to his position and now has three board seats which are basically controlled by him. I would be willing to wager he sees OXY as being undervalued and has a similar long-term thesis on oil as Mr. Buffett. While Icahn was against the $10 billion financing OXY took from Buffett and he is known as being an activist investor Icahn isn't going to just throw money away and sees value in OXY.

You shouldn't go out and buy a stock just because someone else does. You should do your own research and see if the position fits in your investing thesis and evaluate the risk of entering into the position. I entered into a position in OXY at a time when I thought energy was undervalued and I still see long-term value in the oil patch. I do think that it will take substantially longer for energy to get to where I envisioned it but I do believe it will get there. I do believe OXY will recover It just may take longer than I originally expected. While you shouldn't base your decisions on what others do with their capital having Mr. Buffett and Mr. Icahn as large shareholders is certainly a plus. I see it as a bullish sign Mr. Icahn increased his position by almost 300% and is going to do everything he can to help steer the ship to positive territory.

Oxy leadership is making good decisions during the freefall in commodity pricing

OXY had recently reduced its capital budget by 50% and in the middle of March outlined an additional $1.2 billion in overhead & operational reductions for the remainder of 2020. OXY's leadership has done a remarkable job going on the offensive while OPEC+ talks failed and COVID-19 shut down our economy. Days after the failed Vienna meeting for OPEC OXY created a plan to reduce its SG&A and operating costs well beyond the original synergies which were outlined from acquiring Anadarko. The additional $1.2 billion in savings more than doubled OXY's original synergy target bringing the savings in at roughly $2.3 billion. OXY has slashed its capital budget to the $2.4 billion - $2.6 billion range which will lower OXY's Q2 capital spending by roughly $500 million.

OXY's dividend provided a level of comfort for many shareholders as it grew to $3.16 per share with 18 years of consecutive growth. As one of the dividend heavyweights in the oil patch OXY it couldn't have been easy for OXY's leadership to slash the dividend especially when others such as XOM, CVX and BP kept their dividend intact. OXY was very clear that its mission was to preserve liquidity and reduced its dividend on an annual basis from $3.16 to $0.44 effective July 2020. In addition to the large dividend reduction OXY paid its April 15th preferred stock dividend in common stock which diluted shareholders a bit but protected OXY's liquidity. I love dividends as much as the next person and have a whole section on my portfolio based on generating dividend income so a reduction on OXY's dividend wasn't the news I wanted to get but I understand why they did it. OXY has $6 billon in liquidity on the books with $1 billion in the form of cash and $5 billion under its unutilized credit facility.

OXY's leadership is doing a good job making the tough decisions in unprecedented times. I am willing to sacrifice the dividend and deal with short-term headwinds to protect long-term shareholder value. This is a pivotal point for companies in the oil patch and not all of them will survive. This could be a golden opportunity in the face of adversity to acquire shares on the cheap or to average down on some of the more stable energy companies. We will need oil and gas for decades to come and after becoming energy independent I do not believe we will go back to depending on imports to sustain our energy needs. Oil has been recovering and is currently over $33 per barrel for WTI. The combination of OXY's hard financial decisions, economies reopening and a recovery in oil should help put a floor below OXY's stock price and provide a launchpad for an ascent to begin on OXY's recovery.

Oil is making a comeback as the world reopens

Oil has been recovering in both WTI and Brent barrel prices and I believe this will continue as global economies reopen. Bloomberg reported that the oil demand in China is approaching pre-COVID-19 levels. Consumption in China has rebounded to roughly 13 million bpd and if you look at pre-COVID levels in December they were roughly 13.7 million bpd. Reuters reported a similar take on China as it indicated that China imported 9.68 million bpd in March which was around 1 million bpd less than the previous year. The American Petroleum Institute indicated that the week of May 15th saw a crude inventory draw of 4.8 million barrels. This is significant because the Energy Information Administration was forecasting an inventory build of 1.15 million barrels. Asian LNG prices also saw a surge of 20% as demand increased with key importers last week.

The global population is approaching 7.79 billion people and the births in 2020 more than double the death rate. The last two months have felt like two years with shelter in place orders but the reality is June is still a week away. Eventually we will get back to business as usual and as we reopen more oil and gas will be consumed. Most of the country is reopening and some of the larger populated states such as California and New York are taking a regional approach to reopening. From 3/17/20 to 5/12/20 the U.S rig count for oil and gas dropped from 772 rigs to 339 rigs which is the lowest it has been since 1987 when Baker Hughes (BKR) began reporting the U.S rig count. I think the combination of low production, states reopening, a growing population and summer weather will help oil rebound and we will eventually get back to utilizing previous levels of oil and gas.

Fossil fuels are going to be needed for decades to come and I don't believe renewables will replace oil and gas. I believe the combination of renewables and natural gas could replace coal and oil could level out but it won't disappear. Hydrocarbons are the building blocks to make plastics and many overlook the fact that many of the plastics we use on a daily basis are made from long chains of monomers that are formed from petrochemicals. Without petrochemicals which the main inputs are oil and gas the building blocks which are critical to manufacturing goods that make current daily functions of life possible would disappear. Oil and gas reach many industries outside of transportation and creating electricity. As the population grows we will need more of it and now could be a great time to buy assets which have fallen out of favor.

I am bullish on OXY's assets over the long-term

If you believe in oil and gas over the long-term then you should really assess OXY's low cost production model and assets. Buying assets when they are out of favor can be a risk but it also allows you to get a great deal. I believe OXY is on sale due to the uncertainty around the oil and gas markets as nobody can really answer the question about when things go back to normal. OXY has 14 assets across 6 countries which is set up to generate decades of lucrative returns. In OXY's 2020 Q1 report they indicated that they are improving on their drilling capabilities. In the TX Delaware region OXY is expecting to recover 7% more oil per section with 14% fewer wells. OXY achieved a 14% reduction in drilling time as they set a record by shaving 15.2 days off a 10,000 foot well. The average amount of time it took OXY to drill 10,000-foot wells in Silvertip was 24 days. OXY has also become more efficient as the total hours of reduction in downtime from Q3 2019 through Q1 of 2020 was reduced by 23%.

When you look at OXY's assets they have a vast footprint with 14.4 million acres in the U.S, 500,000 acres in Algeria, 2 million acres in Columbia, 1.5 million acres in U.A.E and 6 million acres in Oman. OXY is the largest U.S acreage holder in the U.S for oil and gas companies and has the rights to 3.1 million acres in the Permian Basin which is the crown jewel of U.S oil and gas production. Currently OXY is the #1 producer in the Permian, DJ and Uinta basins, #1 independent producer in Oman and the #4 producer in the Gulf of Mexico. OXY was founded 100 years ago in 1920 and has navigated through many rough patches over the past decade. OXY is becoming significantly more efficient in its drilling techniques and has some of the most desirable assets in the world. I believe oil and gas will recover and OXY has a great portfolio to capitalize on higher oil prices.

Conclusion

I just listened to an interview with Carl Icahn and he couldn't have put it better. He said "The real money that I made over the years is holding companies for 7, 8, 9 years and keeping them I'd look back we bought Casinos and you got to buy them when nobody wants them really that's the real secret. You buy things and it sounds simple but it's hard to do. When everyone hates it you buy them d then when everyone wants them you sell it to them."

A lot of people hate energy companies for different reasons and although they have been horrible investments there is most likely money to be made at these levels. I don't have a crystal ball but we need energy plain and simple. I do not think OXY will go under and if you're taking a long-term approach this is a time where you can buy assets when no one really wants them as Mr. Icahn indicated. Don't buy OXY for a short-term trade but if you're bullish on industry and society continuing to progress then you should be bullish on energy as more and more of it will be needed. I think OXY can get to at least $25 sometime in the fall and could recover to pre-COVID levels over the next few years. Look if OXY recovers to its share price on 2/20/20 in the next two years that's a 187% return on your money. I am holding OXY and I may add more under $16.50.

