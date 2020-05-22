Silver: The Long Con

The silver bugs have been buzzing lately, louder than in 2011 from where I sit. "$12 was a generational buying opportunity" was officially the 3rd most used 6-word phrase on Twitter through 2 weeks of May. Kidding. Kind of.

Regardless, silver has been on a tear lately and a lot of hot money is flying around the precious metals sector. If only silver were really a precious metal...

Please, put your pitchforks down. I'm not selling anything, nor am I the reason silver hasn't made lows yet this year.

For those without a keen metallurgic understanding, gold is like the earth's muscle while silver is its mucus. Silver forms rapidly and abundantly compared to gold. Silver supply is wildly beyond the belief of anyone sucked into the bullion coin shortage trap (toilet paper hoarding, shiny edition) of 2020. Supply chains, yo! Premiums are normalizing and physical silver prices have gone down over the last 2 months, while SLV has gone up by almost 50%. The Hunt brothers created the same situation in 1980 and pseudo historians, myself included, collectively in 2011.

Silver; the people's money. Which people? For the vast majority of recorded human history, rich people have had slaves. For the vast majority of recorded human history, rich people have saved gold in abundance, and not silver. Silver has been sold to and used as money by peasants. How else would those with all the gold keep that from changing? Silver was an industrial form of money, and there may come another time when it is again. That time is at least decades away and possibly dozens. Its value is entirely industrial and prior demand is not coming back. We are entering a deflationary period and silver is not used as money. It makes better silverware than aluminum, granted. Still, you can't sell to a greater fool during a recession.

Silver was imposed as money at a time when gold was effectively the only other money, at ratios intended to create an illusion of value. 6 to 1 or 10 to 1, now 100 to 1, implies both correlation and discount when comparing silver to gold. For those who have never owned or pursued gold, these ratios are a great trick. For anyone who has, they are either worth ignoring or using as a speculation gauge to time the market, as silver, once more, is not a precious metal.

I've bought and sold gold and silver for over 10 years. At first, silver seemed the logical and potentially more rewarding choice. After a year or two, I realized I liked silver for all the fundamental reasons to own gold. The price of silver, or if you prefer, "historically low ratio," had me for a while.

As a scrap buyer, I see at least a thousand ounces of silver for every ounce of gold for sale. This is especially "astonishing" since silver is generally not worth melting and refining at current prices. The supply is endless. Visually, and economically, gold ages like wine and silver like milk.

Silver is only a decent form of money in a world where gold is the primary form of money. In this digital age, however, silver might be one of the few investment vehicles that actually makes less sense than cryptos. Silver was more financially divisible than gold but is not more so than a dollar, tethered or not. Central banks are way ahead in the digital money game, making cryptos an equally bad HODL. Cryptos and silver trade in near lock step and will likely lose their illusory status as good forms of money together in the near future. QQQ, BTC, GDX, and SLV are the clear leaders of this speculative fervor, and $SLV is lacking greatest both fundamentally and technically. But hey, a horrible chart makes for irresistible GSR value.

The business climate has not been this bad in most people's investing lifetimes. If central banks buy silver, I'll consider doing the same. Until then, I'm happy to sell silver for $20 per ounce today after buying it for $10 per ounce yesterday and buy SLV puts with the profits.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SLV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.