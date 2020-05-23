Understanding why a company finds itself in a distressed position can help us avoid problematic situations in the future.

As we walk through the situation Pennsylvania REIT (PEI) finds itself in, we'll discover a telling pattern when it comes to distressed investing: The bullish thesis is completely and exclusively contained in the earnings presentation and the bearish material is located strictly in the SEC filing, in this case the Q1 10-Q.

Whenever considering an investment in a clearly troubled company, it's even more important than usual to incorporate multiple sources into the research and trust SEC filings over company-created presentations.

Cash Flow Analysis

Most high-quality REITs provide reasonably-reliable metrics concerning their earnings and revenue. We never assume that's the case but it usually is. GAAP accounting makes understanding earnings more difficult than it should be but that's why non-GAAP measures like Funds From Operations ("FFO") and Funds Available for Distribution ("FAD") exist. Although we must ensure that a given REIT calculates those metrics consistent with our assumptions, most good companies provide good data.

When it comes to distressed investing, however, everything is on the table and we take nothing for granted. Management is heavily incentivized to cherry pick metrics, avoid providing caveats to those numbers, and may even grossly understate capex or another variable to further persuade investors. This makes sense.

A firm with a good reputation is incentivized not to compromise it (another Buffet quote: It takes years to build a good reputation but only five minutes to destroy it) and will think twice before providing misleading information.

The management team of a company teetering on insolvency may rationally mislead investors if that's required to keep the doors open. They may even convince themselves that it's in equity investors' best interest.

No where is this phenomenon more common than metrics surrounding cash flow.

Source: PEI

This is literally the only chart in PEI's Q1 2020 Earnings Report with any substantive accounting information (even that's generous since it's non-GAAP). That guarantees it was chosen carefully. As we have said many times, earnings presentations can be useful tools, but do not rely on them alone when making investment decisions as every slide is handpicked by management.

PEI’s 2020 guidance shows FFO per share of $1.04 to $1.28 which looks extremely compelling compared to their 5/21/2020 share price of $1.18. It also appears quite optimistic compared to Q1's adjusted FFO of $0.14.

The key difference between FFO and FAD is adjusting for capital expenditures ("capex"). Triple-net lease REITs have minimal capex and their FFO and FAD share price multiples may not vary. For a REIT with significant expenditures necessary to maintain their portfolio, however, FAD will be much lower and the multiple much higher.

One suggestion is to use FAD when comparing across real estate sectors or REITs with materially different business models/portfolios. On an FFO basis, a REIT with older properties nearing disrepair will often look cheap compared to a peer with newer properties. After adjusting for capex, the story changes.

In PEI's case, we know that they are taking on high levels of capex to redevelop properties to attract new tenants to otherwise undesirable or poorly situated real estate. Management expects $125 million to $150 million in capex for 2020. As we strive to do, let’s put those figures into more meaningful context.

Q1's revenues were $74.2 million, down from $85.3 million in 2019. Total operating expenses totaled $90.5 million or $60.2 million after backing out non-cash Depreciation and Amortization costs of $30.3 million. Due to high leverage, PEI absorbs $16.9 million in quarterly interest expense on top of $10.7 million in General & Administration ("G&A"), $27.5 million in CAP and real estate taxes, $2.9 million in Utilities, and Other property related expenses of $2.1 million.

That results in approximately $14 million in cash flow before paying $16.5 million in common distributions, $6.8 million in preferred distributions (both actual numbers for Q1), or the $34.4 million in quarterly midpoint capex requirements. Keep in mind those are management's estimated capex requirements, not from an independent third party.

If management used the more comprehensive FAD measure instead of FFO, they would have included ($27.2 million) or ($0.354) per share quarterly loss instead of a ~$1 per share in annual FFO. The calculations behind the FAD number include zero subjective assessments on behalf of WER. If anything, they are optimistic as a significant portion of non-cash costs are cash costs over long periods of time.

But it gets worse. Remember the "adjusted" FFO I made a point to italicize earlier on? PEI includes gains from assets sold into its adjusted FFO metric presumably designed to track "cash flow." To sum this up, PEI's "cash flow" metric excludes its unusually high and consistent capex needs but includes gains from property sales which are clearly not sustainable long term. In other words, the one piece of actual accounting data provided by management in the Earnings Presentation is misleading at best.

As investors, it's critical to differentiate between what management controlled vs. was merely subjected to. A great management team facing bad luck, as is the case all around the country today, should not be treated the same as those that have consistently made bad decisions despite good information.

So how did PEI get into this situation?

Current Portfolio and Strategy

Source: PEI

Since 2012, PEI purposefully increased exposure to TJ Maxx (TJX), Burlington Stores (BURL), Dave & Busters (PLAY), and Regal (CNK). For brevity's sake, we’ll provide a quick ranking: TJX and BURL are doing well while PLAY and Cinemark (the parent company of Regal) are on the other side of the spectrum and fighting to stay solvent.

Over the same period, PEI maintained allocations to Darden Restaurants (DRI), J.C. Penney (OTCPK:JCPNQ), and Macy's (M). Darden is doing OK, Macy's is struggling immensely, and J.C. Penney, if the ticker did not already give it away, is insolvent.

Lastly, PEI reduced its exposure to Sears Holdings Corp (OTCPK:SHLDQ), yet another big box retailer with a Q in its ticker.

PEI was smart to exit Sears and increase its exposure to TJ Maxx and Burlington and potentially Dave & Busters depending on how things "play" out. Management cannot responsibly be judged for implications strictly due to the coronavirus, many great REITs, such as Realty Income (O), also have meaningful exposure to Regal.

PEI has understandably struggled to secure new tenants for the massive big-box stores that the real estate sector has despised for at least the last six to eight years. PEI's portfolio is better than it was, but it's still tied to the hip to several failing businesses. To add fuel to the fire, its increased allocations to movie theaters and Dave & Busters turned out particularly ill suited during the current crisis. That's more bad luck than poor decision making.

PEI does not include a complete list of its tenants in its Earnings Presentations or 10-Q. We need to reference the quarterly supplemental filings to even obtain data on the top 20 tenants.

Source: PEI

Footlocker (FL), PEI's No. 1 tenant at 4.5% of annualized gross rent, is financially healthy from a balance sheet perspective. L Brands (LB) represents 4.0% of the portfolio and is PEI's second largest tenant. This company is seriously struggling as its senior bonds trading at 50 cents on the dollar confirms.

Signet Jewelers (SIG), the third largest tenant exposure, isn't faring much better. Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) is an important tenant for PEI as they've replaced several of the giant big-box stores that Sears and other failed department stores left empty. Dick's is hanging in there but posted many consecutive quarters of negative same-store sales growth prior to the coronavirus.

American Eagle, Express, Gap, J.C. Penney's, and Macy's are in similar or worse positions. In fact, it's not until the 10th company on the top 20 list that we find a halfway stable company: Home Depot (HD). Right after that is Cineworld which is the parent of Regal. The remaining firms in the top 20 list are mostly troubled but there are a few resilient names like TJ Maxx and Darden.

This top 20 list only represents 37.7% of annualized gross rent meaning PEI is very well diversified by tenant. So diversified, in fact, that given management seemingly will not provide us a full list, we can't reliably gauge the risk associated with more than 60% of their annualized rent in terms of tenant concentrations and exposure.

The Bullish Thesis

Most bullish theses on PEI concentrate on its higher-quality properties. There's certainly some logic to this and it deserves consideration. The typical methodology is applying a discounted cap rate to those properties, subtracting PEI's debt, and finding that the remaining pile of money is worth more than the current market capitalization. The outputs vary but pre-coronavirus capitalization rates suggest at least $3 per share.

Source: PEI

One of those "core" assets is shown above. PEI invested $210 million into the deal via cash and debt. Based on preliminary research, this asset appears to be performing moderately well prior to the coronavirus shutting down most non-online economic activity in the U.S. We expect it will recover in line with better quality mall properties. This is a 50/50 joint venture with Macerich (MAC), and while not our favorite retail REIT by a long shot, also has its fair share of high quality properties.

Source: PEI

While the tenant list in the description (e.g. Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)) was clearly completed by PEI's marketing team earlier in Q1 (CAKE's CEO made nationwide news by quickly demanding for rent abatement while simultaneously applying and subsequently receiving millions in government aid designed to cover operating expenses including rent), those who believe in PEI's turnaround story point toward the rebound in revenues, and subsequently FFO and FAD, once redevelopment properties are stabilized.

Again, this has some merit, as the debt and cash invested in these properties already is recognized in the financial statements while future revenue is not. In addition, many redeveloped properties have demonstrated progress compared to before capex was spent. This improves asset values and provides more flexibility from a balance sheet perspective.

Source: PEI

Preliminary numbers showed decent sales growth of 4.2% during 2019's holiday season at these "core mall" properties with several experiencing double-digit gains. We need to take this with a grain of salt, however, as the before figure often involves abandoned stores. We'd certainly hope and expect double-digit sales gains when previous stores were underperforming and PEI invested tens of millions of dollars in redevelopment capital.

Source: 10-Q

The portfolio has a stated occupancy of approximately 90%, a number consistent with prior periods. We are unsure if this is an honest metric but it should be within a few hundred basis points.

PEI's capital raise activity is part of both bullish and bearish arguments.

“During the first quarter of 2020, we raised capital from a number of sources, including proceeds of $8.0 million from asset sales and net proceeds of $34.0 million from our revolving facilities. In April 2020, in light of the impact of COVID-19... we applied for and received a loan in the amount of $4.5 million under the Paycheck Protection Program... No assurance can be provided that any portion of our loan will be forgiven.”

As we'll detail shortly, PEI is wholly dependent on not only asset sales but accretive asset sales. They also put their hand in the government cookie jar to the tune of $4.5 million.

“On April 23, 2020, the Small Business Administration (“SBA”) issued new guidance... We believe, including on the basis of advice of external legal counsel, that we qualify for the loan under the PPP guidelines, but should we be audited or reviewed as a result of applying for forgiveness or otherwise, such audit or review could result in the diversion of management’s time and attention, and legal and reputational costs. If we were to be audited and receive an adverse finding in such audit, we could be required to return the full amount of the PPP loan, which could reduce our liquidity, and potentially subject us to additional fines and penalties.”

We closely analyzed public filings and the above summary, albeit verbatim besides removing unnecessary legal language, is as much as you'll find regarding PEI's ability to take advantage of the SBA loan program. It's theoretically possible that PEI could obtain a large amount of money given its significant overhead, but it's not sufficient to solve the firm's core problems. It could augment the funds obtained from asset sales, however, and buy the firm a little time.

The Bearish Position

As someone who has done due diligence on a variety of business recapitalizations, buy outs, and turnarounds, one warning sign early on is when management becomes unusually creative. Another way to describe this is when a firm known for doing X suddenly turns to Y right around the time of maximum pressure on management.

Source: PEI

PEI, known for its mall and strip center retail oriented real estate, is now involved in the development of 5,000 to 7,000 of residential units and possibly as many as 3,000 hotel rooms. We expect many of these projects to collapse per the asset sale strategy described by management. So what exactly is management's thesis?

“High-priority densification program that will strengthen our assets, bringing a new audience of residents and overnight guests to our properties.”

Good management teams and companies stick to their core competencies and only enter new markets when they are well capitalized, have performed considerably research, and are able to hire new talent to guide and support them. That does not describe PEI based on our assessment.

Rather than an elephant, it's time to discuss the nervous bankers in the room.

“Our ability to satisfy obligations under our senior unsecured credit facility and mortgage loans, maintain compliance with our debt covenants and fund recurring costs of operations depends primarily on management’s ability to obtain relief from the lender group in regards to debt covenants, complete the sale-leaseback of certain properties, complete the sale of certain real estate assets which will provide cash from those sales, and continue to control operational costs.”

We suggest anyone interested in investing in PEI needs to carefully read the above paragraph from the "Going Concern" section of the latest 10-Q. This section clearly tells investors that management needs to 1) successfully sell properties and or raw land in an accretive manner, 2) obtain concessions from lenders, and 3) reduce operational costs in order to remain solvent.

That's a realistic assessment in our opinion. If you are optimistic about those elements coming to fruition, an investment in PEI might make sense. Let us consider additional disclosure language from the 10-Q.

“In recent years, there has been an increased level of tenant bankruptcies and store closings by tenants who have been significantly impacted by these factors, and the impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic have created additional economic challenges for many of our tenants.”

An unusually high percentage of its top tenants are weak financially and PEI's already dire circumstances have been compounded by the coronavirus. This economic environment, particularly the lock downs, have accelerated their financial decline.

“Although we opened certain tenants at our redevelopment projects in 2019 and early 2020 and expect additional tenant openings later in 2020 subsequent to the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns, we also have tenants who continue to face significant economic challenges, particularly in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are in active discussions to restructure certain leasing arrangements through, among other things, downsizing and rent relief, which is expected to have a significant and unfavorable impact on our operating results.”

Regardless of one's opinion on PEI, they have put a lot of work and thought into their redevelopment projects. They also have absorbed a lot of risk in the process and are sensitive to these projects' success. Unfortunately, several of these projects are trying to come online during a period in which many state governments do not allow people to visit mall properties. Even when mandates are eased or lifted, it’s uncertain if mall traffic will recovery quickly. Unlike Simon, PEI is not in the position to give rent deferrals or renegotiate leases to stabilize tenants.

Source: 10-Q

As shown above, $856k of rent is attached to companies already identified as in the bankruptcy process as of the end of Q1. There's a major risk, if not certainty, of additional tenant bankruptcies in Q2 and Q3.

Source: 10-Q

PEI's liabilities in 2020 are quite manageable but 2021 through 2022 are substantial at $1.21 billion. There's no realistic way for PEI to navigate that period without structural challenges to the balance sheet and or generous renegotiation by lenders. Lenders in discussions with PEI today are cognizant of these factors.

We are going to finish this section with what may be the most critical component of PEI's strategy: Asset sales.

“During December 2019 and subsequently, we have executed agreements of sale that are expected to provide an aggregate of up to approximately $281.0 million in proceeds and net liquidity improvement of approximately $133.0 million. These agreements include a sale-leaseback transaction for five properties, the sale of land parcels for multifamily residential development, the sale of operating outparcels and the sale of land parcels for hotel development.”

PEI has undertaken the popular strategy of sale leasebacks on some of its properties. The $133.0 million in "net liquidity improvement" is management's expectation and barely covers the $108.8 million annual deficit calculated in the Cash Flow section of the article also based on management's numbers. History indicates revenue will be lower than anticipated and redevelopment costs higher.

Conclusion

PEI's situation is the result of avoidable and unavoidable circumstances. Joe, the turnaround CEO, and his team have invested immense time and resources to right the ship and have had some success in a very difficult environment. Would you want to be held accountable for transitioning a REIT with heavy exposure to Sears, J.C. Penney and Macy’s? I wouldn’t. Due to a tough combination of variables, they are forced to sell good parts of the ship merely to keep it afloat.

The REIT finds itself in violation of at least three debt covenants putting it at the mercy of lenders. In normal environments, it would likely be able to strategically sell core assets to supplement the balance sheet and remain solvent. Those who claim PEI has no quality assets are mistaken.

In today's world, however, Simon Property Group (SPG), the one upper investment grade heavyweight still standing in the sector, trades at a mere 5.5x FFO multiple. A-rated Simon’s common stock generates a current cash yield of 15%. I will be permanently impressed if anyone can explain to me how an investment in one of PEI's properties provides better risk-adjusted returns than SPG repurchasing its own shares.

With these distressed valuations, there are few to no buyers of PEI's properties. If Blackstone (BX) or Brookfield (BAM) were to come to the table, rest assured they will take full advantage of the situation. Those two entities took down most of the legacy assets from General Growth Properties in exactly this manner.

From a cash flow perspective, PEI does not have enough resources to redevelop properties and cover its other obligations. The balance sheet is in violation of multiple covenants. Lenders are currently more cautious on PEI's property type than they were during the Great Recession.

Most likely buyers of its core properties are trading at distressed valuations themselves, making accretive M&A difficult, if not impossible. Investment grade and much more financially durable retail REITs like Tanger (SKT) and Simon trade at mid single-digit FFO valuations. Given this, an allocation to these firms offers superior risk-adjusted returns than a distressed investment in PEI. (Brad Thomas recently wrote on SKT here and SPG here.)

