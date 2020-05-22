On Thursday, May 7, 2020, ultra-deepwater drilling specialist Pacific Drilling S.A. (PACD) announced its first quarter 2020 earnings results. At first glance, these results were fairly impressive as the company beat the expectations of its analysts in terms of both top-line revenues and bottom-line earnings even though it still reported a net loss. With that said, the company posted a very large year-over-year revenue increase. Unfortunately, though, the recent steep decline in energy prices may prove to have a sharply negative impact on the offshore drilling industry and it appears that the recent stock price performance reflects this.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my regular practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Pacific Drilling's first quarter 2020 earnings results:

Pacific Drilling brought in total contract drilling revenues of $89.433 million in the first quarter of 2020. This represents a 35.68% increase over the $65.916 million that the company reported in the prior-year quarter.

The company reported an operating loss of $33.616 million in the most recent quarter. This compares somewhat unfavorably to the $57.849 million operating loss that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

Pacific Drilling received a force majeure claim from Petronas for the Pacific Santa Ana for work in Mauritania on March 29.

The company reported an operating cash flow of -$46.762 million in the reporting period. This compares very unfavorably to the -$16.085 million that the company reported in the equivalent period of last year.

Pacific Drilling reported a net loss of $60.963 million in the first quarter of 2020. This compares favorably to the $83.979 million net loss that the company reported in the first quarter of 2019.

It seems certain that the first thing anyone reviewing these results is likely to notice is that essentially every measure of financial performance, except operating cash flow, improved compared to the prior-year quarter. One of the biggest reasons for this is that the company had more drilling rigs in operation than it did during the prior-year quarter. As I explained in the past articles on Pacific Drilling that I have been publishing to this site, Pacific Drilling has been having a great deal of success recently in acquiring new contracts for its rigs. The company was somewhat helped along by the high quality of its fleet. Pacific Drilling has one of the most modern fleets in the offshore drilling industry, and as I explained in a few past articles, exploration and production companies have been showing a marked preference for modern rigs due to their performance and safety characteristics. In short, modern rigs are more likely to be able to handle the needs and requirements of modern drilling projects than older and less capable rigs.

The biggest drivers of revenue growth were three rigs. The Pacific Santa Ana started work on a contract in Mauritania back in December and spent almost the entire first quarter working until Petronas issued a force majeure claim and suspended the contract at the end of March. The fact that the rig spent more time working in the most recent quarter than it did in the previous ones naturally resulted in the rig generating more revenues than it did prior. The Pacific Khamsin also spent the entire quarter working for Equinor (EQNR) in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico but only spent part of the fourth quarter working, so this resulted in the rig receiving dayrate over a longer period of time and so more total revenues. Finally, the Pacific Bora started operations for Eni (E) in Oman. Many of these rigs were unemployed in previous quarters and so naturally generated no revenues at all.

One of the nice things about Pacific Drilling is that the company has managed to acquire a reasonably strong contract backlog over the past year. Here it is:

Source: Pacific Drilling

As people that have been following the company are likely aware, this is a much stronger backlog than the company has had in quite some time. For the most part, it has a higher percentage of its rig fleet employed and is receiving higher dayrates for them than it has received in previous quarters. This has also contributed to both the year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter improvements that we see in the company's financial performance. It also clearly shows that there is indeed, or at least was, a very strong demand among upstream companies to secure the use of the company's modern rig fleet.

The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has, unfortunately, caused a disturbance in the offshore drilling industry. This is because the outbreak has caused oil prices to plummet. As we can see here, the price of Brent crude has plummeted from $66.25 per barrel at the start of the year to $35.96 per barrel today:

Source: Business Insider

This has, unfortunately, forced exploration and production companies to cut back on their planned capital spending in order to preserve their balance sheets in the current environment. This, unfortunately, includes spending on their exploration programs, which is the primary task of offshore drilling rigs. As a result of this, it seems likely that the number of drilling contracts to be awarded this year will decline compared to last year. This will make it more difficult for Pacific Drilling to get new contracts for its rigs once the existing ones expire. As we can see above, the first contract will expire in October. Unfortunately, though, we have already begun to see another problem. As noted earlier, Petronas has already exercised force majeure on its contract for the Pacific Santa Ana, so the rig is no longer receiving full dayrate despite what the contract status above states. Noble Corporation (NE) received a similar notification from Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) for one of its rigs. If this happens more, then it is quite possible that Pacific Drilling's backlog will not be as strong as it appears.

As some people are no doubt aware, Pacific Drilling went through a Chapter 11 restructuring following the last crash in energy prices. While this combined with its relatively new fleet might help Pacific Drilling weather the current environment better than some of its peers, the company was still quite highly levered even following its emergence from bankruptcy. We can see this quite easily by looking at the company's debt-to-equity ratio, which is a metric that tells us how the company finances itself. At the end of the first quarter, Pacific Drilling had no current debt and $1.132826 billion in long-term debt. This compares to $1.009436 billion in shareholders' equity. This gives the company a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. As a general rule, I do not like to see this ratio above 1.0, especially in the current environment. This is because debt is a riskier way to finance a company than equity. Unlike equity, debt has to be paid back and a decline in cash flows such as what we are seeing as a possibility right now can make it more difficult for the company to do that. In addition, debt has a maturity date by which it must be paid back. This is usually accomplished by refinancing, but if the market is not friendly to a new debt issuance, then even this could be difficult to accomplish at a reasonable price. Thus, Pacific Drilling's high level of debt could be a real risk in the current environment.

In conclusion, these were reasonably solid results for Pacific Drilling and, clearly, show that the industry has been improving over the past year. Unfortunately, the steep decline in oil prices means that the company could be facing some significant headwinds in the coming quarters. This would be exacerbated in the event that energy prices do not recover quickly, which seems likely. Overall, then, investors should proceed with caution here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQNR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.