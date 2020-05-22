GenMark seems to be one of the few companies in the economy whose prospects have been bolstered by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Today we take an in-depth look at a small-cap medical diagnostic firm that appears to be one of the few companies benefiting from the COVID-19 pandemic. A full analysis is provided in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK) is a Carlsbad, California,-based diagnostics company that IPOd in 2010. The firm is a leading provider of multiplex molecular diagnostic solutions that improve patient care, enhance vital quality metrics, and lower the cost of care. GenMark’s proprietary technology includes eSensor detection technology, eSensor XT-8 and ePlex systems. The cornerstone of GenMark’s long-term opportunity is ePlex systems. The company is focused on expanding the clinical value of the system and growing their market share. The company’s systems support a wide array of molecular diagnostic tests: Respiratory, blood culture identification, SARS-CoV-2, HCV genotyping, cystic fibrosis genotyping, thrombophilia risk, warfarin sensitivity, and 2C19 genotyping. GenMark Diagnostics has a market capitalization of around $700 million and trades for roughly $10 a share.

Product Portfolio and Pipeline:

ePlex System:

The ePlex system is a sample-to-answer diagnostic system that integrates the entire process from order to report, which means the ability to fully realize the benefits of rapid, multiplex molecular diagnostics. The ePlex system software is designed to improve productivity at every level: User-defined comments on results reports to help determine treatment, an integrated scheduling tool, epidemiology reporting to analyze on-board prevalence data, automated QC tracking to ensure accreditation compliance, and HIPAA compliant safeguards. The company believes that they are the only company offering a true, streamlined sample-to-answer solution. The company’s value proposition for ePlex, as outlined by GenMark on the company’s website, is the following:

Bi-directional LIS to automate and accelerate order entry and results reporting

Random and continuous access and a modular, scalable design to ensure capacity that meets peak season demand

Independently validated shortest hands-on time in the lab

Remote alerts to notify practitioners test results are available

Intuitive user interface with guided workflows to enable operation on every shift

Remote service capability to minimize system downtime and ensure patients and physicians have access to rapid test results

A technology that enables order-to-report efficiency, IT integration and patient centered care takes the conventional molecular testing process involving four to six pieces of technology and a six to 24 hour timeline and turns it into a single machine that can produce results within two hours.

Source: Company Presentation

The company has a variety of designs depending on the number of samples that need to be processed per eight-hour shift. Scalable design means that all segments of the market from small rural hospitals to large academic centers and hospital systems can benefit from ePlex. Multiplex testing offers significant market opportunities. For example, the ePlex Respiratory Pathogen Panel identifies the most common viral and bacterial organisms associated with upper respiratory infection. The panel is a valuable addition to the marketplace given that there are more than 500 million non-influenza infections annually in the U.S. and traditional diagnostics take anywhere from eight to 72 hours and miss over 80% of viruses and bacteria that can cause influenza like illnesses. The cumulative number of ePlex analyzers has grown at a roughly 80% compound annual growth rate since Q1 of 2017. At the end of Q4 of 2019, the company had a global installed base of 527 ePlex analyzers. Furthermore, 70% of placements in the latest quarter were to labs that previously had a competitive analyzer. Additionally, the average annuity per ePlex analyzer is increasing. In the latest quarter the average was $148,000, compared to $139,000 in Q4 of 2018.

Source: Company Presentation

SARS-coV-2:

GenMark Diagnostics has the built-in capacity to help in the fight against Coronavirus, so management has been capitalizing on that opportunity. On March 11, the company announced that they filed an application with the FDA seeking Emergency Use Authorization for their ePlex SARS-CoV-2 Test, which was later issued by the FDA on March 20. On March 23, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority awarded a $749K contract to GenMark Diagnostics to develop a second-generation ePlex Respiratory Pathogen Panel that will include SARS-CoV-2. The current version includes coronaviruses 229E, HKU1, NL63 and OC43. It appears management’s efforts have been paying off as the firm came out on April 7 and stated that they see Q1 revenue up about 80% from last year, roughly 46% above consensus. Approximately, 80% of gross ePlex placements were from customers interested in COVID-19 testing. Lastly, management raised their guidance to $112-122 million from $100-110 million. On May 4, the company announced first quarter revenue of $38.7 million of which $34.3 million came from ePlex. Overall revenue was up 80% from the same period a year ago while ePlex sales rose nearly 120%. It also once again increased full-year revenue guidance, this time to between $120 million to $130 million for FY2020.

Source: Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:

As of Dec. 31, 2019, the company had cash, cash equivalents and investments of $47.1 million. This was down from $53.4 million at the end of 2019. The company then raised approximately $70 million via a secondary offering a few days after first quarter results were posted. This removes any funding needs for GenMark for the foreseeable future.

GenMark is sparsely followed on Wall Street. The consensus price target on Wall Street was $9 a share prior to first quarter results. Immediately after quarterly numbers came out, Canaccord Genuity ($16 price target) and Needham ($15 price target) reiterate Buy ratings on GNMK with considerable higher price targets than the previous consensus.

Verdict:

There's a lot to like about GenMark. It's one of few businesses being buoyed by the COVID-19 outbreak. Revenue growth has gotten a nice bump from this event. The company also is well funded at the moment. However, this seems fully reflected in the current level of the stock. Shares have rose some 150% since early March on an approximate 20% boost in revenue in FY2020 and the company remains unprofitable. If I were looking to take an initial stake in GNMK after the stock's big recent rally, I would only do so via a covered call strategy. Option premiums are quite large on this name and liquidity is decent.

There also are plenty of other diagnostic names that will benefit from the extra funding allocated to COVID-19 such as Quotient Limited (QTNT). GNMK is bumping up against analyst price targets and goes for nearly five times forward revenues. Therefore, we are passing on making any investment recommendation on GenMark at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QTNT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.