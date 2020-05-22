Loral Space & Communications (LORL) has appeared cheap for a while. Now there's a positive catalyst combined with a drop in the share price. The company intends to combine with global satellite operator Telesat in which they own a majority stake (62.7%) but lack economic control. Telesat generates material free cash flow, and should continue to do so in 2020 despite softer sales, and there is significant cash on both Loral and Telesat's balance sheets. LORL may receive further payments for spectrum from the FCC. If all of that cash is paid to LORL shareholders on a pro-rata basis. That is over $34/share in potential cash, more than the current $25 share price. But upside to cash is not the sole reason to own the shares, just robust a margin of safety. On a pro-rata basis LORL trades at 5x Telesat's 2019 free cash flow. That is before any cash payments to shareholders.

Cash

We'll lead with the cash. These numbers alone have the potential to drive investment thesis. As of March 2020 Telesat had $1.2B CAD on its balance sheet, 62.7% of that (LORL's implied share) is $534M USD. As of December 2019 LORL has $259M of cash on its balance sheet. It just announced a special dividend of $170M to be paid this month. The shares are now ex-dividend, so that nets to $89M. In addition the U.S. government plans to compensate Telesat $374M for use of C-band (3.7-4.4GHz), that's another $234M for LORL's 62.7% share. This payment is expected in the next few years.The all comes to $27.70/share including the FCC payment or $20.14/share on current cash excluding the recent dividend that has been paid.

We don't believe the cash creates an investment thesis standalone, but it enables a margin of safety.

Operating Business

Telesat has a relatively mature fleet of 16 satellites. Depreciated satellites are cash cows as EBITDA margins in excess of 80% suggest. Telesat has realized free cash flow margins of 35%-45% in recent years. The worry of course is that they burn this on a wave of Low-Earth Orbit satellites, arguably the next big thing in satellite comms reducing latency, but coming with a billion-dollar investment price tag. Hopefully one of positive of COVID-19 will be to temper Telesat's aspirations in this space.

This is not to say that LEO investments are a bad idea, but we simply don't know, and megaprojects with billion dollar price tags and multiple competing suppliers seldom yield the expected outcomes. Whereas we can clearly see the attractive dynamic of the legacy business now the capital cost of building and launching the satellite fleet has been paid.

Debt and Covenant Risk

The biggest concern with Telesat (and by extension LORL) is debt. Although debt is not as high as some peers as of March, leverage stood at 5.1x. The earliest debt maturities come in 2024. The satellite fleet has an average of 9 years of life remaining on accounting assumptions, and the debt could be fully paid down over that period from free cash flow.

This creates some risk for the business, even though margins are extremely high financial leverage is significant.

COVID-19 Impact

COVID-19 is impacting broadly 10% of Telesats revenue in maritime and aeronautical customers. Maritime is mainly cruise ships and a few superyachts, aeronautical is mainly wifi on planes. Theoretically these are take or pay contracts for Telesat. Yet, it's not clear their customers can pay, and so revenue will be impacted. As such the high margin structure works against them, but the business remains attractive even without these revenues. On the positive side broadband communications have never been more essential, though this will not offset the revenue loss. Even if we cut this 10% of revenues off the top with no offset, we still see Telesat still generating a strong free cashflow yield in 2020.

Catalysts

On April 30, LORL announced a special dividend of $5.50/share (note the stock is now trading ex dividend) and the Vice Chairman of LORL's board stated

"We... are now in advanced discussions with our Canadian co‑owner in Telesat, Public Sector Pension Investment Board ("PSP"), regarding the combination of Loral and Telesat into one public company."

This is a potential catalyst in two ways. Firstly LORL is dividending out cash and secondly combining with Telesat would make LORL's attractive valuation more evident to investors.

Valuation

In 2019 LORL received $164M USD of pro-rata freecash flow (adjusting its 62.7% stake into dollars) against a market cap of $577M USD. That's 3.5x free cashflow.

Then on EV/EBITDA if we pro-rate 62.7% of the debt and 2019 EBITDA and add LORL's market cap. We have pro-rata'd debt of $1,200M USD and market cap of $577M USD, pro rata 2019 EBITDA of $336M USD. That's 1778/336 or 5.3x. Note I am using gross debt not net debt here.

The question looking at these compelling valuation numbers is what will 2020 look like? One way to back into it is that free cashflow would have to fall 65% to put the company on a 10x free cashflow multiple and EBITDA would have to decline 34% to put the business on 8x EV/EBITDA.

The company has indicated revenue may decline 10% in 2020 based on weakness in aeronautical and maritime usage. If that decline in revenue fell to directly to cashflow and was permanent, that would imply a 18% EBITDA decline and a 25% free cashflow decline and imply current valuations on 2020 estimates of 4.7x free cashflow and 6x EV/EBITDA.

There appears to be a margin of safety on the valuation here.

Why The Opportunity Exists

There are a few reasons LORL is cheap today. Firstly the company screens poorly, with a fairly opaque structure, the value of its Telesat stake isn't immediately obvious. They use equity accounting for Telesat because they have a majority stake but not control of Telesat.

Secondly, the satellite operators in general are out of favor because C-band payments came in below expectations and LEO satellite investments may burn cash.

Thirdly, there have been recent bankruptcies in the satellite space such as Intelsat last week and start-up OneWeb last month. This may play on sentiment for the sector. Intelsat failed due to excessive leverage and OneWeb was a startup, so the implications for LORL and Telesat are less immediate.

Summary

With LORL you have two ways to win. You own a satellite business at below 5x 2020 free cash flow assuming revenues fall 10% and 6x EV/EBITDA in the same scenario. That's a relatively cheap valuation. Separately you have some upside to likely cash payments in future. Both options have value, expected cash more than covers the current share price and the value of Telesat is likely material, hence creating the opportunity for upside. A combination with Telesat which is a clear possibility would make this value even more evident.

The risks are that 2020 revenue falls over 10%, a combination with Telesat does not materialize and covenants block cash distributions to shareholders. Shareholders appear more than compensated for these risks at current valuation levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LORL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not intended as investment advice. Author does not undertaken to update this report or guarantee its accuracy. Author's holdings may change without notice. Please seek professional advice before making any investment decision. Investing involves risk of loss of capital.