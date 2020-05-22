The Good Business Portfolio: 2020 First Quarter Earnings And Performance Review

This article gives a review of the 2020 first-quarter earnings and 2020 YTD performance of The Good Business Portfolio (My IRA portfolio). So far, this year is an interesting year with the virus correction taking the market for a wide ride down before recovering some but still in negative territory. Boeing (NYSE:BA), the portfolio's largest position, had a big dip compounding the 737 MAX problem. Earnings data for some of the top positions in the portfolio and recent changes to the portfolio are included in the earnings section.

Guidelines (Company Selection)

The Good Business Portfolio guidelines are used to create a portfolio that is a large-cap balanced portfolio between the different styles of investing. Income investors take too much risk to get their high yields. Bottom-fishing investors get catfish. Value investors have to have the foresight to see the future. Over many years, I have codified 11 guidelines for company selection. These are guidelines and are not rules. For a complete set of guidelines, please see my article, "The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, March 2020". They are meant to be used as filters to get to a few companies on which further analysis is done before adding them to the portfolio. So, it's all right to break a guideline if the other guidelines indicate a Good Company Business. I'm sure this eliminates some really good companies, but it gets me a shortlist to review. There are too many companies to even look at 10% of them.

You see from the portfolio below that I want a defensive portfolio that provides income and does not take significant risks. I limit the portfolio to 25 companies, as more than this is almost impossible to follow. I have 23 companies in the portfolio, so the portfolio does have open slots.

Portfolio Performance

The performance of the portfolio created by the guidelines has, in most years, beat the Dow average for over 27 years, giving me steady retirement income and growth. The table below shows the portfolio performance for 2012 through 2019 and 2020 YTD. The chart data is after the close on May 18.

Year DOW Gain/Loss Good Business Beat Difference Portfolio 2,012 8.70% 16.92% 8.22% 2,013 27.00% 39.70% 12.70% 2,014 6.04% 8.67% 2.63% 2,015 -2.29% 5.68% 7.97% 2,016 13.38% 8.68% -4.70% 2,017 25.10% 21.28% -3.82% 2,018 -5.63% -4.33% 1.30% 2,019 22.33% 24.19% 1.86% 2020 YTD -14.85% -15.03% -0.19%

In a great year like 2013, the portfolio did fantastically. In a normal year like 2014, it beat the Dow by a fair amount. So far this year, the portfolio is behind the Dow by 0.19% total return below the Dow average loss of 14.85%, for a total portfolio loss of -15.03%, which is not great, with many months to go in the year, and the Boeing recovery yet to begin when the 737 MAX is flying again to get a gain. The present volatility because of the coronavirus may slow down as the flu season winds down, and the company fundamentals will continue to shine this year and for years to come for the portfolio of good businesses.

Companies in the Portfolio

The 23 companies and their percentage in the portfolio and total return over a 53-month test (starting January 1, 2016, to 2020 YTD) period are shown in the table below. This time frame was chosen since it included the great year of 2017 and 2019 with other years that had a fair and bad performance. The Dow baseline for this period is 35.40%, and 11 of the positions easily beat that baseline. There are ten companies that did not beat the Dow baseline but are still great businesses and will come back as the United States economy restarts. I limit the portfolio to 25 companies and generally let the winners grow until they reach 8%-9% of the portfolio, and then I trim the position. The three companies in trim position are Home Depot (NYSE:HD) at 11.66% of the portfolio, Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) at 9.27% of the portfolio, and Johnson & Johnson at 10.02% of the portfolio. Therefore EOS, JNJ, and Home Depot are now in trim position, but I am letting them run a bit since they are great companies and defensive in this correction environment. I start the companies at a base percentage of the portfolio of 1% and add to the position if they perform well during the next six months. At 4% of the portfolio, I stop buying and let the company percentage of the portfolio grow until it hits 8%, then it's time to consider trimming the position.

Company Total Return Difference Percentage of Portfolio Cumulative Total 53 Months From Baseline Percentage of Portfolio Home Depot (HD) 99.54% 64.13% 11.66% 11.66% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 62.69% 27.28% 10.02% 21.68% Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) 64.07% 28.66% 9.27% 30.95% Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) 16.40% -19.00% 7.85% 38.80% Walt Disney (DIS) 30.31% -5.09% 7.46% 46.26% Automatic Data Processing (ADP) 93.27% 57.87% 6.43% 52.69% McDonald's Corp. (MCD) 73.72% 38.32% 6.80% 59.49% Texas Instruments (TXN) 138.41% 103.01% 6.57% 66.06% Boeing (BA) 29.71% -5.70% 5.66% 71.72% Ingersoll Rand plc (IR) 70.69% 35.28% 4.31% 76.04% Altria Group Inc. (MO) -12.65% -48.05% 4.18% 80.22% Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) -0.08% -35.48% 4.25% 84.47% Digital Realty Trust (DLR) 93.03% 57.62% 4.89% 90.56% Trane (TT) 50.48% 15.07% 1.20% 85.67% General Electric (GE) -78.11% -113.52% 1.11% 91.67% Danaher Corp. (DHR) 139.32% 103.91% 1.19% 92.86% Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) 53.40% 17.99% 1.06% 93.92% American Tower (AMT) 165.18% 129.78% 1.16% 95.08% Realty Income (O) 26.55% -8.85% 0.69% 95.77% Lockheed Martin (LMT) 95.91% 60.50% 0.94% 96.71% Simulations Plus (SLP) * 326.86% 291.45% 1.20% 97.91% Visa (V) 161.22% 125.82% 0.48% 98.39% PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) 52.21% 16.80% 0.69% 99.08% * Not in average Average Above 28.10% Dow

One mistake I admit to making is, I hold a position too long when it starts to go bad. GE (NYSE:GE) has some great products, but the misleading accounting of the past has taken its toll. GE will be good over time, but the new management (Mr. Larry Culp) needs time, about a year more, to see the gains from the reorganization of GE's companies and the return of the United States economy. The balance sheet is getting better, and the GE recovery will start as the airline industry starts to recover, but it will take time.

The graphic below shows the Dow average/100 for the past five years, a fair chart with nice gains as the United States economy is growing again with better increasing growth to come when the coronavirus is controlled.

Data by YCharts

The above is the full list of my 23 Good Business positions. I have written individual articles on all of these businesses, please see my full list of articles if you are interested.

Earnings and Company Comments

For the first-quarter earnings season, the 23 portfolio companies did all right, considering the conditions created by the virus. Eleven beat earnings estimates, two matching estimates (EOS, DHR), and ten below estimates (FCX, SLP, BA, GE, MCD, TT, DIS, IR, DLR, HD). Normal for the portfolio is 2-3 below estimates.

On 4/18/20, Johnson & Johnson's earnings were above expectations, at $2.30, compared to last year at $2.01 and expected $1.98. Revenue beat expected revenue by $1.21 billion, with total revenue up 3.3% at $20.69 billion. The strong dollar is hurting JNJ, but they are still growing and have plenty of cash to buy companies and continue their growth. JNJ will be pressed to 12% of the portfolio because they're so defensive in this COVID-19 world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom lines. The lawsuits against JNJ are a headwind, but JNJ has made a settlement for the opioid problem and has been winning lawsuits on the talc issue on appeal. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever. If you want a hold forever top-notch medical supply company with a growing 2.8% dividend (58 years of increases), JNJ is for you.

Boeing was the largest holding in the portfolio at 10% and is now at 5.66%. Boeing price has dropped in the last 15 months because of the second 737 MAX crash, and the virus gave it a sucker punch. I look at this as an opportunity to buy BA at a reasonable price. S&P CFRA has a one-year target of $216. BA is a long-term buy and has a backlog of over seven years. The first-quarter earnings (released 4/29/2020) was -$2.70, missing the expectation by $0.21 and lower than last year of $3.16, with revenue decreasing 26.2% year over year, a poor report because of the 737 MAX problem and COVID-19. I think this creates a good buying entry point. The last word from Boeing is that the company will start shipping the 737 MAX this summer. The 737 MAX will fly again, and then the stock price will jump up with cash coming in as they start shipping the 400 planes that are sitting on the runway. The virus correction may take as long as two years to get BA back to growth if a vaccine or treatment for the virus is not found quickly.

On 5/25/2020, Home Depot earnings were expected at $2.26 and came in at $2.08 and compared to last year at $2.27, a fair quarter Y/Y. Revenue beat compared with expectation by $690 million. Total revenue was $28.26 billion, up 7.1% Y/Y. HD had a fair report, showing slow growth. HD will be pushed to 12% of the portfolio then trimmed down to 10%. HD is a great business, but they must start to expand its foreign business to get good growth going forward. They are holding well during the COVID-19 slowdown, and the company is a solid investment long term.

In the portfolio, two companies are losing money over the 53-month test period, Altria and General Electric.

Altria is having a problem with the government regulations concerning e-cigs. They are paying a 9% dividend that is covered by their earnings. The last quarter's earnings, released on April 30, 2020, beat expectations at $1.09 by $0.10, with total revenue increasing to $5.5 billion a gain of 15% year over year. This was a good report, and I intend to hold this defensive position and collect the income. I recently wrote an article on Altria, Buy Altria For Income And Lock-In A 9% Yield as a dividend play. Hold for now and only trim when MO becomes at least 11% of the portfolio.

The other problem company is General Electric; GE has much hidden value, and at the present price, it's a buy for the deep value investor. The portfolio position is losing money and is behind the Dow over the test period of 53 months. On 4/29/2020, General Electric's earnings were at $0.05, compared to the expected $0.08 and last year's $0.12. Total revenue was $20.52 billion, down 24.8% year over year, and total revenue beat by $180 million. They are reorganizing, which should help if you are patient. They are almost all industrial now and have great products; time to grow the standard business. The new CEO is taking action, but it will take time to cut costs; hold for now and give the new CEO some time. He is acting and making deals to reduce the debt. The coronavirus is not helping this recovering industrial company.

Portfolio Management Highlights

I am not selling in this correction and will wait it out until the stay at home order is over in many states and the United States is growing again. The good businesses in my portfolio should pop when this happens, hopefully in the next two months. The selling volume is down; therefore, the market may be near the bottom, and better up markets are coming soon. When I make the next trade, I will note it in this section of my articles, and my last trade was in early February 2020.

Each quarter after the earnings season, I write an article giving a complete portfolio list and performance like this article. Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance and portfolio companies after the next earnings season is over.

Conclusion

The 11 guidelines referenced in the article give me a balanced portfolio of good companies that are large-cap and can grow their revenues, earnings, and dividends for years. They have the staying power to fix whatever goes wrong. In each case, the company has the size and good management to fix the problem. The portfolio has growth companies, defensive companies, income companies, and companies with international exposure, giving it what I call balance. Of the 23 companies in the portfolio, four are underperforming the Dow average in total return by more than 10%. All four companies are being hurt by the strong dollar since they are multinational and have a portion of their income coming from foreign operations. The portfolio is 0.19% behind the Dow average YTD, with increases in earnings expected in the second quarter for almost all of the portfolio companies. When Boeing gets the 737 MAX flying again, that should give the portfolio a nice bump up. I intend to continue writing separate comparison articles on individual companies. I have written articles on all of the companies in the portfolio and others, and you can read them in my list of previous articles if you are interested. If you would like me to do a review of a company you like, please comment, and I will try to do it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ, HD, BA, MO, EOS, DIS, PM, GE, MCD, ADP, OHI, IR, TXN, FCX, DHR, PEP, AMT, DLR, V, SLP, LMT, O, TT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions on the companies are my own.